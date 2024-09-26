With Mortgage Rates Falling, Here's How Much You Could Save
As mortgage rates fall, you could potentially save thousands over the life of your loan.
After hovering in the high 6% and 7% range for much of 2023 and 2024, mortgage rates are finally starting to drop. Steadily declining over the last several weeks, rates are now sitting at the lowest level they’ve been since February 2023. And because refinancing your mortgage rate to be just 1% lower can significantly reduce your monthly payment, this drop in rates has led to a surge in refinance applications. But other homeowners are looking to save even more by waiting for rates to fall further.
As of September 19, 2024, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages averaged 6.09%, down from 6.20% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago at this time, rates averaged 7.19%. This big drop in rates was preceded by the Fed’s first interest rate cut in four years. And while the Federal Reserve does not directly control mortgage rates, its actions do influence rates indirectly.
That’s because mortgage rates are influenced not only by the Fed’s actions but by the 10-year Treasury yield, inflation, job growth and a shrinking or growing economy. However, variable-rate mortgages and adjustable-rate mortgages typically see rates decline after a Fed interest rate cut.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here’s a closer look at how much you could save depending on how much your mortgage rate falls.
Here's how much you could save as mortgage rates fall
The following shows how much you’d be able to save by opting for a lower 30-year mortgage rate, based on a home with a sale price of $350,000 with a 20% down payment.
Loan 1:
- Interest rate: 6.09%
- Monthly payment: $2,266
- Total interest: $330,584
- Total amount to be paid: $610,584
Loan 2:
- Interest rate: 5.84%
- Monthly payment: 2,221
- Total interest: $314,276
- Total amount to be paid: $594,276
Loan 3:
- Interest rate: 5.59%
- Monthly payment: $2,176
- Total interest: $298,163
- Total amount to be paid: $578,163
Loan 4:
- Interest rate: 5.09%
- Monthly payment: $2,088
- Total interest: $266,548
- Total amount paid: $546,548
Loan 5:
- Interest rate: 4.59%
- Monthly payment: $2,003
- Total interest: $235,781
- Total amount paid: $515,781
Another thing to consider when looking for the lowest mortgage rate available is your credit score. Boosting your credit score could save you hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on your home mortgage. For example, according to MyFICO, if you had a loan with a principal amount of 350,000, you could save an extra $1,996 by boosting your score from a range of 620-639 to a range of 760-850.
Bottom line
Many experts believe that the magic number to bring sidelined buyers into the housing market is 6%. And rates are almost there. However, a significant surge in buyers could cause home prices to skyrocket, so that’s one factor to consider when holding out for lower rates.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
-
-
Southwest Airlines Soars on Improved Revenue Outlook, Stock Buybacks
Southwest Airlines stock is higher after the air carrier announced several initiatives, including a big share repurchase program. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
What McDonald's Latest Dividend Hike Means for Investors
McDonald's announced its 48th straight dividend increase. Here's why dividend growth is so important.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Retirement Plans Are Divided in Divorce
Here's what you need to know about QDROs (qualified domestic relations orders), which determine how assets in a soon-to-be ex-spouse's retirement plans or pension will be distributed.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Coverdell Education Savings Accounts: A Deep Dive
While there are some limitations on income and contributions, as well as other restrictions, a Coverdell can be a bit more flexible than a 529 plan.
By Denise McClain, JD, CPA Published
-
Five Tax Strategies to Preserve Your Retirement Savings
From Roths to HSAs to creative Social Security timing, retirees have many options to minimize their taxes. You might be surprised what a difference it can make.
By Steve Reder Published
-
Which States Have the Biggest Tippers?
Who tips the best and worst on takeout apps? State-by-state, Delaware and West Virginia residents are the most generous while those in California and Washington State tend to hoard their cash.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Want to Produce a Podcast? Tips to Get It Done Right
It takes prep work, research and knowing where you're going. Plus, don't miss the most important recommendation from this expert podcast producer.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
When Will the Social Security 2025 COLA Be Announced?
The Social Security Administration will announce the official 2025 COLA, the earnings-test limit for 2025 and the wage cap for Social Security taxes on the same day.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Have a DAF? How You Invest Can Make a Big Difference
Designing the right portfolio for your donor-advised fund depends on the giving strategy you choose. Here are some scenarios to help with that.
By Adam Nash Published
-
Social Security Payment Schedule for 2025
Find out when you can expect your first 2025 Social Security payment and the date you get paid when your scheduled day falls on a holiday.
By Donna LeValley Last updated