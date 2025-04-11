Don’t Panic About the “Retail Blackout” – See Which Stores Are Closing (and Which Aren’t) for Easter 2025

If you’ve been hearing talk about a looming “retail blackout” or seen headlines about major retailers like Lowe’s closing their doors later this month, it’s not as catastrophic as it sounds.

Dozens of retailers are expected to close all or most of their locations for 24 hours this month. But it’s less of a “retail blackout” and more of a “closed for Easter” situation.

The Christian holiday falls on April 20 this year, and many retailers plan to give their employees the day off by closing their stores for the holiday.

So if you’re hosting an Easter Sunday get-together, be sure to plan ahead by doing all of your shopping before the big day. And if you do find yourself needing to do any last-minute shopping on Sunday, make sure you know which stores will actually be open.

To help you get your Easter game plan ready, we put together this list of which stores will be closed on April 20 and which stores are staying open.

Which stores are closing on Easter?

These major retailers have confirmed that all of their locations will be closed on April 20 for Easter:

ALDI

Belk

Best Buy

Burlington

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

H-E-B

Hobby Lobby

Home Goods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

Publix

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

Which stores will be open on Easter?

While many national retailers will be closed for the holiday, there are plenty of stores that are staying open on Easter.

If you need to shop that Sunday, the stores below have confirmed that they’re keeping their doors open. But note that some may be closing early for the holiday.

Ace Hardware

Albertsons

Athleta

Banana Republic

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Gap

Home Depot

IKEA

Kroger (including its variety of chains like Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter)

Meijer

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Piggly Wiggly

REI

Safeway

Sprouts

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

