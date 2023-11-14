Bill To Avert Government Shutdown Up for A House Vote Soon

Lawmakers in the House of Representative are set to vote today, November 14, on a bill that, if they and their Senate colleagues pass, would temporarily avert a federal government shutdown on Saturday.

Should a shutdown occur, many government departments and agencies would close and with them many public services and programs .

The legislation, a temporary stopgap proposal known as a continuing resolution (CR), aims to buy time for lawmakers to further debate and ideally pass 12 appropriations bills that would provide funding for key government agencies next year, action that they have been unable to reach agreement on for months.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) proposed the legislation that would create a two-step process. It would delay a vote on passing some of the appropriations bills until mid-January, with a separate vote on the rest of the bills in February.

Johnson, who is expected to need help from House Democrats to reach the necessary two-thirds supermajority for the bill to pass, faces opposition from some of the same hard-right Republicans who helped to oust his predecessor Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last month after he relied on Democrats to temporarily avert a shutdown .

In the Senate, both Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said they would support the two-step plan, as did the White House .

With the House vote at present expected to take place this evening, here’s what to know about the agencies and services that are at stake:

At a recent press conference, Johnson expressed the need for getting his bill passed.

According to a Reuters November 14 report, Johnson told reporters that moving beyond a shutdown "and making sure that government stays in operation is a matter of conscience for all of us."