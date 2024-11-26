Which Stores Offer Price-Matching During the Holidays?

Inflation is creating a pinch in holiday shopping, with 33% of people saying they won’t spend as much this year, according to a Bankrate survey . While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals can help you save money on your gift budget, you’ll also want to employ other techniques, like comparison shopping. That way, you don’t spend more than you have to.

As part of comparison shopping, examine if a retailer offers price-matching. After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than thinking you received a deal, only to learn a better one exists and the original retailer won’t honor the difference. Let’s skip that frustration so you have a much more pleasant shopping experience.

Stores offering price-matching

Here are some of the most popular retailers and their price-matching policies. If they don’t have a policy, we tried to provide workarounds to help:

Amazon

Amazon won't offer price-matching but has a flexible return policy on some items. If you find it cheaper elsewhere, return the item to Amazon and buy from the other retailer. And if you're looking for an expedited way to holiday shop, becoming a Prime member grants you access to free shipping on many items.

Apple

Apple also doesn’t offer price-matching, but if you buy an Apple product and the price drops within 14 days of purchase, Apple refunds the difference. Contact Apple at 1-800-676-2775 or visit an Apple store to have the adjustment done. It doesn’t apply to items under Black Friday incentives.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers a Holiday Price Match Guarantee on items purchased between November 1 and December 31. You’ll have until January 15th to request the price difference through Best Buy chat or by calling 1-888-237-8289. Some items won’t qualify, such as third-party contracts (cellular products), holiday decorations or items flagged as not returnable.

Costco

They do not price-match items from other retailers. However, if you bought an item from Costco’s website, you might be eligible for a lower price if you see an upcoming promotion and request the price adjustment within 30 days of the change. Discover more about their price-matching policies . And if you’re interested in a Costco membership, now is the time to sign up, as you receive a $45 digital card with membership.

Costco Annual Memberships: at StackSocial Stack Social is offering a Gold Star Membership + $45 Digital Shop Card for the price of a $65 Gold Star membership. It is also offering an Executive Gold Star Membership + $45 Shop Card for the price of a $130 Executive Gold Star membership, both deals effectively save you $45 on your membership fee.

eBay

You won’t receive price-matching during the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, any purchases made outside this window are eligible from approved competitors . If you bought a product with the symbol for the Best Price Guarantee and find it lower someplace else within 48 hours of purchasing, eBay will grant you a coupon for the difference in the price and another 10%. You’ll need to use the coupon within 30 days of receiving it.

Home Depot

They will price match with approved competitors if the item is in stock with them. Exclusions apply for clearance, opened-box, rebate, Black Friday and member-based wholesaler items. You can contact customer service via chat on their website for the price adjustment.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s also approves price-matching from approved retailers like Target or Walmart. You can bring the printed ad showing the lower price to your local Lowe's or by contacting customer service online. However, they won’t honor price-matching if another one of their stores has a lower price nor do they price-match holiday-discounted items.

Microsoft

Until January 31, 2025, Microsoft will refund the difference if you buy an item at their store or an approved retailer and the price drops after the purchase. This isn’t an all-inclusive policy, as some items, like Surface products, will only qualify for the price match if you bought the item through Amazon. To request a price adjustment, visit their website or contact them at 1-877-696-7786.

Target

On November 7th, Target employed its holiday price match policy . It means if you purchase an item in a Target store, on their website or through an approved retailer , and the price drops before the end of the day on Christmas Eve, you can receive a credit for the difference. You’ll need to supply proof of purchase for the price adjustment when you visit guest services, chat online or call them at 1-800-591-3869.

Walmart

Walmart won’t match the prices of competitors. However, if you buy an item through your local Walmart and find it at Walmart.com for less and it’s in stock, you can receive a price adjustment. Keep in mind the store manager on duty has the final say. Meanwhile, if you're looking to receive free shipping and other perks, consider becoming a Walmart Plus member.

Walmart Plus Annual Membership: at Walmart Walmart is offering 50% off a year's membership of Walmart Plus. This comes with a free Paramount Plus subscription, free next-day shipping and save on gas and Burger King.