Best Home Rental Websites and Apps 2025

Finding the perfect home doesn’t always mean buying one. In fact, 45.6 million U.S. households are renting, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council , and many are happy to do so. With high home prices, rising interest rates and the added responsibility of upkeep, renting is the most practical option for many.

In some cases, renting is simply more affordable month to month than owning. As of January, the average monthly mortgage payment for a median-priced home was $2,205, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association . Meanwhile, the average national rent came in slightly lower at $2,113 per month, according to Zillow . If you're not ready to make a large down payment or you're still deciding where to put down roots, renting can offer the financial breathing room and freedom you need.

Whether you’re downsizing, just starting out or planning a much-needed vacation, finding a rental that fits your lifestyle and budget can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve done the legwork for you.

We rounded up the 10 best websites and apps for finding a home rental and the five best platforms for vacation rentals. Each was evaluated for ease of use, app availability, search features and more, so you can find your next rental before someone else does.

10 Best Home Rental Websites and Apps

Each of the top 10 rental websites or apps is best for different reasons, such as screening prospective tenants, comparing costs, ease of use, having the largest number of listings or attracting qualified applicants.

You may think Realtor.com is just for home buyers, but the site lists thousands of rental properties too. It is operated by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and only accepts rental listings from property owners and managers.

It has a range of filters, such as the newest listings, pet-friendly rentals, rentals with in-unit laundry, rentals with pools and more. Each section gives you a quick look at the building, the price, the size of the unit, and the location, which makes it easy to either rule out (or rule in) the best rental quickly. If you create an account, you can also save your favorite listings so they're easy to find when you're ready to apply.

It can be nerve-wracking to try and find an apartment sight unseen. That’s where ApartmentGuide shines. It has tons of full-color images and 3D tours of prospective rentals. Simply put in your city, ZIP code or preferred neighborhood, and its extensive list of filters go to work to find the best rental for you.

Apartment Guide works directly with property managers, meaning you'll find exclusive deals that you may not find on any other apartment listings. Download the app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store, and easily save your favorite apartments to refer to later.

The Zillow app for Apple and Android allows you to search hundreds of listings based on city, neighborhood or ZIP code. Zillow also allows you to search for options with on-site parking or in-unit laundry, and the app allows you to quickly search for up-to-the-minute rentals, ensuring you get a fair shot at a property before it is snatched up.

Searching for a rental is similar to searching for a home on Zillow. The website's home page has a large map of the state or local area so you can search for a rental near work, school or the neighborhood dog park. Unfortunately, you can’t filter saved homes in the app.

As one of the largest rental platforms in the U.S., Zillow not only features its own listings but also pulls in data from hundreds of local MLS databases. Landlords pay a weekly fee to keep listings active, which helps reduce the number of outdated or already-rented properties. That means renters are more likely to find fresh, up-to-date options.

Apartments.com provides real-time availability on over 1.4 million listings, including apartments, houses, condos and townhomes. The rental listings focus on the amenities an apartment complex or home offers and the additional fees you can expect to pay.

The platform also offers a mobile app for Apple and Android, making it easy to search on the go. With over a million listings available, it's a robust resource, though some users have reported that certain listings may be outdated or no longer available.

You can see the closest access to public transportation and the distance to the nearest airport, nearby restaurants and college campuses. Both the app and website make it easy to filter your search, plus you can apply online, sign your lease, and even pay your rent from any device.

Rentometer is a comprehensive site that helps potential renters check rent prices instantly by searching for a property by building type, size of rental and address. You can quickly evaluate current market rents with its QuickView rent estimate, which includes average and median rent prices in a specific area.

When you need rent comp data, download a detailed list in .CSV format right from the website. If you’re cost-conscious, don’t waste time searching for rentals in areas that are outside your budget. Rentometer can help you check rent prices instantly across the U.S. to find the best place for you and your budget.

Rentometer is not a free service. Pricing starts at $5 per month (billed annually at $59) for the Basic plan, which includes QuickView rent estimates and mobile app access.

When looking for a rental, you may look at price, location and amenities. Scammers understand what amenities you need and make up fake rental listings to grab your attention, and money. That’s why RentCafe only lists rentals directly from top property managers in the area, so you don’t need to worry about vetting the authenticity of each posting.

RentCafe shows you a unit’s real-time availability, which in a competitive market can be a lifesaver. The site even serves as a management platform that you can use to renew your lease or communicate with your rental manager. You can view and compare the features of your apartment picks side by side, check property ratings and reviews from verified residents, schedule a tour of a rental directly on the property’s calendar at a time that suits you, and apply online at your convenience.

Rent.com lets you book a tour for the apartment you want to see. You can also narrow your search based on residents' reviews, which is handy if you’re moving to an unfamiliar area. Searching by location is easy because you can focus on more than one area at a time, and if a rental recently lowered its asking rent, it will be noted on the property page.

While Rent.com may have a smaller selection of listings compared to larger platforms like Trulia or Zillow, it makes up for it with a user-friendly layout and helpful resources. If you scroll to the bottom of the site, you'll find organized sections such as "Rentals near me," "Apartments and houses for rent by city," and "Rentals by state." There's also a "Popular searches" section to quickly browse high-demand areas.

