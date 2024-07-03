How to Save Money Selling a House

Wondering how to save money selling a house? New rules regarding agent fees could help lower costs industrywide. Here's a look at other expenses that are negotiable.

house for sale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Higgins
By
published

Want to save money selling a house? Start by understanding the true costs associated with a sale. The cost to sell a house may drop soon due to a settlement with the National Association of Realtors over agent fees. But there are other costs beyond agent fees to consider. In fact, there's a wide range of costs you may not have thought of — and some areas where you may be able to cut costs. 

Knowing the details of all the expenses to expect means you can stay on top of your finances, helping you avoid any nasty unexpected bills.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Tom Higgins
Tom Higgins
Contributor

Tom is a journalist and writer with an interest in sustainability, economic policy and pensions, looking into how personal finances can be used to make a positive impact. He graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London, with a BA in journalism before moving to a financial content agency. His work has appeared in titles Investment Week and Money Marketing, as well as social media copy for Reuters and Bloomberg in addition to corporate content for financial giants including Mercer, State Street Global Advisors and the PLSA. He has also written for the  Financial Times Group.

When not working out of the Future’s Cardiff office, Tom can be found exploring the hills and coasts of South Wales but is sometimes east of the border supporting Bristol Rovers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8