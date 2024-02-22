AT&T Working to Restore Service Amid Network Outage: What to Know

AT&T's cellular network outage that started in the early morning hours today (February 22) is ongoing for some customers but service for about three-quarters of its network has been restored so far, a company spokesperson told Kiplinger.

“We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” the spokesperson said. He declined to comment on what caused the outage or when service could be fully restored.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks outages, the AT&T outage began at 4 a.m. EST. Customers of Verizon and T-Mobile also reported outages but their issues may be due to problems at AT&T, Downdetector said.

Verizon and T-Mobile spokespeople told Kiplinger in emails that their respective services are operating normally and that some customers have had issues when trying to call or text users of other carriers.

What to do if you’re experiencing an outage

If you’re an AT&T customer and are experiencing an outage, the company recommends using Wi-Fi calling and texting until service is restored.

To activate Wi-Fi calling on your device, follow these steps:

Swipe down twice on your notification bar and select the settings icon.

Select "network & internet" and then slide the Wi-Fi Calling switch.

Review the pop-up prompt and select "Continue" to enter your emergency address, then verify your address.

To find out when your service will be fully restored, you can use Wi-Fi to call AT&T wireless customer service at 1-800-331-0500.

You could, however, be on hold for quite some time. A notice on its website states: “Some customers in your area are having trouble making or receiving calls. As a result, we are experiencing long hold times. We apologize for this inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue.”

Can’t call 9-1-1? Do this

If there’s an emergency and you cannot call 9-1-1 from your device, local government agencies such as the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security recommend calling from a landline or asking a friend or family member to call on your behalf.