Additionally, the "Let us help" section offers a wealth of guidance, including moving tips, rental advice and answers to common renter questions

With more than 35 filters and a custom keyword search, Trulia makes it easy to find a rental home or apartment that fits your specific needs and budget. Whether you're looking for pet-friendly units, in-unit laundry or a particular school district, Trulia's robust filtering tools help streamline the process. The app is available for both iOS and Android, allowing users to browse listings and receive real-time updates on the go.

Trulia's Neighborhoods feature offers in-depth insights into a community’s safety, walkability and overall vibe. You'll find resident-submitted reviews and local photos of neighborhoods.

Apartment List starts by asking you a series of questions about your preferred size of rental unit, your budget, location and essential amenities, such as in-unit laundry and parking availability. Once you’ve answered these questions, Apartment List matches you with listings based on your needs and income.

If you use the app, which is available for Android and IOS, you can create a list of favorites, and the app will reach out to the property manager on your behalf. However, you can’t search the website and save listings without giving your name, email, phone number and other personal information. If you’re not comfortable with this step, you may want to try other rental sites instead.

Zumper is unique in that you can receive (via the IOS or Android app) instant alerts as rental units become available based on your search criteria. You can book tours, prequalify for an apartment, make an offer on a rental, and, depending on the market, even pay rent once you've signed a lease.

You can also see how a specific apartment’s rent compares with similar units in the area. Zumper has also partnered with booking.com and VRBO, so you can book a short-term rental to give you time to get acquainted with the area. Since landlords often look at credit reports when renting a property, Zumper has partnered with TransUnion to provide you with your credit report. You can also submit a rental application securely through the app.

5 Best Websites and Apps for Vacation Rentals

Just like finding a home, condo, or apartment to rent, searching for a vacation rental can also be challenging. Thankfully, there are several great apps and websites that can help you book the best place to stay, no matter your needs. We’ve highlighted the top five.

Arguably the most well-known vacation rental service, Airbnb hosts over seven million listings in more than 220 countries. You can book your vacation rental via the app, which is available for both IOS and Android or through the website. You can also narrow your search for units with a pool, pet-friendly units, parking availability, number of guests/bedrooms, etc.

The verified reviews and the fact that Airbnb holds your deposit for 24 hours after check-in before releasing it to the host gives you the confidence you’re getting what you pay for.

However, as reported by CNN, Airbnb has known for years that some of its hosts have used hidden cameras to spy on guests. However, when these instances occur, Airbnb says they take appropriate, swift action, including removing hosts and listings that violate their policy — just so you are aware.

Vrbo, short for Vacation Rental By Owner and formerly called HomeAway, is gaining credibility and popularity in the vacation rental area. Specializing in larger vacation rentals, such as houses, condos, villas and cabins, Vrbo has fewer rentals than Airbnb, with over two million rentals worldwide. And if you’re a bit queasy about sharing a space with the owners or another vacationer, Vrbo is a good choice.

Simply input where and when you want to go and how many people will be staying at the rental, and Vrbo will match you with available rentals. Vrbo verifies accounts and does host background checks and fraud checks to ensure both you and your money are safe. And if your money ends up in the hands of someone other than the host, Vrbo will pay you back. You can also book on the Vrbo app for Apple and Android.

Lesser known FlipKey is a subsidiary of TripAdvisor. It has more than 830,000 rentals in over 11,000 cities around the world. You can book a non-shared apartment, home, boathouse, condo or villa on its website or via the FlipKey app for IOS and Android.

While most properties can be reserved instantly through the app, some listings would rather you contact the property owner directly instead. You can also use FlipKey’s blog to find inspiration for your next vacation or save preferences to view later when you’re ready to book.

HomeToGo’s website claims it has the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals. The platform features more than 15 million accommodations through partnerships with 60,000 suppliers. HomeToGo also operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries, making it easier for users to search in their own language and currency.

Statista and Newsweek also awarded HomeToGo a first-place award in the vacation rentals category for its excellent guest relations. You can rent a house, condo, farm, or even a castle on the HomeToGo website and find inspiration for that next great getaway.

HipCamp is a different kind of rental service where you can reserve beautiful private RV spots and campsites rather than homes, cabins or apartments. And your rental comes with a guarantee — if your vacation gets rained out, HipCamp will reimburse you the cost of your trip.

Sign up and get availability alerts so you can be the first to hear about vacancies at sold-out locations. You can also filter your search for a campsite with Internet in case your vacation turns into a work holiday. Just be aware that you have to join HipCamp to see photos and get additional information.

Confidently choose your next rental

Whether you're renting by choice or necessity, today's platforms make it easier than ever to find a place that fits your needs, lifestyle and budget. With powerful search tools, verified listings and helpful features like virtual tours and neighborhood insights, these rental websites and apps can help you feel more confident in your search.

No matter where you're headed next, downsizing, relocating or taking a well-earned break, you’ll be one step ahead with the right tools in hand.