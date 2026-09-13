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One of the perks of retirement is having more flexibility to travel outside the busy summer vacation season. Instead of squeezing a trip into a limited window, you may be able to wait until crowds thin out, temperatures cool and the pace at popular destinations becomes a little more manageable.
That makes fall an especially appealing time to get away. Depending on where you go, you can catch colorful foliage, enjoy seasonal festivals or simply spend more time outdoors without the intense heat of summer.
The best trips don't have to involve rushing from one attraction to the next, either. These five destinations offer a mix of scenery, food, history and culture, along with plenty of opportunities to slow down and enjoy the experience.
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Few places capture the feeling of fall quite like Vermont. Brilliant red, orange and yellow leaves transform the landscape, while small towns, mountain roads and covered bridges give travelers plenty to see without requiring an action-packed itinerary.
Burlington can make a convenient starting point. Spend time exploring the shops and restaurants around Church Street, enjoy views of Lake Champlain and then take a day trip into the mountains.
TheDoubleTree by Hilton is within two miles of Lake Champlain and Church Street Marketplace and offers complimentary parking, making it a practical base if you plan to rent a car and explore the region.
From Burlington, consider making the roughly 40-mile trip to Stowe, where the mountains become the main attraction. You don't necessarily need to tackle a strenuous hike to appreciate the scenery. Stowe Mountain Resort's Gondola SkyRide carries passengers toward the top of Mount Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak, offering a lower-impact way to take in the foliage.
Give yourself time for scenic drives, leisurely lunches and stops in the small towns along the way. That's part of the appeal of Vermont in autumn: The drive itself can be one of the highlights rather than simply a way to get to your next attraction.
Park City may be best known as a winter ski destination, but fall brings a different experience. The hillsides turn shades of yellow, orange and red, and the town settles into a calmer rhythm before ski season begins. Visit Park City describes fall as a time for cool weather, open spaces and everything from strolling Historic Main Street to enjoying spa and wellness experiences.
That makes it a good choice if you like the idea of a mountain vacation but don't want your trip to revolve around strenuous outdoor activities.
Start with Historic Main Street, where you can browse independent shops and galleries, stop for coffee and choose from dozens of restaurants. There are also opportunities to explore the area's mining and Olympic history.
For a more relaxing stay, consider building extra downtime into your hotel plans. TheCanopy by Hilton Deer Valley offers mountain views, on-site dining, a sauna and steam room and access to the Jordanelle Express Gondola.
One consideration is timing. Fall can be relatively brief at this elevation, with foliage changing quickly. Visit Park City notes that fall colors generally begin appearing in mid- to late September and can be fully transformed by the second or third week of October.
3. Asheville, North Carolina, for mountains, food and culture
Asheville offers a little of everything: Blue Ridge Mountain scenery, a thriving restaurant scene, arts and culture and one of America's most recognizable historic homes.
Fall color gradually moves through the mountains based on elevation, giving visitors a relatively broad window to see the changing leaves. The Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the area's signature drives, although travelers should check current National Park Service road conditions before heading out because weather, construction and other events can temporarily close sections of the parkway.
You could devote another day almost entirely to Biltmore Estate. The 8,000-acre property includes Biltmore House, gardens and grounds, Antler Hill Village and a winery. Biltmore recommends setting aside at least one full day for a visit, which makes it an easy anchor for a relaxed itinerary rather than trying to squeeze several attractions into one day.
For 2026, Biltmore expects its fall floral displays to peak around mid-October, followed by additional foliage color later in the month.
Staying downtown can make it easier to alternate sightseeing with downtime.The Foundry Hotel Asheville is about a five-minute walk from downtown shops, restaurants and entertainment and roughly 2.5 miles from Biltmore Estate. The historic property has another interesting connection to the city: It occupies a former foundry that produced steel used for the Biltmore Estate.
Asheville can also work particularly well for couples who don't vacation the same way. One person can spend more time outdoors while the other browses galleries and shops, visits Biltmore or settles in for a long meal.
Earn Hilton Honors Points on everyday purchases while enjoying perks that can add value to your Hilton stays, including complimentary Gold Status and opportunities to earn free nights. See card details before applying.
4. Boston, Massachusetts, for history without the summer heat
If your ideal fall vacation involves history, museums and memorable meals rather than mountain trails, Boston deserves a spot on the list. Much of the city's history is concentrated in walkable neighborhoods, allowing you to see quite a bit without renting a car.
The Freedom Trail stretches 2.5 miles and connects 16 historic sites, including Boston Common, Faneuil Hall, the Paul Revere House and Old North Church. You don't have to walk the entire trail at once, either. Visitors can choose individual sites, take a guided tour or explore portions independently.
Break up the walking with a museum visit, lunch in the North End, time in Boston Common and the Public Garden or a harbor cruise. Location can also make a significant difference in a city where many attractions are within walking distance.Hilton Boston Park Plaza sits in Back Bay near Boston Common and the Public Garden, with Beacon Hill, the Theater District and the Freedom Trail less than a mile away. Arlington MBTA station is also nearby for days when you'd rather use public transportation.
If you have an extra day, Salem is an easy addition to a Boston trip. September may be particularly attractive to travelers hoping to experience some of Salem's fall atmosphere before the biggest Halloween crowds arrive. Destination Salem says attractions and restaurants generally have more availability in September, particularly during the week.
5. New Orleans, Louisiana, for a slower taste of the South
New Orleans has plenty of famous attractions, but you don't need to create a long sightseeing checklist to have a memorable trip. In fact, this may be one of the best destinations on the list for letting food, music and atmosphere become the itinerary.
Fall brings cooler conditions and a busy calendar of music, food and cultural events. The city's tourism organization highlights outdoor dining, festivals and live music as some of the reasons to visit during the season.
Rather than spending all your time around Bourbon Street, slow down and explore more of the city's architecture and neighborhoods. Ride the St. Charles Avenue streetcar past historic homes and oak-lined streets, visit the Garden District or spend an afternoon around City Park.
The streetcar system connects visitors with areas including the French Quarter, Garden District, Mid-City and riverfront, making it possible to see more without constantly getting in and out of a car.
A centrally located hotel can make that slower approach even easier.The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel is one block from the French Quarter and has on-site restaurants, a rooftop pool and a spa, giving travelers options when they want a break from exploring. Leave room in the schedule for a jazz performance, a long dinner or simply sitting with coffee and beignets. New Orleans rewards travelers who aren't in a hurry.
Make your fall getaway easier
Wherever your fall travels take you, simplifying the logistics can leave more time for actually enjoying the destination. Booking directly through Hilton or the Hilton Honors app can make managing your trip easier. Hilton Honors members can earn points on eligible stays and receive member benefits, with additional perks available depending on status.
Direct bookings may also qualify for Hilton's Price Match Guarantee. If you find a lower qualifying price elsewhere and your claim is approved, Hilton will match the lower price and take an additional 25% off the matched room rate, subject to the program's terms.
When booking a fall getaway, compare cancellation policies as well as prices. A flexible rate could be worth considering if changing weather affects your sightseeing or travel plans.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.