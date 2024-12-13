New Year’s Travel Ideas: Best Cities for Countdown Parties and Serene Spots for Quiet Celebrations
Ring in the New Year your way — explore vibrant celebrations or find your peaceful retreat.
Ringing in the New Year with family and friends continues to be a highlight of the holiday season. Some like to go big with epic countdowns in vibrant cities while others prefer serene spots for a quieter celebration.
Before booking, make sure you maximize your travel budget by tapping into rewards programs and exclusive perks you might already have access to. For example, if you’re a Costco Executive Member, Costco Travel offers bundled packages with extras like resort credits, room upgrades, and car rentals at competitive rates.
Don’t forget to check your credit cards for travel rewards. Points or miles can often be redeemed for flights, hotels, and more. Additional perks like free checked bags, TSA PreCheck credits, or lounge access can elevate your trip with minimal effort.
With your rewards and perks lined up, all that’s left is choosing the perfect destination to welcome the New Year in style.
Best cities for a glamorous New Year’s Eve celebration
Choosing the best spot for a New Year’s Eve celebration might be a tough decision given there are a lot of cities that celebrate in a big way.
Here are some of our top New Year’s destinations:
New York City, New York
On New Year’s Eve, you can’t beat standing in Times Square with a million people counting down to the new year as the iconic ball drops. Extend your stay and explore New York’s endless attractions—from world-class museums like the Met and MoMA to Broadway shows and iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Central Park. Start the year with unforgettable memories by experiencing all the Big Apple has to offer.
Paris, France
What could be better than ringing in the new year while watching fireworks explode over the Eiffel Tower? After all, Paris isn’t called the City of Light for nothing. Make your trip truly memorable by staying a few extra days to stroll along the Champs-Élysées, visit the Louvre, or enjoy a cozy café in Montmartre. Paris in winter offers a magical atmosphere perfect for starting the new year with a blend of romance, history, and charm.
Sydney, Australia
If you want to be one of the first to ring in the new year, head down under. As the new year dawns, fireworks light up the night from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in a magnificent display of pyrotechnics.
Quiet retreats for a peaceful New Year's Eve
While glitz and glamour are ideal for some folks, others rather set out on quiet New Year’s getaways.
To help you do just that, book a stay in one of these New Year’s travel destinations:
Cape San Blas, Florida
Say goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one in this peaceful destination on the Florida Panhandle. You won’t find hotel and restaurant chains here; instead, you can choose from locally owned restaurants, inns, and vacation rentals. A great spot is the Cape San Blas Inn, a bed-and-breakfast on St. Joseph Bay, where you can stargaze from the hot tub on the pier.
Loreto, Mexico
Located on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Loreto is a small town where you can soak in the sun and solitude. The town sits on the Loreto National Marine Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005. The area is ripe for natural retreats and outdoor excursions perfect for a low-key New Year’s Eve celebration. If you want an all-inclusive getaway, consider the Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay. You can spend hours kayaking on the bay, playing a round of golf, or relaxing at the spa.
Curaçao
On this island nation, you can enjoy all the delights of the Caribbean without the crowds at some of the more popular islands. Outdoor recreation is prevalent with swimming, hiking, UTV tours, snorkeling, diving and much more just outside your door. Speaking of, the Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort offers plenty of dining and activities on-property so you don’t even have to leave to fill your itinerary.
As the clock counts down to midnight, how you celebrate the New Year is entirely up to you. Whether it’s the electric energy of a bustling city or the tranquil beauty of a peaceful getaway. With the right destination and a little planning to maximize your travel rewards, you can welcome the new year with unforgettable moments.
