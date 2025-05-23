Does Cruise Insurance Cover Pirates and Other Unexpected Risks?

When most people imagine a cruise vacation, they picture poolside cocktails, tropical ports of call and stress-free days at sea. But beneath the surface of this picture-perfect getaway lies a reality few travelers consider: unexpected risks like theft, assault and yes…and even piracy.

While cruising remains one of the safest forms of travel, it’s not immune to rare but serious incidents. And when trouble arises at sea, the question many travelers ask is: Will my cruise insurance cover this?

Here’s what you need to know about crime at sea, who handles security and how to make sure your travel insurance protects you when things go sideways.

Crime on cruise ships is more common than you think

Cruise ships may feel like a self-contained paradise where everything you need from food, shelter and entertainment are all in the same place.

But, cruise ships can also be considered floating small cities carrying thousands of passengers and crew complete with the same potential for mishaps and misconduct. The most common crimes reported on cruises include:

Theft : From unattended luggage to missing valuables from staterooms.

: From unattended luggage to missing valuables from staterooms. Assault : This includes physical altercations between guests or even between passengers and staff.

: This includes physical altercations between guests or even between passengers and staff. Sexual assault : Unfortunately, this is among the most frequently reported crimes aboard ships.

: Unfortunately, this is among the crimes aboard ships. Missing persons : The U.S. Department of Transportation now tracks several incidents that occur on cruise ships including missing person reports.

: The now tracks several incidents that occur on cruise ships including missing person reports. Rare incidents of piracy: While extremely uncommon, cruise ships have altered routes due to piracy threats, especially in regions near the Horn of Africa or Southeast Asia.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Cruise Vessel Security and Safety Act (CVSSA) reporting, dozens of criminal incidents are reported each year on vessels that carry at least 250 passengers and embark/disembark in the U.S. And those are just the reported cases.

Who’s in charge when a crime happens at sea?

Cruise security teams are the first line of defense, trained to handle everything from minor disturbances to serious crimes. But once a ship is in international waters, jurisdiction can get murky.

Flag-state laws typically apply. Cruise ships are often registered in countries like Panama or the Bahamas, meaning those countries' laws technically govern what happens onboard. Crimes committed within 12 nautical miles of a country's coastline fall under that country’s jurisdiction. Once a ship enters international waters, the nation where the ship is registered (its flag state) typically assumes jurisdiction.

The citizenship of those involved also plays a role. For instance, U.S. law allows jurisdiction if a U.S. citizen is the victim or suspect, even on a foreign-flagged ship in international waters. The FBI may get involved if the victim or perpetrator is a U.S. citizen, the ship is U.S.-operated or the ship departs or returns to a U.S. port.

Then, local authorities take over once the ship docks, depending on where the crime occurred. Unfortunately, investigations can be limited at sea. Evidence collection may be delayed, and witnesses may be hard to track down once the cruise ends. That’s why reporting an incident as soon as possible is crucial.

What cruise insurance actually covers

Cruise or travel insurance can offer important protections, but it doesn’t cover everything. When it comes to serious incidents like piracy or onboard crime, your coverage depends heavily on the policy details.

Here’s what is typically covered :

Medical emergencies : Treatment onboard and emergency evacuation (which can easily run $50,000 or more) are usually included.

: Treatment onboard and emergency evacuation (which can easily run $50,000 or more) are usually included. Trip interruption/cancellation : If your cruise is rerouted or cut short due to a threat, illness or even weather-related concerns.

: If your cruise is rerouted or cut short due to a threat, illness or even weather-related concerns. Theft of personal belongings : Many policies cover the loss of baggage and valuables, though there are usually caps and exclusions.

: Many policies cover the loss of baggage and valuables, though there are usually caps and exclusions. Missed port of call or ship departure: Coverage may apply if a safety-related detour or delay causes you to miss parts of your trip.

But here’s what often isn’t covered:

Piracy : Believe it or not, most standard travel insurance policies don’t list piracy as a named risk. Specialized policies may cover it under certain conditions, but you’ll have to ask. Piracy may be covered if it results in a covered loss like a medical emergency, trip interruption or evacuation. Even then, reimbursement is not guaranteed unless the policy specifically mentions such events.

: Believe it or not, most standard travel insurance policies don’t list piracy as a named risk. Specialized policies may cover it under certain conditions, but you’ll have to ask. Piracy may be covered if it results in a covered loss like a medical emergency, trip interruption or evacuation. Even then, reimbursement is not guaranteed unless the policy specifically mentions such events. Lost cash or high-value jewelry : These items often exceed policy limits unless scheduled separately.

: These items often exceed policy limits unless scheduled separately. Criminal acts you commit : Any illegal behavior on your part voids coverage related to that incident.

: Any illegal behavior on your part voids coverage related to that incident. Civil unrest or political issues in port cities: Some exclusions apply if a port is skipped due to government advisories or unrest.

If you're specifically concerned about piracy or hijacking, it's important to keep in mind that coverage for those risks typically falls under marine insurance.

This is a specialized form of insurance designed for cargo ships, commercial vessels and shipping operations. Marine insurance can include protections against war, piracy and ransom demands, but it’s not intended for everyday travelers and doesn’t apply to cruise passengers.

But the key takeaway here is to not assume what’s covered with your travel insurance or cruise insurance. Always read the fine print.

What to look for in a cruise insurance policy

A basic cruise insurance plan is better than nothing, but a comprehensive one is far more helpful if the unexpected happens.

Look for these important features:

Emergency medical and evacuation coverage : Experts recommend at least $100,000 in medical and $250,000 in evacuation coverage for international cruises.

: at least $100,000 in medical and $250,000 in evacuation coverage for international cruises. Baggage and personal effects : Coverage should extend to items lost, stolen or damaged and should ideally cover up to $1,000 or more.

: Coverage should extend to items lost, stolen or damaged and should ideally cover up to $1,000 or more. Trip cancellation and interruption : Confirm that your plan reimburses you for illness, injury, family emergencies or route changes.

: Confirm that your plan reimburses you for illness, injury, family emergencies or route changes. 24/7 emergency assistance: Look for insurers with a global support team that can help with language barriers, medical transport and documentation.

Some premium policies also offer cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage. This is helpful to those who want more flexibility.

Also, don’t forget to check if your credit card offers any built-in travel insurance. It may be helpful, but often lacks the medical or evacuation coverage needed for cruises.

Smart safety tips for your next cruise

Insurance aside, a few precautions can go a long way in protecting yourself and your trip.

Before your trip:

Before you sail, compare and purchase cruise-specific travel insurance, not just general trip insurance. Make digital and physical copies of your passport, insurance details and emergency contacts. You can also register your trip with the U.S. State Department’s STEP program for updates and support.

Onboard:

Use your cabin safe for valuables and never leave electronics or jewelry unattended. Be cautious when drinking since incidents often involve alcohol. Also, trust your instincts and report anything suspicious to ship security right away.

At Port:

Be sure to stick to well-reviewed excursions, ideally booked through the cruise line. Always travel in groups and avoid wandering alone in unfamiliar areas. When you leave the ship for excursions, keep your passport and a copy of your insurance on you in case of emergency.

If you’re unsure whether a policy meets your needs, don’t hesitate to call the insurance provider and ask specific questions about your itinerary, destinations and concerns like piracy or political instability.

