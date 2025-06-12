Upgrades to the CBP Entry Process Ahead of Peak Summer Travel Could Streamline U.S. Border Entry for Travelers

Travelers entering or returning to the United States in summer 2025 should enjoy a more streamlined and modernized border entry process, thanks to changes implemented by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

With enhancements like Enhanced Passenger Processing and a new app for Global Entry, summer 2025 travelers can expect a smoother experience. These upgrades are designed to help CBP manage an increased volume of travelers.

If you’ll be traveling this summer, such changes could give you a lower-stress experience when you enter the United States.

Why it was time to upgrade the CBP entry process

Tourism to the United States surges each summer, with the pleasant weather attracting international visitors. National parks and coastal areas are popular draws, and peak travel season to the United States usually occurs between June and August.

The U.S. Travel Association reports that international travel to the United States is trending down this year, and in March 2025, international travel fell approximately 14% compared to March 2024.

However, the United States will host the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Club World Cup 2025, a new tournament that will be played for the first time in the United States in June and July. The FIFA Club World Cup brings together 32 of the leading teams in the world, and many fans will also travel to see the competition.

According to the CBP, the United States will host the 2025 and 2026 FIFA Club World Cup tournaments, and the events are predicted to attract a combined 10 million international travelers.

With CBP processing 420 million travelers in 2024 alone, this added demand could strain an already busy system. Modernizing the border entry process is essential for streamlining international arrivals.

The new CBP entry process improvements

CBP has made several changes that should make entry or reentry into the United States faster for international travelers.

“CBP is committed to enhancing national security while streamlining lawful travel,” said CBP’s Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. “By leveraging advanced technologies and mobile applications, we are transforming inspections at airports into a seamless, touchless process, enabling faster risk identification and efficient processing of legitimate visitors.”

With Enhanced Passenger Processing, CBP uses auto capture technology to photograph travelers and complete a customs assessment. All of that is completed before the traveler reaches the CBP officer.

Enhanced Passenger Processing is currently available at the following airports:

Orlando International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Denver International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Cross Border Xpress

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

Dublin Airport

Seamless Border Entry features “On the Move” technology and leverages the Trusted Traveler Programs framework. Global Entry members can move through the inspection process with minimal interaction.

Seamless Border Entry is available at the following airports:

Los Angeles International Airport

Miami International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

George Bush Continental Airport

Toronto Pierson International Airport

CFP mobile apps for travelers

CBP mobile apps can also help make the border entry process smoother, faster and easier for travelers. CBP currently offers several mobile apps for international travelers:

The Global Entry mobile app is available for Global Entry members. You can use the app to complete your entry processing before you leave your plane.

NEXUS, a fee-based program, is available to travelers flying from Canada to the United States. With this voluntary program, low-risk travelers can access expedited CBP processing.

The Mobile Passport Control app is designed for travelers who are not Trusted Traveler Program members, including certain Canadian citizens. The app offers a fast and secure way for you to submit your passport and travel information.

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) app is available to non-U.S. citizens who are eligible for the Visa Waiver Program. You can use the app to digitally submit your ESTA application.

Additional tips for successful international travel

Before you book travel abroad:

Do some research into the destination. Look for details about customs, prohibited items, passport requirements and local laws. Consider factors like the local currency, available accommodations for tourists, and any vaccine requirements.

If you have any dietary restrictions, research common dishes and foods to make sure you’ll be able to find food that meets your dietary needs.

Book your trip as early as possible to ensure you’re able to get your flights, rental car and hotel reservation. Waiting until the last minute to book travel may mean you’ll have to adjust your destination or dates, and you might face steep fees for last-minute bookings.

When booking travel:

It’s also a good idea to buy travel insurance. If accidents, illness, missed flights, lost baggage or severe weather affect your trip, travel insurance can help you recoup some or all of your costs.

When it’s time to travel, get to the airport extra early so you have plenty of time for any unexpected delays or difficulties passing through customs and border protection.

Give yourself time to recover from jet lag, and schedule enough time so that you can thoroughly enjoy each destination without feeling like you’re rushing.

Be prepared for inevitable travel delays, and bring entertainment, such as books, podcasts or downloaded shows, to help pass the time. Long layovers, customs lines and schedule changes are all part of the international travel experience, and having something to keep you engaged can make a big difference.

Bottom line

Traveling abroad can be one of the most enriching experiences you’ll ever have, offering new cultures, cuisines and connections. But even the most exciting adventures come with their share of logistical hurdles.

By planning ahead, staying flexible and embracing the occasional detour, you’ll set yourself up for a smoother, more enjoyable journey.