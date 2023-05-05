Frontier Airlines All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass Now Just $499

If you’re a frequent flyer looking to save money on travel , Frontier Airlines has cut the cost of its unlimited summer travel pass to $499. That’s a $500 saving on the regular price. But is there a catch?

The GoWild! summer pass (opens in new tab) normally costs $999, and the airline had already lowered its price, in April, to $699, giving customers a $300 saving. And now Frontier has decided to drop the price further to $499 — that's a huge 50% off the original price.

The summer pass lets travelers book an unlimited number of flights from now to September 30, 2023, to more than 75 destinations in the U.S. and popular vacation destinations like Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

But you'll need to be quick, this deal is only around until May 31 (or while stocks last). If you miss out, you can still buy an annual GoWild! Pass, but this costs $1,999, nowhere near such a good deal.

How to Use Your GoWild! Summer Pass

Buy the GoWild! Pass

Login to your account at FlyFrontier.com (opens in new tab)

Search and book on the Fly Frontier website the day before flight departure for domestic travel and starting 10 days before flight departure for international travel. Your pass will be valid for the period described for that specific type of GoWild! Pass. For each flight, you'll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking.

When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products for each flight to customize your travel

Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid

Frontier Airlines All-You-Can-Fly Deal — What to Kow

Whichever Frontier Airlines pass you get, don’t forget to read the small print. Here are a few terms and conditions you should know about before buying:

Blackout dates apply, so the GoWild! pass can’t be used on all Frontier flights

Domestic flights must be booked one day in advance and international flights must be booked at least 10 days in advance, on the Frontier Flights website

The GoWild! pass doesn’t include carry-on or checked bags, or seat selection

You can’t earn air miles when using the pass

If you sign up for the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard™ (opens in new tab) (which has an $89 annual fee) you get "elite status", which gives you a complimentary carry-on bag and seat selection in advance

(which has an $89 annual fee) you get "elite status", which gives you a complimentary carry-on bag and seat selection in advance Note, seasonal and annual passes renew automatically, so make a note to cancel in your calendar if you don’t want to renew at the end of the period

You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, at Frontier Airlines, said: “Since we launched the pass three weeks ago, many GoWild! pass holders have already taken multiple trips for reasons ranging from visits with family and friends, to spontaneous day trips, to exploring new destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond.

“This is why we are expanding our offer and temporarily dropping the price so more people can take advantage of this new way of flying.”