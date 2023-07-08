Online AI Bootcamps Are Booming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Online courses that break down how to use AI technologies like ChatGPT are seeing a surge in demand.

John Miley
By John Miley
published

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more common across industries. From Chat GPT to improved automation, employers and employees are learning how to work with the new technology. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...

Demand is surging for educational courses related to artificial intelligence. Global online learning platform edX, founded in 2012 by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, recently launched a 10-week boot camp starting in July, offered by 12 universities related to cutting-edge AI topics and skills. edX has five new courses on ChatGPT that focus on how to improve text prompts. Meanwhile, Coursera, another popular education platform, has dozens of AI courses. 

Look for online courses to be popular with businesses, who want managers and employees to quickly bone up on new AI tech. While ChatGPT and other tools don’t require any technical know-how, it takes some skill to produce useful results. Generative AI lets users enter text to generate useful, humanlike written responses.

This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.

