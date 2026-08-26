By now, the fall tuition bill has landed, and for a lot of families the numbers don't close the way they used to. That isn't your imagination.
The federal borrowing caps that took effect on July 1 set a ceiling on Parent PLUS for the first time at $20,000 a year and $65,000 over the life of a student.
They also ended Grad PLUS for new borrowers. The loan that quietly filled whatever grants and federal aid left behind now runs out sooner.
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Private lending is already a $140 billion market, about 8% of all student debt, according to industry data from Enterval. Analysts expect private loan volume to climb sharply this year as families move to cover the difference.
So here you are, maybe taking out a private loan for the first time, with a payment deadline days away. The textbook advice was to shop these loans back in May or June. That window has closed, but the situation isn't an emergency yet. Private loans have no fixed federal deadline and can still disburse into the fall term.
What you can't afford is to let the clock stampede you into the first offer that clears the bill. A little thought now will save you years of paying for a rushed choice.
First, make sure you have hit the federal ceiling
Before you sign anything private, confirm you have used every available federal dollar, because federal loans offer protections, such as income-driven repayment, forgiveness programs and deferment options, that private lenders rarely match.
Understanding these benefits helps families weigh the true cost and safety of each option.
Review each step deliberately. Make sure the student has accepted their full federal loan amount first. Then look at what Parent PLUS still allows under the new caps, because even a capped PLUS loan keeps federal features that a private loan might not offer.
A private loan should only fill the gap that remains. Borrow that figure, not a dollar more. A federal-versus-private loan comparison (like the one on CollegeLens, the website that I founded) can help you confirm you're filling a real gap rather than replacing cheaper, safer money.
Get a fixed rate unless you have a specific reason not to
A variable rate will almost always look cheaper on the day you apply. That is the point of it, and it is also the trap. A rate advertised at 3.99% variable can climb to 8% or 9% if benchmark rates rise, and this is a loan you may be repaying for a decade or more.
A fixed rate locks in your cost for the life of the loan. For a bill you're financing over many years, the certainty is worth more than a low teaser number. Unless you plan to pay the loan off fast and can absorb a jump, fixed is the safer call.
Understand what a cosigner really signs up for
Most students need a cosigner to qualify, and most cosigners don't fully register what they're agreeing to. If you cosign for your child, you're not vouching for them. You're equally on the hook. The debt shows up on your credit report; a missed payment is a missed payment, and it can sit on your record for years.
You're also not unusual in needing one. Cosigners are the norm in this market, not the exception. Industry data from Enterval shows cosigner rates have remained above 85% every year since 2009.
In the most recently reported quarter, more than 94% of newly originated private loans carried a cosigner, including almost 97% of undergraduate loans. If a lender is willing to lend to your student at all, it is usually because someone with established credit is standing behind the loan.
This is where the fine print earns its keep. Look for a cosigner release — the provision that lets you come off the loan once the student has made a stretch of on-time payments, often around 12 months, and can qualify on their own.
Some lenders offer it, and others don't; the terms vary widely. If two offers are close on rate, the one with a clean, achievable cosigner release is the better loan.
The trade you are actually making
It is helpful to understand what you give up when moving from federal to private loans, especially since private loans typically lack income-driven repayment options. Payments do not flex with income drops, and deferment or forbearance are limited and lender-specific.
Knowing these limitations can make you feel more cautious and prepared to weigh the risks involved.
None of that makes a private loan a bad choice. For a family with strong credit, it can be a perfectly reasonable way to close a real gap, and the rate can even beat a federal loan in some cases.
The point is to go in knowing the trade rather than discovering it later. If you have read my earlier columns, you will recognize the theme: The mistake is rarely the loan itself. It is borrowing on autopilot because you were busy.
Here's a short checklist for before you sign:
- Confirm the student has accepted all federal loans first, then measure the true remaining gap.
- Borrow only that gap. Resist rounding up for a cushion you will pay interest on for years.
- Choose a fixed rate unless you have a concrete plan to pay it off quickly.
- Compare at least two or three lenders on rate, fees and cosigner release, not just the first approval.
- Read the deferment and forbearance terms so you know your options if income drops.
The bigger picture
The federal safety net for college borrowing shrank this summer, and the private market is stepping into the gap it left. That isn't automatically bad news, but it does shift more of the responsibility onto you to shop well.
The deadline on your desk is real. It is also the exact moment a lender's job gets easier, and yours gets harder.
So slow down by one notch, even now. Fill the gap you actually have, lock in a rate you can live with, protect whoever is cosigning, and know the protections you are trading away.
Do that and a private loan becomes a deliberate piece of a plan instead of the thing you grabbed because the bill was due on Friday.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.