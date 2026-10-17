5 International Destinations That Cost Less Than a New iPhone

Will you look back and regret not buying the new iPhone Duo, or the memories you could have had traveling to one of these cheap, safe and culturally rich countries on five different continents?

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Published In Features
Boats sit on a calm day in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tech prices have reached new historic heights — headlined by Apple’s top-tier iPhone Duo with 2TB storage at $3,199. Instead of sinking that chunk of capital into a smartphone that begins depreciating the second you unbox it, that same budget can fund an unforgettable international adventure.

By factoring in round-trip international airfare, comfortable lodging and regional purchasing power, you can travel to five different countries on five different continents for less than the cost of the new iPhone.

See how far you can go. You might be surprised.

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Data sources include TheGlobalEconomy.com, Numbeo's cost of living database and Budget Your Trip.

Colombia (South America)

Colorful doorways with hanging flowers in the Historical Center of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Average hotel cost per night: $45
  • Average cost of daily meals: $35
  • Typical round-trip flight: From LAX: $650; from JFK: $450

Affordable flights stretch your travel budget further, giving you more freedom to experience Colombia's rich culture and landscapes. You can connect different regions of your itinerary using quick domestic flights and settle into locally styled boutique stays.

Immerse yourself in the colonial charm of Cartagena's walled city, wander the lush green valleys of the Coffee Triangle, trek through the wild jungles of Tayrona National Park or experience the vibrant transformation and climate of Medellín.

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Mexico (North America)

A pleasant day with people sitting on benches at the Plaza de la Independencia and Cathedral San Ildefonso in Mexico.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Average hotel cost per night: $90
  • Average cost of daily meals: $48
  • Typical round-trip flight: From LAX: $400; from JFK: $551

With low-cost regional flights stretching your funds, Mexico easily elevates a budget into upscale territory. Your $3,199 allows you to book architecturally striking boutique hotels, savor high-end multi-course tasting menus and explore pristine beaches, jungles, and sites like Teotihuacán with private guided tours far away from the standard tour buses.

Albania (Europe)

Dhermi village on the Adriatic coast, Albania

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Average hotel cost per night: $50
  • Average cost of daily meals: $30
  • Typical round-trip flight: From LAX: $700; from JFK: $550

Albania remains one of Europe’s best-kept budget secrets, offering pristine Mediterranean coastlines at a fraction of the cost of neighboring Greece or Croatia. Stay along the Ionian Sea, dine on fresh seafood daily and explore the crystal-blue waters, historic castles and vibrant coastal towns that define the Albanian Riviera.

Kenya (Africa)

A male lion crossing directly in front of a safari vehicle with hot air balloons in the background at sunrise in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Average hotel cost per night: $70
  • Average cost of daily meals: $30
  • Typical round-trip flight: From LAX: $1,000; from JFK: $860

While long safari trips can carry high price tags, a $3,199 budget gives you the freedom to craft a complete Kenyan journey. After flights, your remaining funds easily cover comfortable, locally run stays in Nairobi and Mombasa. They also cover game drives with expert trackers across iconic wildlife reserves, national park fees and coastal cultural experiences.

Vietnam (Asia)

Aerial view of Hoi An ancient town at Quang Nam province, Vietnam.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • Average hotel cost per night: $55
  • Average cost of daily meals: $20
  • Typical round-trip flight: From LAX: $700; from JFK: $850

Vietnam delivers exceptional purchasing power. Even after accounting for long-haul airfare, travelers can abandon traditional budget restraints to stay in elegant 5-star hotels, hire private local drivers and experience fine dining.

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Quincy Williamson
Managing Editor, Newsletters, Kiplinger.com

Quincy is the newsletter editor at Kiplinger. He joined Kiplinger in May 2021. Before, he worked at Agora Financial - Paradigm Press and was a contributing writer for several other online media publications.

In his current role at Kiplinger, Quincy manages all of Kiplinger's newsletters, including Kiplinger Today, Investing Weekly, Tax Tips, Kiplinger’s Special Report Closing Bell and more.

When he’s not working, he’s taking his dog for a walk, fishing or somewhere in the world on a beach.