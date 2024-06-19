Looking for the best summer travel deals for 2024? Whether you’re booking a fun family trip, beachfront hideaway, golf retreat, or just a weekend away from the daily demands of life — relax, reset and have a care-free vacation with one (or more) of these amazing deals we found.

Best Summer Travel Deals 2024

Here's a look at the best airline, hotel and resort, car rental, cruise, package and other deals available right now.

Airline deals on flights

Delta. Delta has dozens of deals on flights this summer, depending on the flight origin and destination. Skymiles members can use or receive points on their summer flights. Traveling from places like Chicago to New York in July? You may qualify for fares as low as $175 round trip. Or, enjoy sandy beaches and endless sun at the Villa La Valencia Beach Resort and Spa, in Los Cabos, Mexico. Kids stay & eat free or, enjoy a free daily breakfast for the whole family. Book your flight by July 8 and travel anytime from June 4 to December 19, 2024.

United. United is offering package deals, weekly deals and promotions to people traveling to countless destinations this summer. And, if you book your next trip by June 25th, you can earn up to 30,000 bonus miles. Fly from Houston to Las Vegas late in July and book a two-night stay at the Rio Hotel and Casino for only $312 per person. Or, stay at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge in Orlando, FL, from August 10 - 13 for $763 per person. Flight, hotel, taxes and fees included.

American. Vacationing around the world just got better with American Airlines Vacations and the AAdvantage program. Book your flight by June 30th and earn 20,000 bonus miles when you stay at a Jamaica resort. Soak up the sun for as low as $732 per person. Traveling across the country? Save $100 when you book a vacation using promo code JUNE2024 with a minimum stay of three nights from June 1 - June 30. The average total price per person is based on round-trip flights in the Main Cabin and double occupancy hotel stays.

Southwest. Southwest Airlines' summer sale has landed. Save up to $500 anywhere Southwest flies. Plus, save an additional $100 when you book by June 18. Or, plan your dream vacation with RIU Hotels and Resorts and save up to 65% when you book your travel from June 14 - June 20 and travel from June 15 - March 5. Flight and hotel included.

Hotel and resort deals

Hyatt Hotels. Enjoy your Hyatt stay in Mexico or the Caribbean with savings of up to 20% off at participating resorts. Activities such as snorkeling and live entertainment are all included in your room rate. Offers vary per destination and availability. Rather take in the luxe skyscrapers of Tokyo or the lush gardens of Thailand? Save up to 15% on stays between June 12 and January 4 when you book by July 9 and use special offer code STAYNOW.

Wyndham. Join Club Wyndham and book your flight, hotel, car rental and package deals all in one place. With Wyndham, you can also save on cruises, tours and more. Not ready to join? You can still take advantage of dozens of discounts on your hotel stay at places like Florida and Tennessee. Celebrate SeaWorld's 60th Anniversary with an unforgettable summer at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, or Aquatica. Now through August 27, save 10% on your hotel and receive a complimentary theme park ticket to a park of your choice.

Hilton. Plan your next getaway with Hilton and enjoy resort credits to personalize your experience. Book early and save up to 40%, or stay longer in paradise and save even more at many beach, golf, ski, spa and luxury resorts. Choose from Ocean City, Maryland, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Myrtle Beach, SC and more.

Marriott Bonvoy. Whatever your travel style, you are sure to enjoy your stay at one of Marriott’s 7,300+ hotels around the globe. Right now, if you book by June 19, and use promotional code ES7, you can stay 4+ nights and receive 25% savings and up to a $400 Resort Credit on your Atlantis Paradise Island stay.

Car rental deals

Enterprise. Whether you’re heading off on a romantic break or getting in some much-needed time with the family, consider Enterprise. Travel to New Zealand and get 10% off your car rental plus a free additional driver if you book your rental by July 31, 2024.

Hertz. Save up to 15% on worldwide rentals when you book your car rental through Hertz by June 25 and pick up between July 1 and September 30, 2024. You can even save on rentals picked up from June 1 in Mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands.

Alamo. Alamo has daily and weekly specials for last-minute travelers and vacationers planning ahead to destinations in the U.S. and Canada. Both last-minute specials and plan-ahead specials require a one-day minimum rental with a four-day maximum. Price varies on pick-up and final destination.

Budget. Ready for a summer getaway with a Budget car rental? Plan it now and save up to 35% on your car rental reservation from Budget when you select Pay Now. No discount code is needed—simply input your travel information and choose Pay Now to get the discount.

More ways to save on summer travel

You can also find dozens of summer package deals, including airfare, hotels and car rentals, from Priceline, Kayak, Expedia, and more. Or search for a summer-time deal on Going. Or try Google Flights, the Dollar Flight Club, Thrifty Traveler, Airfarewatchdog or Momondo.

Ready for a cruise? Check out the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and score incredible offers and last-minute deals on weekend getaways to the tropics, week long Euro discoveries, adventures in Alaska and more. Or find other summer deals on cruises at Cruise Critic. Plus, if you’re heading out this summer, we can help you navigate an extra-busy summer travel season. Where will you go next?