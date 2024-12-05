Must-Have Travel Essentials and Packing Tips for Stress-Free Holiday Trips
Convenient and clever products and strategies to make your holiday journeys comfortable and stress free.
The holiday season brings opportunities to gather with loved ones and create new, lasting memories that will be treasured for years to come. But traveling to visit family can turn many of us into a Scrooge or Grinch when faced with traffic, flight delays or inconsiderate fellow travelers.
Whether your booking travel by plane, train or automobile, traveling to see family can be uncomfortable. Thankfully, there are high-quality, comfortable, and affordable travel essentials to ease the pain of travel. These include:
Noise-cancelling headphones
Don’t let loud talkers or that kid show on your neighbor’s tablet interrupt your peace and quiet. Noise-cancelling headphones reduce background noise and improve sound quality so you can enjoy your own entertainment without intrusions from those around you.
When shopping for headphones, consider their battery life to ensure they’ll last throughout your journey. Some headphones can last up to 30 hours on one charge.
If you prefer peace and quiet, look for models with a silence mode. This will block out surrounding noise even when you’re not listening to music or audio. The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones have both quiet and aware Modes. Listeners can choose full noise cancelling or full awareness of their surroundings at the touch of button.
Travel pillows
Nothing is more uncomfortable than trying to sleep on a plane with your head drooping forward, leaving you with a crick in your neck. A good travel pillow will provide support for your head and neck so you can snooze without waking up with pain.
Many travel pillows are inflatable, making them easy to pack and adjust to your preferred level of firmness. For those who want more support, look for a memory foam pillow with built-in neck support.
Portable chargers
When you’re on the go, nothing is more terrifying than a low battery warning on your phone. After all, your phone is your connection to your travel documents and your loved ones. Having a reliable portable charger (and charging cord!) is essential to keeping you in touch while in transit.
Many portable chargers come equipped with multiple USB ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. Some models even include adapters or built in cables making it easy to charge different types of devices easily on the go. The Insignia™ 30W 10,000mAh Portable Charger has it all, including a built-in USB-C cable, a second USB-C port and a USB port.
Holiday packing tips for stress free holiday travel
One of the keys to stress-free family visits is staying organized. This starts with selecting the right travel bags to keep your essentials neat and within easy reach. Two great options to consider are packing cubes and multi-purpose bags:
Packing cubes
Packing cubes are perfect for organizing your clothes in your suitcase. For example, you can pack them by outfit for specific days or events or by clothing type (i.e., all your tops in one cube, all your bottoms in another, etc.).
Some packing cubes also serve as compression bags, making them particularly useful for packing bulky winter travel items like sweaters and coats. For example, if you’re preparing for an Alaskan cruise or another cold-weather adventure, packing cubes can help you save a lot of precious luggage space by compressing coats.
If you don't have packing cubes, consider the Travelpro® Essentials™ 3-Pack Expandable/Compressible Packing Cube Set. You'll get 3 packing cubes in medium, large, and extra large, so you'll always have the right size on hand for your next trip.
Multi-purpose bags
Travel bags with a variety of pockets can help streamline packing and reduce stress while in transit. You can put your tablet, noise-canceling headphones, portable chargers and cords in one compartment, your travel documents and IDs in another, and snacks in yet another.
This way, you know where to find what you need at a moment’s notice instead of frantically digging through your bag while boarding. We found this practical and stylish Slim Expandable Backpack from Briggs & Riley that easily fits under an airline seat and has plenty of compartments for essentials.
Traveling for the holidays doesn’t have to be stressful. Preparing early is key to a smooth journey. Shop for luggage and travel accessories ahead of time to snag great deals on quality items that can withstand the holiday hustle and bustle.
Karon writes about personal finance, including consumer credit, credit cards, mortgages, student loans and retirement, along with travel, small business and health care. Her work has appeared in U.S. News & World Report, LendingTree, USA Today’s 10Best, GoodRx and many others. Karon earned her B.S. In journalism with an emphasis on news editorial from the University of Southern Mississippi. A member of the American Society of Journalists & Authors, Karon released her first book, “100 Things to Do in the North Georgia Mountains Before You Die” (Reedy Press), in 2022.
