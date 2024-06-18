Beware of Unsolicited Offers to Buy Your Property

If someone makes an offer on your property out of the blue, be careful. Sometimes these people are counting on you not knowing your property's value and will offer only a fraction of its worth.

An older man opens and reads his mail in the kitchen.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
By
published

If you have owned a house or commercial property for several years, chances are that someone has recently either phoned with or mailed what appears to be an offer to buy it.

In March 2023, an article in The Star News of Medford, Wis., noted, “Area residents are seeing a flood of unsolicited mail from people seeking to purchase their properties, often at greatly discounted amounts.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
Attorney at Law, Author of "You and the Law"

After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift." 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8