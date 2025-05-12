Is Flying in America Still Safe? Navigating the Turbulence in U.S. Air Travel

If you’ve ever watched the news right before a flight, you might have seen stories about runway incidents, pilot shortages or even weather-related disruptions.

It’s enough to make anyone wonder if flying is still safe. While it’s easy to feel unsettled, the truth is, air travel remains one of the safest ways to get from point A to point B, especially compared to car travel.

In fact, a recent analysis by Osborne & Francis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that October is the most dangerous month for drivers in America, with a staggering 17,543 fatal crashes nationwide over five years. August and September weren’t much better.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

So far in 2025, at least 87 people have died in a plane crash in the United States. The numbers don’t lie: your odds of a fatal crash are much higher behind the wheel than in a window seat.

Air travel safety: the big picture

Airplanes are big, heavy machines that soar miles above the ground. It’s easy to feel like any little hiccup could lead to disaster. Despite challenges like staffing shortages and unexpected weather disruptions, U.S. airlines have managed to keep safety a top priority.

Regular maintenance checks, strict FAA regulations, and technological advancements have all contributed to safer skies. And when you look at the numbers, flying remains incredibly safe.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. commercial airlines have maintained a strong safety record over the past decade. That’s partly due to modern aircraft designed with cutting-edge technology to prevent accidents, as well as pilots who undergo rigorous training to prepare for every possible scenario.

However, recent air disasters have been particularly shocking due to their severity. One of the deadliest incidents in a decade occurred in Washington when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter. Another crash on February 6 in Alaska claimed 10 lives.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) database, an average of 28 air carrier flights per year over the past 20 years have been involved in an accident or some level of “occurrence.

The number of accidents has fluctuated annually since 2005, with both 2005 and 2019 recording a high of 40 air carrier accidents, while 2020 saw the lowest number at 15.

Private flights significantly impact the NTSB statistics, as wealthier individuals tend to fly more during the summer months. These private flights are riskier because they are often piloted by less experienced individuals who may not be prepared for sudden summer storms.

Navigating airline disruptions and safety measures

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been stuck at the airport due to a “maintenance delay,” you know it’s frustrating. But those delays happen for good reason: safety. The FAA enforces strict maintenance schedules, and airlines are required to follow them to the letter. Everything from engine checks to emergency equipment is inspected regularly.

Despite airplanes themselves being generally safe, the airline industry has been navigating some rough skies lately due to internal challenges that are impacting travelers nationwide. In recent years, staffing shortages have led to a surge in flight cancellations, delays and even compromised service quality.

Compounding the issue is a significant shortage of certified air traffic controllers. As of 2025, the FAA is operating with approximately 3,500 fewer controllers than needed, leading to increased workloads and potential safety risks.

The FAA handles more than 45,000 U.S. departing flights each day, and the number of air travel incidents we hear about are far and few between compared to those numbers.

Air travel vs. car travel: a statistical comparison

Here’s the part that surprises a lot of people. Statistically, car travel is much riskier than air travel. You’re far more likely to be involved in a fatal accident while driving than flying. And it’s not just a slight difference — it’s massive.

According to the Osborne & Francis analysis, October is the deadliest month for drivers, with over 17,543 fatal crashes in just five years. August and September aren’t far behind. Those numbers are shocking when you think about how common driving is versus flying.

The study also found that February is the safest month for drivers, with 12,412 fatal crashes. But even that number towers over the virtually non-existent fatalities in U.S. commercial flights.

However, with recent airline events making headlines, along with rising costs among major airlines, many people are rethinking how they travel. For some, the idea of driving instead of flying feels like a safer and even more affordable option. After all, with ticket prices climbing and flight delays becoming more common, hitting the road might seem like the smarter choice.

But sometimes driving just isn’t feasible. If you need to travel cross-country or get somewhere fast, flying is still the most practical option. That’s why it’s important to have all the facts and be able to fly with peace of mind. When you know the numbers and understand the safety measures in place, you can board that plane feeling more confident and less stressed.

What you can do to stay safe when flying

Even with all the safety measures in place, there are still steps you can take to enhance your peace of mind when you fly:

Choose airlines with strong safety records: Not all airlines are created equal. Some have stronger maintenance programs, better pilot training and higher safety ratings.

Not all airlines are created equal. Some have stronger maintenance programs, better pilot training and higher safety ratings. Pay attention to seat selection: Studies have shown that seats near the back of the plane and those near emergency exits have statistically higher survival rates in the rare event of a crash.

Studies have shown that seats near the back of the plane and those near emergency exits have statistically higher survival rates in the rare event of a crash. Fly in the morning: Morning flights are less likely to be delayed, and there are fewer thunderstorms and turbulence in the early hours. Plus, airports are less congested, leading to smoother operations.

Morning flights are less likely to be delayed, and there are fewer thunderstorms and turbulence in the early hours. Plus, airports are less congested, leading to smoother operations. Keep an eye on weather patterns: While pilots are trained to handle almost any weather condition, flying during hurricane season or heavy snowstorms could lead to more turbulence and unexpected delays.

While pilots are trained to handle almost any weather condition, flying during hurricane season or heavy snowstorms could lead to more turbulence and unexpected delays. Stay alert during takeoff and landing: According to the statistics, most accidents happen during takeoff and landing. Pay attention to safety briefings, know where the exits are, and keep your seatbelt fastened.

According to the statistics, most accidents happen during takeoff and landing. Pay attention to safety briefings, know where the exits are, and keep your seatbelt fastened. Consider travel insurance: Consider purchasing travel insurance that covers delays and cancellations.

Consider purchasing travel insurance that covers delays and cancellations. Know your rights: Familiarize yourself with airline policies on delays and cancellations to advocate for accommodations or refunds when necessary.



Faye Insurance offers travel insurance with 100% digital claims and real-time support. Explore plans at www.withfaye.com.

Flying through the storm

Air travel has its challenges, but when you look at the hard numbers, flying remains incredibly safe compared to driving. Even with rising costs and the occasional news headline that raises eyebrows, the data shows that commercial airlines are one of the most secure ways to travel.

So, the next time you board a plane, remind yourself of the statistics. Understand the safety measures in place. And know that you’re statistically much safer at 35,000 feet than you are driving down the highway.