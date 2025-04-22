I'm Planning the Ultimate 2026 Disney World Vacation — Here’s How Our Kids Will Eat Free
Discover how to make the most of your 2026 Disney World trip with the return of the Disney Dining Plan, including free dining for kids and exclusive resort perks.
We’ve been holding off on a big Walt Disney World adventure, waiting for the moment when my grandkids would be tall enough to ride the attractions they’ve been dreaming about.
The youngest is just shy of the height requirement now, but by next year, he should be ready. Just in time for Disney to bring back one of the best park perks: The Disney Dining Plan.
Starting April 22, 2025, Disney will begin accepting bookings for 2026 vacations, giving families plenty of time to plan every magical detail.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
By planning early, we’ll not only lock in the dates and experiences we want but also take full advantage of these money-saving perks.
How to get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3–9) in 2026
To take advantage of the free dining plan for kids at Walt Disney World in 2026, begin by booking a vacation package through the Walt Disney Travel Company.
This package must include a stay at a Disney Resort hotel and a dining plan for each guest aged 10 and up. Guests can choose between two dining plan options:
- Quick-Service Dining Plan: Includes two quick-service meals and one snack per night of stay, along with a refillable resort mug.
- Standard Dining Plan: Offers one table-service meal, one quick-service meal and one snack per night of stay, plus a refillable resort mug.
Bookings for 2026 vacations open on April 22, 2025, and are available for travel dates through October 31, 2026.
Be sure that any children aged three to nine are included in the same package and share a room with an adult. By doing so, they will receive the same dining plan as the rest of the party at no additional cost.
Mickey and Minnie make a splash on a tote that makes the perfect carryall.
Benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel
Staying at a Disney Resort hotel offers exclusive benefits that can enhance your family's Disney vacation.
Here are some of the key advantages of staying on-site:
- Early theme park entry and extended evening hours: Guests at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy extra time in the parks, allowing for more flexibility and opportunities to experience popular attractions with shorter wait times.
- Complimentary transportation and parking: Disney Resort guests have access to free transportation options, including buses, boats and the Disney Skyliner, making it easy to travel between the parks and resorts. Standard parking at the resorts and theme parks is complimentary.
- Early access to dining reservations and Lightning Lane selections: Staying on-site allows guests to book dining reservations and select Lightning Lane attractions ahead of the general public, increasing the chances of securing preferred times and experiences.
- Free water park admission on check-in day during summer months: During the summer, Disney Resort hotel guests can enjoy complimentary admission to one of Disney's water parks on their check-in day, providing a refreshing start to their vacation.
Tropical-inspired Mickey Mouse slides. Resort ready footwear.
Tips for booking your 2026 Disney vacation
To maximize savings on your 2026 Walt Disney World vacation, it's essential to plan ahead.
Securing your package early allows you to lock in current rates and preferred accommodations before potential price increases or limited availability occur. Early booking ensures you have the best selection of resort options and can plan your itinerary with greater flexibility.
It's important to note that the number of packages allocated for the free dining plan offer is limited.
Advance reservations are required to take advantage of this promotion, and some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at the time of package purchase.
Therefore, booking early not only secures your preferred accommodations but also increases your chances of enjoying the full benefits of the dining plan.
Looking ahead to a magical 2026 Disney adventure
Planning a Disney vacation is more than just organizing a trip, it's about creating cherished memories with your loved ones.
From the thrill of the rides to the delight of shared meals, every moment becomes a treasured part of your family's story.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor. She earned a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Eastern Michigan University. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights. She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible for all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.
-
-
How Can Investors Profit From AI's Energy Use?
Global energy demand is expected to grow by leaps and bounds over the next several years as AI usage accelerates. Here's how to get a piece of the pie.
By Jacob Schroeder
-
Living in a University Retirement Community: It's Never Too Late To Learn Something New
College students aren't the only ones getting an education. Retirement communities on college and university campuses are growing in popularity.
By Donna Fuscaldo
-
5 Treats to Splurge on with Your Tax Refund
Want to use your tax refund to splurge on a little something nice this spring? Here are five treats to make the most out of that extra cash.
By Rachael Green
-
REAL ID Deadline for Domestic Flights Is Coming — Here’s What to Know
Worried about needing a REAL ID soon? Learn more about the requirement, how to get your ID and valid REAL ID alternatives.
By Laura Gariepy
-
Amazon Haul Online Is Here – Shop Under $20 Deals Without the App
The Amazon storefront where everything costs $20 or less is now available online.
By Rachael Green
-
How to Use Your Cell Phone on a Cruise
Avoid surprise charges and stay connected at sea with these expert tips on how to use a cell phone on a cruise.
By Paige Cerulli
-
6 Great Vacation Ideas for Wheelchair Users
These six places provide plenty of travel inspiration for people who use wheelchairs.
By Becca van Sambeck
-
United Club Lounge Access Just Got More Expensive
United Airlines announced a new tiered membership scheme for United Club, which gets you into airport lounges.
By Alexandra Svokos
-
3 Trending Luxury Travel Destinations for 2025
Explore the top luxury travel destinations for 2025. Including Antarctica cruises, private yacht charters in the Seychelles and five-star wellness retreats in Kyoto, Japan.
By Brittany Leitner
-
How to Fly Private Without Breaking the Bank
Luxury travel, redefined—discover how to fly private for less.
By Brittany Leitner