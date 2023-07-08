Online AI Bootcamps Are Booming: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Online courses that break down how to use AI technologies like ChatGPT are seeing a surge in demand.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more common across industries. From Chat GPT to improved automation, employers and employees are learning how to work with the new technology. To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Demand is surging for educational courses related to artificial intelligence. Global online learning platform edX, founded in 2012 by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, recently launched a 10-week boot camp starting in July, offered by 12 universities related to cutting-edge AI topics and skills. edX has five new courses on ChatGPT that focus on how to improve text prompts. Meanwhile, Coursera, another popular education platform, has dozens of AI courses.
Look for online courses to be popular with businesses, who want managers and employees to quickly bone up on new AI tech. While ChatGPT and other tools don’t require any technical know-how, it takes some skill to produce useful results. Generative AI lets users enter text to generate useful, humanlike written responses.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
- How AI Could Have Positive and Negative Effects on Cybersecurity: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- AI Has Powerful Potential to Make Investing Decisions Easier
- Can AI Plan Your Retirement Better Than I Can?
- Could ChatGPT and AI Change Delivery of Legal Services?
- ChatGPT and Job Security: Is AI Coming for Your Job?
- Can Stocks Picked by Artificial Intelligence Beat the Market? 3 Stocks to Watch
- Text-Generating AI Faces Major Legal Risks: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
- Where AI Can Save Businesses the Most Money
John Miley is a Senior Associate Editor at The Kiplinger Letter. He mainly covers technology, telecom and education, but will jump on other important business topics as needed. In his role, he provides timely forecasts about emerging technologies, business trends and government regulations. He also edits stories for the weekly publication and has written and edited e-mail newsletters.
He joined Kiplinger in August 2010 as a reporter for Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine, where he wrote stories, fact-checked articles and researched investing data. After two years at the magazine, he moved to the Letter, where he has been for the last decade. He holds a BA from Bates College and a master’s degree in magazine journalism from Northwestern University, where he specialized in business reporting. An avid runner and a former decathlete, he has written about fitness and competed in triathlons.
-
-
Amazon Credit Card Delivers Prime Day, $200 Intro Offer
The Chase Amazon credit card, Prime Visa, offers rewards beyond Prime Day.
By Ellen Kennedy • Published
-
Gen X Should Prepare Now for the Great Wealth Transfer
As the Baby Boomer generation ages, it’s more important than ever that Gen Xers talk to their family and understand how their wealth situation could change.
By Mark Kenney, CFP®, CTS™ • Published
-
10 States Sue the Biden Administration Over High Flood Insurance Rates: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Risk Rating 2.0 pricing plan could raise average flood insurance rates 100%, and states like Florida and Louisiana are pushing back.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Employer Non-compete Clauses Are Likely Illegal, Per NLRB: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Following the FTC's proposed rule to ban non-compete agreements in the workplace, the NLRB could possibly rule that such agreements violate federal law.
By Matthew Housiaux • Published
-
Banks Tighten Loan Criteria Following Mass Withdrawals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts After mass withdrawals in 2023, some small banks have enacted stricter loan criteria, and customers are looking for big returns.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Pay Your Tax Debts if You Want to Keep Your Passport: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Are you applying for or renewing a passport? Be sure you’ve paid your federal taxes.
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
How are Inherited EE or I Savings Bonds Taxed? Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter How are inherited EE or I savings bonds taxed? Kiplinger Tax Letter
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Beware Tax Rules When Donating Stays at Your Vacation Home: Kiplinger Tax Letter
Tax Letter Beware Tax Rules When Donating Stays at Your Vacation Home: Kiplinger Tax Letter Tips
By Joy Taylor • Published
-
Need a Loan or Credit? It May Get Harder for Businesses and Individuals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Getting a loan or credit may get harder for businesses and individuals: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
Car Makers Look To Cut the Cost of Recalls: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Kiplinger Economic Forecasts Faulty software costs car manufacturers $500m in recalls. What are they turning to and what could that mean for you?
By Letter Editors • Published