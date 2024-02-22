AT&T Working to Restore Service Amid Network Outage: What to Know
Verizon and T-Mobile say their networks are operating normally but there may be issues when connecting to other carriers.
AT&T's cellular network outage that started in the early morning hours today (February 22) is ongoing for some customers but service for about three-quarters of its network has been restored so far, a company spokesperson told Kiplinger.
“We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” the spokesperson said. He declined to comment on what caused the outage or when service could be fully restored.
According to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks outages, the AT&T outage began at 4 a.m. EST. Customers of Verizon and T-Mobile also reported outages but their issues may be due to problems at AT&T, Downdetector said.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Verizon and T-Mobile spokespeople told Kiplinger in emails that their respective services are operating normally and that some customers have had issues when trying to call or text users of other carriers.
What to do if you’re experiencing an outage
If you’re an AT&T customer and are experiencing an outage, the company recommends using Wi-Fi calling and texting until service is restored.
To activate Wi-Fi calling on your device, follow these steps:
- Swipe down twice on your notification bar and select the settings icon.
- Select "network & internet" and then slide the Wi-Fi Calling switch.
- Review the pop-up prompt and select "Continue" to enter your emergency address, then verify your address.
To find out when your service will be fully restored, you can use Wi-Fi to call AT&T wireless customer service at 1-800-331-0500.
You could, however, be on hold for quite some time. A notice on its website states: “Some customers in your area are having trouble making or receiving calls. As a result, we are experiencing long hold times. We apologize for this inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue.”
Can’t call 9-1-1? Do this
If there’s an emergency and you cannot call 9-1-1 from your device, local government agencies such as the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security recommend calling from a landline or asking a friend or family member to call on your behalf.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Will Florida Property Tax Be Eliminated?
Property Taxes A new proposal is raising questions about revenue generation in the Sunshine State.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Are You Owed Money From This LasikPlus Settlement?
The FTC says 159,711 consumers are eligible for payment from LasikPlus due to deceptive pricing.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Are You Owed Money From This LasikPlus Settlement?
The FTC says 159,711 consumers are eligible for payment from LasikPlus due to deceptive pricing.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
JetBlue Follows American Airlines in Raising Checked Bag Fees
JetBlue says the higher baggage fee will help offset the increased costs of transporting bags.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Starbucks Is Making Its Stores More Accessible. Here's How.
The coffee chain's move comes at a time when the number of older adults with disabilities is expected to rise.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Yes, Air Canada Must Pay A Partial Refund For Its Chatbot Error
A court ruling has sided with a passenger who was offered false information via AI about the airline's bereavement policy.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Your American Airlines Flight Just Got More Expensive
American Airlines will now charge more for checked bags on domestic and international flights.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Peacock And Paramount Plus Might Be The Next To Merge
Another streaming service bundle may be on the horizon as the owners of Peacock and Paramount Plus discuss options, according to a WSJ report.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
A $50k CIA Imposter Scam Went Viral. Here's How To Keep Yourself Safe.
After a personal finance expert fell victim to scammers posing as the CIA, the Federal Trade Commission shared advice for keeping yourself safe.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
People Lost More Than $10B to Scams Last Year — What To Know
Investment and imposter fraud topped the list of scams in 2023, a new FTC report shows.
By Joey Solitro Published