UTMA: A Flexible Alternative for Education Expenses and More
This custodial account can be used to pay for anything once the beneficiary is considered an adult in their state. There are some considerations, though.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a six-part series focused on paying for education using smart financial and estate planning. Part one is Direct Tuition Payments: A Tax-Efficient Way to Pay for School. Part two is 529 Plans: A Powerful Way to Tackle Rising Education Costs. Part three is Coverdell Education Savings Accounts: A Deep Dive. Future articles will focus on education trusts and family loans.
If you are thinking ahead about how to pay for a child’s education, you are doing the right thing. With the cost of education continuing to increase for college, graduate school and even private K-12 schools, smart financial planning can help you maximize your investment in education. Today, there are a number of ways to take advantage of tax benefits and other plusses while saving for schooling.
One option worth considering is a custodial account through the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act, or UTMA*. An UTMA is a type of savings account set up for a minor to use however they choose when they reach the age of majority in their state (generally 18 or 21). There are no limitations on the type of expenditures that can be paid for through an UTMA. While it may be used for tuition, room and board, books, etc., it can also be used to pay for a car, a down payment on a house or any other expense of the beneficiary’s choosing.
An UTMA has broad investment options
The custodian of the UTMA typically has a broader range of investment options because they are not limited to investments on a state-sponsored platform or a particular bank platform. The account can be invested in a variety of assets, including individual stocks or bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and other vehicles.
While some families may prefer the flexibility of an UTMA, it does not have the same tax benefits as a 529 plan or Coverdell account, other popular savings vehicles. Earnings on assets inside of the account are taxable at the child’s tax rate up to a certain threshold, at which point the remainder is taxed at the parents’ tax rate. Depending on your or the beneficiary’s tax bracket, this can make an UTMA less appealing.
There are no limitations on contributions to an UTMA, which can come from parents, grandparents, other relatives and friends. It is important to note that similar to Coverdells and 529 plans, contributions to an UTMA are subject to federal gift tax laws.
An UTMA could impact financial aid
Although the adult owner acts as the custodian of an UTMA until the child reaches the age of majority, the funds in the account are considered the child’s assets and must be included on the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), which may reduce the amount of financial aid received.
Unlike a 529 plan and a Coverdell, an UTMA is not portable or transferrable to another child or another type of vehicle. However, given the additional flexibility regarding the unlimited potential uses of UTMA funds, it is unlikely to go unused.
Benefits:
- No limitations on the type of educational expenditures for which it can be used
- Can be used to pay for non-educational expenses if desired
- Investable in a broad range of options (not limited to the sponsoring state or bank)
Considerations:
- Income earned in the UTMA account is subject to taxes annually
- Contributions are subject to federal gift tax laws and limitations
- May reduce financial aid (account is included in FAFSA calculation)
- Not transferrable to another beneficiary and cannot be rolled over
- Minor can withdraw entire balance for any reason upon reaching majority
As tuition costs continue to climb, having a robust savings strategy is essential. An UTMA account provides plenty of flexibility, allowing funds to be used for a wide range of expenses. Although it lacks the tax advantages of some other popular savings options, its versatile investment choices and unlimited contribution potential make it a compelling choice for some families. By evaluating all available options, you can tailor your savings strategy to best support your child’s future goals and financial needs.
My next article will explore paying for education through an education trust.
* Much of what is discussed here also applies to UGMA (Uniform Gift to Minors Act) accounts, but for the purposes of this article, we’re focusing on UTMAs.
Denise is a Director at Hirtle Callaghan with responsibility for leading family relationships from our Arizona office. Denise brings over 26 years of her legal and financial experience working with multigenerational client families on all aspects of their financial lives. Denise draws on her past experiences to help clients develop and implement their wealth transfer plans and makes recommendations about wealth transfer and tax-saving strategies.
