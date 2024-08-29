Direct Tuition Payments: A Tax-Efficient Way to Pay for School
If you pay tuition for someone else directly to a college, graduate school, preschool or private school, that money is not subject to the gift tax.
Editor’s note: This is the first article in a six-part series focused on paying for education using smart financial and estate planning. Future articles will focus on 529 plans, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts, Uniform Transfer to Minor Accounts (UTMAs), education trusts and family loans.
It’s never too early to start thinking about how to pay for the education of your child, grandchild or someone else you want to support. The cost of schooling continues to increase in the United States, and not just in higher education. Even independent day and boarding schools are raising tuition at higher rates to retain teachers and keep pace with inflation. The good news is that paying for education can be done through smart financial and estate planning.
As an outsourced chief investment officer firm, Hirtle Callaghan is often asked by families how to weigh the various options for paying for education. This series will examine different possibilities in depth, from direct payments, to government-sponsored plans and other estate planning techniques.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Efficient tuition funding: Direct payments explained
For estate planning purposes, it may be most efficient and effective to pay directly for someone else’s tuition. Unlike other options we will explore, paying tuition on behalf of another individual does not require years of advance planning. Yet, it can have an immediate tax benefit because the tuition payment does not count toward your annual gift tax exclusion or your lifetime exemption amount. For example, you can make a direct payment of $40,000 to a school to cover the cost of a grandchild’s tuition and then make a gift of $18,000 (in 2024) to the same grandchild in the same year free from gift taxes.
As noted above, it is critical that the tuition must be paid directly to the educational institution. If a grandparent were to give their son or daughter money to pay the tuition (and not do it directly), then the transfer would count as a gift under federal tax law. This option is not only available for college or graduate school but is also available for preschool, private grade school and private high school tuition. It is worth noting the direct payments apply only to tuition, not the cost of books, supplies or room and board. Those other expenses would count as gifts under federal gift tax law.
How this could affect financial aid
A direct contribution can negatively impact financial aid eligibility because it is treated as untaxed income on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which reduces eligibility by 50% of the amount paid. So, a tuition payment of $10,000 may reduce eligibility by $5,000. However, if financial aid is not a consideration, paying tuition directly may be the easiest and most tax-efficient way to fund a child, grandchild or loved one’s education.
Benefits:
- Tuition payments are removed from the grantor’s estate, which leaves fewer assets in the grantor's estate that could later be subject to estate tax.
- Direct tuition payments to an institution do not count toward the lifetime or annual gift tax exclusion
- Direct payments can be used for preschool, private grade school, private high school, college and graduate school
Considerations:
- Financial aid may be reduced
- The costs of books, supplies or room and board are not covered
Opting to pay tuition directly to an educational institution can be a savvy move for those looking to support someone’s education without coming up against gift tax limitations. However, it’s essential to consider the potential impact on financial aid eligibility and remember that this method covers only tuition, not ancillary expenses like books and room and board.
Also, paying directly for someone else’s education requires being willing and able to part with disposable income.
Each family's situation is unique, so it’s crucial to weigh this option against other strategies, such as government-sponsored plans or educational trusts, to find the best fit for your financial and estate planning goals. By carefully evaluating your choices, you can effectively support education while optimizing tax benefits and aligning with your broader financial planning strategy.
The next article in this series will be about unlocking the power of 529 plans.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Denise is a Director at Hirtle Callaghan with responsibility for leading family relationships from our Arizona office. Denise brings over 26 years of her legal and financial experience working with multigenerational client families on all aspects of their financial lives. Denise draws on her past experiences to help clients develop and implement their wealth transfer plans and makes recommendations about wealth transfer and tax-saving strategies.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat Ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Markets lost ground on light volume Wednesday as traders keyed on AI bellwether Nvidia earnings after the close.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Foot Locker Stock's Troubles Continue After Q2 Earnings
Foot Locker stock is spiraling Wednesday even after the athletic footwear retailer beat expectations for its second quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat Ahead of Nvidia Earnings
Markets lost ground on light volume Wednesday as traders keyed on AI bellwether Nvidia earnings after the close.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Foot Locker Stock's Troubles Continue After Q2 Earnings: What to Know
Foot Locker stock is spiraling Wednesday even after the athletic footwear retailer beat expectations for its second quarter.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Chewy Stock Soars on Big Profit Beat. Is It Time to Buy?
Chewy is red-hot Wednesday after the pet products retailer posted impressive Q2 earnings. Here's what Wall Street has to say about the stock.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Slumps After Beat-And-Raise Quarter. Here's Why
Abercrombie & Fitch stock is spiraling Wednesday even as the retailer's Q2 results came in higher than expected and it raised its full-year forecast.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Do 1031 Exchanges Make Sense for Baby Boomers?
Here are four scenarios in which a 1031 exchange to defer capital gains taxes would be worth exploring if you're a Baby Boomer selling property.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
A Different Way to Approach Your Mortgage in Retirement
Conventional wisdom says don't carry any mortgage into retirement, and if you can manage that debt-free feat, good for you. But there are other options.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
How to Plan Ahead After a Loved One's Dementia Diagnosis
Financial, medical and safety preparations can ease the burden for caregivers while ensuring your loved one receives their preferred care.
By Douglas A. Rothermich, J.D. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher With Nvidia Earnings in Focus
Nvidia stock gained ground ahead of tomorrow's after-the-close earnings event, while Super Micro Computer got hit by a short seller report.
By Karee Venema Published