​I'm Planning the Ultimate 2026 Disney World Vacation — Here’s How Our Kids Will Eat Free

We’ve been holding off on a big Walt Disney World adventure, waiting for the moment when my grandkids would be tall enough to ride the attractions they’ve been dreaming about.

The youngest is just shy of the height requirement now, but by next year, he should be ready. Just in time for Disney to bring back one of the best park perks: The Disney Dining Plan .

Starting April 22, 2025, Disney will begin accepting bookings for 2026 vacations, giving families plenty of time to plan every magical detail.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

By planning early, we’ll not only lock in the dates and experiences we want but also take full advantage of these money-saving perks.

How to get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3–9) in 2026

​To take advantage of the free dining plan for kids at Walt Disney World in 2026, begin by booking a vacation package through the Walt Disney Travel Company .

This package must include a stay at a Disney Resort hotel and a dining plan for each guest aged 10 and up. Guests can choose between two dining plan options:​

Quick-Service Dining Plan: Includes two quick-service meals and one snack per night of stay, along with a refillable resort mug.

Includes two quick-service meals and one snack per night of stay, along with a refillable resort mug. Standard Dining Plan: Offers one table-service meal, one quick-service meal and one snack per night of stay, plus a refillable resort mug.

Bookings for 2026 vacations open on April 22, 2025, and are available for travel dates through October 31, 2026.​

Be sure that any children aged three to nine are included in the same package and share a room with an adult. By doing so, they will receive the same dining plan as the rest of the party at no additional cost.

Benefits of staying at a Disney Resort hotel

​Staying at a Disney Resort hotel offers exclusive benefits that can enhance your family's Disney vacation.

Here are some of the key advantages of staying on-site:​

Early theme park entry and extended evening hours : Guests at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy extra time in the parks, allowing for more flexibility and opportunities to experience popular attractions with shorter wait times.​



: Guests at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy extra time in the parks, allowing for more flexibility and opportunities to experience popular attractions with shorter wait times.​ Complimentary transportation and parking : Disney Resort guests have access to free transportation options, including buses, boats and the Disney Skyliner, making it easy to travel between the parks and resorts. Standard parking at the resorts and theme parks is complimentary.​



: Disney Resort guests have access to free transportation options, including buses, boats and the Disney Skyliner, making it easy to travel between the parks and resorts. Standard parking at the resorts and theme parks is complimentary.​ Early access to dining reservations and Lightning Lane selections : Staying on-site allows guests to book dining reservations and select Lightning Lane attractions ahead of the general public, increasing the chances of securing preferred times and experiences.​



: Staying on-site allows guests to book dining reservations and select ahead of the general public, increasing the chances of securing preferred times and experiences.​ Free water park admission on check-in day during summer months: During the summer, Disney Resort hotel guests can enjoy complimentary admission to one of Disney's water parks on their check-in day, providing a refreshing start to their vacation.​

Tips for booking your 2026 Disney vacation

​To maximize savings on your 2026 Walt Disney World vacation, it's essential to plan ahead.

Securing your package early allows you to lock in current rates and preferred accommodations before potential price increases or limited availability occur. Early booking ensures you have the best selection of resort options and can plan your itinerary with greater flexibility.​

It's important to note that the number of packages allocated for the free dining plan offer is limited.

Advance reservations are required to take advantage of this promotion, and some table-service restaurants may have limited or no availability at the time of package purchase.

Therefore, booking early not only secures your preferred accommodations but also increases your chances of enjoying the full benefits of the dining plan.

Looking ahead to a magical 2026 Disney adventure​

Planning a Disney vacation is more than just organizing a trip, it's about creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

From the thrill of the rides to the delight of shared meals, every moment becomes a treasured part of your family's story.