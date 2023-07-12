Who Gets Royalties for AI-Created Music? Congress to Review: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
As AI continues to grow, artists want Congress to reconsider the Music Modernization Act and royalties for AI-created music.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly seeping into every industry, and artists are looking to Congress to ensure they can get paid when their work is used in a song created by the burgeoning technology. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
The music industry is sounding the alarm over artificial intelligence. And Congress is listening to the argument that AI poses a huge threat to the livelihood of musicians, writers, producers, etc. Recent advances in AI make it easy to create “new” music using existing recordings as models. Typically, the original artists aren’t asked for permission or paid royalties, which the industry says is unfair and endangers their business.
Lawmakers are looking at updating or replacing the five-year-old Music Modernization Act, a historic piece of legislation that revamped the music royalty process to ensure that artists are paid fairly. The music industry warns that the 2018 law is quickly becoming obsolete, due to AI. Look for the issue to gain traction on Capitol Hill in the coming months. Key hearings have been held as the industry calls for royalties on AI-created music.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- Shouldn't Music Streaming Sites Pay Higher Royalties?
- Online AI Bootcamps Are Booming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- How AI Could Have Positive and Negative Effects on Cybersecurity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- AI Regulation is Looming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- Where AI Can Save Businesses the Most Money
- Best AI Stocks to Buy: Smart Artificial Intelligence Investments
- Could ChatGPT and AI Change Delivery of Legal Services?
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Consumer Credit Growth Slows as Lending Standards Tighten: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Consumer credit growth is slowing due to high interest rates and banks implementing tighter lending terms on credit cards.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
When to Expect Your PA Rebate
State Tax Eligible Pennsylvania renters and homeowners have begun receiving PA rebate payments. See if you're eligible and when to expect your check.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Adoption Of Speedy 5G Services Is Growing: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The use of mobile video apps, such as TikTok and YouTube, is driving the adoption of 5G around the world.
By John Miley • Published
-
Americans Are Exhausted by Tip Culture: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts As prompts for gratuities pop up everywhere, adults in the U.S. report tip fatigue, and a majority of Americans have a negative view of the practice.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
SEC Sues 2 Major Crypto Exchanges, Attempts to Regulate the Industry: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Financial regulators, like the SEC, want to crack down on the growing crypto industry with a set of checks and balances.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
A Recession Still Looms, But Likely Not Until 2024: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Rising interest rates haven’t slowed consumer spending enough to bring the economy into a recession so far, but it could still be on the horizon.
By David Payne • Published
-
Biden Administration Considering Raft of Changes to Labor Rules: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The Department of Labor is planning new regulations on OSHA reporting, contract worker classification and possibly a new overtime salary minimum.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Medicare Telehealth Coverage Will Likely Be Extended By Congress: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts COVID-era exceptions for telehealth coverage under Medicare are set to expire in 2024, but a bipartisan coalition in Congress appears likely to expand the benefit.
By Sean Lengell • Published
-
How Low Demand for Cardboard Boxes Could Signal a Recession: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts A drop in cardboard box production indicates a lower demand for consumer goods and a creeping recession, but service industries could mitigate such effects.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
VP Kamala Harris is on the Cusp of a Congressional Milestone: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Vice President Kamala Harris has the second-most tiebreaking votes in the Senate, and her next vote could help her reach a new congressional milestone.
By Sean Lengell • Published