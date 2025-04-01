When Your Car Is Fixed, But You've Still Got the Problem

A few hours after Betty-Ann, 85, one of my readers in Louisville, took her 2020 luxury car to the dealer because the brakes were loudly squeaking, a service writer (aka a service adviser) phoned and said, “We fixed the problem under your factory extended warranty by replacing all the brake pads. But the car still squeals when you come to a stop. We can eliminate that noise, but it will cost you around $1,500 for new rotors.”

This is like being told, “Yeah, we patched your flat tire, but it still won’t hold air.”

I’ll bet you would go slightly nuts if a repair shop said that.

Betty-Ann called our office, very upset.

“I’ve been reading your column in Kiplinger for years and thought you would find my situation worthy of looking into,” she said. “This is crazy! I paid $4,000 for the manufacturer’s extended warranty that listed the car’s braking system and all components. How can they tell a 30-year customer that my car will sound like a family of mice unless I am out of pocket for something I already paid for?”

First, what are rotors?

Brake rotors are circular metal discs that brake pads clamp on to, slowing the vehicle when you press the brake pedal.

Several brake shop owners and technicians I spoke with told me that rotors wear out, and not replacing them when new brake pads are installed is false economy, leading to uneven brake pad wear, reducing stopping power and causing a longer stopping distance, vibration, shaking and, most often, brake noise, such as squealing.

Going to the heart of Betty-Ann’s problem, one shop owner said, “At one time in most brake shops and dealerships, the standard of care was to always replace rotors, but auto manufacturers cut corners and try to avoid paying warranty claims whenever possible, arguing that the rotors need to be worn beyond a certain percentage before being covered under warranty.”

Similar auto warranty issues more common today

We can thank the COVID pandemic for issues like these affecting automobile owners across the country, because of something many of us did much less of when we were staying home — drive.

According to AAA, there was over a 40% reduction of people driving then, which resulted in thousands of low-mileage cars having expired original warranties. Betty-Ann bought her high-end coupe in 2019, and it had only 30,000 miles in 2023.

Since she planned to keep it, she wanted the assurance of a factory-issued extended warranty “and bought the longest time and best coverage they offered,” she explained.

Betty-Ann holds her ground

If “60 is the new 40," then Betty-Ann’s 85 is the new 65. This sharp and gutsy woman told me, “When it was obvious to the service writer that I was upset, he assured me that, depending on how much I drive, within a few months to a year the rotors would be worn down sufficiently so the factory would authorize replacement.

“He did not say that driving with bad rotors wasn’t good at all for my car’s braking system. In fact, he said that, beyond the squeak, there was no problem. I told him this was unacceptable and that I would be speaking with a syndicated legal affairs writer — you. Then he hung up!”

You want us to pay for it?

I phoned the service manager at the dealership — with Betty-Ann on the line to authorize our discussion — and asked him to explain why they won’t stop the squeak without her paying $1,500 out of pocket. He repeated the same nonsense she was told, this time adding, “Besides, the rotors are still working fine.”

“Now, tell me, how happy would your wife be driving around in a car that sounds like a menagerie each time she puts her foot on the brake pedal? There is a right way and a wrong way to do a brake job and to treat a faithful customer, and from what I see, you are failing at both.”

“Mr. Beaver, do you expect my service department to pay out of our own pocket $1,500 for rotors when the factory will not reimburse us?” he asked.

“Betty-Ann really needs your help,” I replied, “having been a faithful customer for many years, and your cost is not anywhere near that figure. But I have an idea. Why not put us on hold, brief the owner and ask him to speak with us? Reasonable people should be able to resolve this simple issue.”

He agreed, and after a five-minute wait, “Oscar,” the owner, came on the line, loaded for bear, as they say. “Are you threatening to write false things about us, Beaver?”

At this point, gutsy Betty-Ann spoke up: “Mr. Beaver never said anything like that. How dare you say such a thing? I have been your customer for over 30 years, and this is how you treat me? I babysat your children for years, or have you forgotten, Oscar?”

There was a long pause.

“Betty-Ann, I am so sorry. Your repairs will be completed tomorrow. With new rotors. There will be no additional charge. Thank you for all the years you cared for our kids.”

“I still love them,” Betty-Ann softly said, and I could hear the tears she was holding back.

Sometimes the people in charge need to be reminded of their humanity before they’ll do the right thing by their customers. For readers who don’t have the option of yanking on a supervisor’s heartstrings to get your issue fixed, here’s what you can do:

Ask to speak to a supervisor and try not to get angry or emotional.

Write an honest review on a site like Yelp — many companies keep an eye on their reviews and will try to resolve issues.

Consult with a lawyer.

Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.

