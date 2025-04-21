Reminder: The Basics of Using HSA Funds
Health savings accounts can help you cover out-of-pocket medical costs. Just make sure you understand the rules and keep records of qualifying expenses.
A health savings account is a remarkable tool to help pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses.
HSAs offer a triple tax advantage: Contributions are tax-deductible (up to $4,300 for self-only coverage and $8,550 for family coverage in 2025, plus an extra $1,000 if you’re 55 or older), growth from the account’s investments is tax-deferred, and withdrawals are tax-free for eligible expenses.
You must have a qualifying high-deductible health insurance plan to fund an HSA.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
HSA reimbursement options
You can use HSA money for out-of-pocket expenses, including insurance deductibles and co-payments, as well as items ranging from pain-relief medication to bandages to hearing-aid batteries.
The Health Equity website has a list of qualifying expenses. If you make a non-qualified withdrawal, you’ll owe income tax on it, plus a 20% penalty if you’re younger than 65. After you turn 65, you’ll owe income tax but no penalty.
Unlike flexible spending accounts, HSAs don’t impose a deadline by which you must use the funds, and you can get reimbursement for qualifying medical expenses at any time.
For example, you could claim HSA funds years from now for a medication you buy today, as long as you owned the HSA when you made the purchase.
The ability to hold on to HSA funds over the long term is valuable.
If you can afford to avoid tapping your HSA during your working years, the account may grow significantly from your contributions and investment earnings; HSAs typically allow you to invest in stocks, mutual funds and other securities. In retirement, you can use HSA money to pay for qualifying medical expenses, including premiums for Medicare Part B and Part D and Medicare Advantage.
When you’re ready to claim HSA money, you may be able to go to your provider’s web portal and transfer funds to your checking or savings account. In addition, some HSA providers allow you write yourself a check from your account.
If your HSA comes with a debit card, you can use it to make eligible purchases directly — for example, at pharmacies or doctors’ offices.
And depending on your HSA provider, you may be able to withdraw funds from an ATM to reimburse yourself for out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Tracking HSA paperwork
Even if your HSA administrator doesn’t require you to submit receipts for reimbursement, it’s a good idea to hang on to them, says Michael Eldredge, product manager for HSA provider Inspira Financial.
You’ll need them for your tax records in the event you’re audited. If your doctor provided letters of medical necessity for certain purchases, save the letters in case your HSA provider or the IRS requests proof that the HSA expenses were eligible, says Itamar Romanini, vice president and general manager of online retailer HSA Store.
By hanging on to payment records, you can keep track of any expenses that you don’t claim right away, too. File receipts and explanations of benefits in a safe place at home, or save them digitally.
HSA Store’s free ExpenseTracker Mobile App lets you store and upload images of receipts. With TrackHSA ($1 a month after a 30-day free trial), you can upload receipts and organize expenses by year so that you can easily find them later.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Read More About HSAs
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.
-
-
Get Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus for Free by Joining T-Mobile
T-Mobile customers save up to $35/month on streaming services thanks to this Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus bundle. Here’s how to get it.
By Rachael Green
-
Missed Tax Day? Nearly One Million Taxpayers Still Can File and Claim Valuable Tax Refunds
Tax Refunds Some folks don’t file taxes simply because they don’t earn enough, but they could be missing out on a significant tax refund.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez
-
A Checklist for High-Net-Worth Individuals: How to Protect and Grow Your Wealth
A strategic guide to managing, preserving, and expanding your wealth for long-term financial security.
By Dori Zinn
-
Earn a 50% Discount to The Cultivist With Capital One Venture X
Tour some of the world's top art museums for less when you use your Capital One Venture X card to score a 50% discount to The Cultivist.
By Sean Jackson
-
Going to College? How to Navigate the Financial Planning
College decisions this year seem even more complex than usual, including determining whether a school is a 'financial fit.' Here's how to find your way.
By Chris Ebeling
-
My First $1 Million: Literacy Interventionist, 59, Colorado
Ever wonder how someone who's made a million dollars or more did it? Kiplinger's new My First $1 Million series uncovers the answers.
By Joyce Lamb
-
Charitable Giving Lessons From Netflix's 'Apple Cider Vinegar'
Charity fraud is rife, and a Netflix series provides a timely warning about donating money to a good cause without looking into its background.
By Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS®
-
What Happens To Mortgage and Savings Rates If Trump Fires Jerome Powell?
President Donald Trump expressed his desire to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell. If the president is successful, how would it impact your savings accounts?
By Sean Jackson
-
What to Stock Up On (and What to Skip) Before Tariffs Raise Prices
With tariffs set to return on July 8, 2025, prices on everything from appliances to clothing could rise. Learn what to buy now, what to skip and how to protect your budget.
By Laura Gariepy
-
Why You Need a Trusted Contact for Your Brokerage
Your brokerage or bank needs someone to reach out to if it's concerned you're experiencing fraud or cognitive decline. That's where a trusted contact can help.
By John Waggoner