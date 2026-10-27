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If you're years into an income-driven repayment plan and working toward student loan forgiveness, there is an important number you may not have been tracking: The potential tax bill at the end.
For five years, most student loan forgiveness received favorable federal tax treatment. The American Rescue Plan temporarily excluded qualifying student loan debt forgiven from 2021 through the end of 2025 from federal taxable income.
That temporary protection has now expired. For qualifying income-driven repayment forgiveness that occurs on or after January 1, 2026, the amount discharged is generally included in taxable income for federal purposes.
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That doesn't mean forgiveness suddenly stopped being valuable. It does mean borrowers need to look at the entire financial picture rather than focusing only on bringing the loan balance to zero.
The good news is that for most people pursuing long-term forgiveness, this "tax bomb" should not come as a surprise. You may have years to prepare for it.
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What the student loan 'tax bomb' actually means
The student loan "tax bomb" sounds more dramatic than the mechanics really are. If you have $50,000 of student loan debt forgiven, you do not suddenly owe the IRS $50,000. Instead, the forgiven amount is generally added to your taxable income for that year.
For example, suppose you earn $80,000 and $50,000 of your remaining student loan balance is forgiven through an income-driven repayment plan. Very broadly, you could be looking at income closer to $130,000 for federal tax purposes before factoring in deductions, exclusions and other parts of your return.
How much additional tax that creates depends on several things, including your filing status, other household income, deductions, credits and the tax brackets that apply in the year your debt is forgiven.
That is why I would not use a simple formula such as "forgiven balance multiplied by your tax bracket." Our tax system is progressive, and everyone's situation is different.
What matters is understanding that a large balance forgiven in a single year can create a meaningful one-time tax liability.
You may also receive a Form 1099-C reporting canceled debt after the debt is forgiven.
Not all student loan forgiveness is taxable
This is an important distinction because the 2026 change does not affect all forgiveness programs in the same way.
Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) remains federally tax-free. If you qualify for PSLF and have your remaining Direct Loan balance forgiven after completing the required qualifying payments and employment requirements, the amount forgiven is not considered income for federal tax purposes.
Certain other discharges can also qualify for tax-free treatment. Under current IRS guidance, student loan debt discharged because of death or total and permanent disability may be excluded from federal taxable income, subject to applicable IRS requirements. Certain work-related loan cancellation and repayment assistance programs can also receive favorable tax treatment.
The borrowers who need to pay the closest attention are those expecting a remaining balance to be forgiven at the end of an income-driven repayment period.
And those timelines are changing. Depending on your loans and repayment plan, forgiveness may be available after different repayment periods. The new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), for example, provides forgiveness of a remaining eligible balance after 30 years of qualifying payments.
So before estimating any future tax bill, make sure you know which repayment plan you are actually on, how much qualifying time you have accumulated, and when forgiveness is realistically expected.
Don't forget about state taxes
Federal taxes are only one part of the calculation.
Your state may also treat forgiven student loan debt as taxable income, and state treatment can vary considerably. Federal Student Aid specifically advises borrowers that income-driven repayment balances discharged beginning in 2026 may also result in state taxes, depending on where they live.
If you live in a state without an individual income tax, that part of the equation may be much simpler. But if your state taxes income, don't automatically assume it will treat student loan forgiveness the same way the federal government does.
This is one of those areas where I would check your state's rules as you get closer to forgiveness rather than relying on something you read several years earlier. State tax laws can change long before a borrower reaches the end of a 20-, 25- or 30-year repayment period.
The strategy behind income-driven forgiveness is fairly straightforward. You make payments tied to income for the required period, and if a balance remains at the end, it may be forgiven.
But if a significant amount is forgiven during a year when your income is already high, adding that canceled debt to your taxable income can make the final cost of forgiveness higher than you may have originally expected.
That doesn't automatically make forgiveness the wrong strategy.
It simply means the right comparison is no longer, "How much will I pay before my remaining balance is forgiven?"
The better question is, "How much will I pay in student loan payments plus taxes on the forgiven balance compared with paying the loan off another way?"
That distinction matters.
For some borrowers, pursuing forgiveness will still save a substantial amount of money. For others, particularly those whose incomes have increased significantly since they first entered repayment, aggressive repayment or refinancing may deserve another look.
If you are considering refinancing federal student loans, remember that refinancing with a private lender means giving up federal benefits, including income-driven repayment options and federal forgiveness programs. That decision is generally irreversible, so compare the full long-term cost before making the move.
If refinancing does make financial sense for your situation, you can compare available rates through a marketplace such as Credible rather than evaluating lenders one at a time.
One provision could reduce the tax bill: Insolvency
There is another part of the tax code that borrowers should know about, particularly those expecting a large amount of debt to be forgiven.
Canceled debt can sometimes be excluded from taxable income to the extent you were insolvent immediately before the debt was canceled.
In simple terms, insolvency generally means your total liabilities exceeded the fair market value of your total assets.
Suppose, for example, that immediately before forgiveness your liabilities exceeded your assets by $30,000, and $50,000 of student debt was canceled. Depending on your circumstances, the insolvency exclusion could potentially apply to part of that canceled debt.
This is not something I would casually estimate. The IRS looks at your financial position immediately before the cancellation, and claiming the exclusion generally involves Form 982.
If you think you may qualify, work with a tax professional who understands cancellation-of-debt income.
What to do now if you're working toward income-driven repayment forgiveness
You don't need to overhaul your repayment strategy because of a tax bill that may be years away. I recommend adding the tax calculation to your planning now.
First, confirm when you are actually eligible for forgiveness. Log into StudentAid.gov, confirm your current repayment plan, and understand how much qualifying repayment time you have accumulated. Federal repayment options have changed significantly, so don't base your planning on what your loan terms looked like several years ago.
Next, estimate what your balance could be when forgiveness occurs. The number that matters is not what you owe today. It is the projected balance that could actually be canceled.
Then estimate the potential tax. You do not need an exact number 10 years in advance. You need a reasonable range. Revisit that estimate as your income, balance, and tax laws change.
Start building a tax reserve if the potential liability is meaningful. If you expect a $10,000 or $20,000 tax obligation, setting aside money gradually over several years is far easier than finding it all at once after forgiveness.
Finally, rerun the forgiveness-versus-payoff calculation periodically. A strategy that made perfect sense when you earned $60,000 may look very different when you earn $160,000. Your income, family situation, interest rate and loan balance can all change over a repayment period that lasts decades.
Your student loan strategy should be allowed to change with them.
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Forgiveness can still be valuable
The return of federal taxation on IDR forgiveness should not scare borrowers away from forgiveness. But it should change the way you calculate its value. For several years, it was easy to think about forgiveness as the finish line: Make the required payments, reach the end of the repayment period, and watch the remaining balance disappear.
Beginning in 2026, many borrowers need to add one more step: What happens to my taxes when that balance disappears?
If you are still many years away, that is actually an advantage. You have time to estimate the liability, build savings for it, monitor changes in the law and periodically ensure forgiveness still makes financial sense.
A future tax bill is much easier to handle when it has been part of the plan all along.
And with student loan rules changing as frequently as they have in recent years, I would make a habit of reviewing that plan regularly rather than assuming the strategy you chose today will remain the best one 10 or 20 years from now.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Sravani Atluri is the founder and CEO of CollegeLens, an AI-powered college affordability platform that helps students and families make smarter higher-education decisions through personalized financial planning, college cost analysis and funding strategies. With more than a decade of experience in higher education, fintech and digital marketing, she has led growth, product and marketing initiatives for some of the industry's leading education companies. Sravani is passionate about making college more transparent and affordable by combining trusted data with AI-powered tools that help families confidently plan, compare and pay for college.