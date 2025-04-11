Don’t Panic About the “Retail Blackout” – See Which Stores Are Closing (and Which Aren’t) for Easter 2025
Dozens of major retailers are planning to close their doors on April 20. Find out which of your go-to stores are on the list.
If you’ve been hearing talk about a looming “retail blackout” or seen headlines about major retailers like Lowe’s closing their doors later this month, it’s not as catastrophic as it sounds.
Dozens of retailers are expected to close all or most of their locations for 24 hours this month. But it’s less of a “retail blackout” and more of a “closed for Easter” situation.
The Christian holiday falls on April 20 this year, and many retailers plan to give their employees the day off by closing their stores for the holiday.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So if you’re hosting an Easter Sunday get-together, be sure to plan ahead by doing all of your shopping before the big day. And if you do find yourself needing to do any last-minute shopping on Sunday, make sure you know which stores will actually be open.
To help you get your Easter game plan ready, we put together this list of which stores will be closed on April 20 and which stores are staying open.
Host Easter on easy mode with this pre-assembled Easter feast at Walmart. Prices start at $41.60 for an ingredient kit that feeds 8, but you can easily adjust the quantities of each ingredient to get a feast fit for families of any size.
Which stores are closing on Easter?
These major retailers have confirmed that all of their locations will be closed on April 20 for Easter:
- ALDI
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- H-E-B
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Goods
- Homesense
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
Which stores will be open on Easter?
While many national retailers will be closed for the holiday, there are plenty of stores that are staying open on Easter.
If you need to shop that Sunday, the stores below have confirmed that they’re keeping their doors open. But note that some may be closing early for the holiday.
- Ace Hardware
- Albertsons
- Athleta
- Banana Republic
- Bass Pro Shops
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Gap
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Kroger (including its variety of chains like Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter)
- Meijer
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Piggly Wiggly
- REI
- Safeway
- Sprouts
- Tractor Supply Company
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Skip the crowds by shopping online this Easter
If you’ve got the whole family coming over for the holiday, there’s enough on your plate already without the stress of navigating the crowds of shoppers at the stores staying open for Easter. The best way to avoid the long lines and crowded aisles is to have your items delivered right to your doorstep.
If you need groceries, consider joining Walmart Plus. The retailer, which will be open for Easter, is offering a 30-day free trial of the membership right now. And one of the perks of joining Walmart Plus is free same-day delivery on orders over $35.
Just note that delivery time slots are booked on a first come, first served basis. So, you might want to get your order in sooner rather than later to secure a time slot on Easter Sunday.
For any grocery items you can’t get at Walmart, you can also get same-day delivery from Whole Foods. With Amazon Prime, same-day delivery – which can be at your door in as little as two hours – is free on orders over $100 at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh.
But Amazon Prime members who don’t meet that threshold can still get that ultrafast delivery for $6.95 (on orders totaling $50 to $100) or $9.95 (on orders under $50).
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
What 401(k) Savers Near Retirement Can Do Amid Market Volatility
Whether retirement is years away, a year or two out, or in the rearview mirror, here's how to handle uncertainty in your 401(k).
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
The New Space Age Takes Off
The Kiplinger Letter From fast broadband to SOS texting, space has never been more embedded in peoples’ lives. The future is even more exciting for rockets, satellites and emerging space tech.
By John Miley Published
-
Home Insurance: How to Cut Costs Without Losing Coverage
Natural disasters are causing home insurance premiums to soar, but don't risk dropping your coverage completely when there are ways to keep costs down.
By Jared Elson, Investment Adviser Published
-
Why Homeowners Insurance Has Gotten So Very Expensive
The home insurance industry is seeing more frequent and bigger claims because of weather, wildfires and other natural disasters.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
Zelle App Shut Down? Why Zelle Has Discontinued Its App
With the Zelle app shut down, learn how you can still use Zelle and which other mobile payment apps you might want to consider.
By Paige Cerulli Published
-
How to Lower Home Insurance Rates When Climate Change Increases Costs
A top insurer warns the damage climate change causes is making it cost-prohibitive for insurers in some areas. Learn how to protect your home and lower costs.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Use This 1-Year CD if You’ll Owe Taxes Next Year
A one-year CD allows you to set money aside now for taxes you'll owe next year. We'll show our best choice.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Stick to the Plan: Don't Panic During Economic Uncertainty
Take a breath and step back. Focus on a solid fiscal foundation to stabilize your investments during stock market volatility.
By Eric Lahaie, CFS®, RICP® Published
-
How Inflation Affects Your Finances and How to Stay Ahead
The cost of goods and services is certain to rise over time, making it essential to have a financial plan that will help you keep pace.
By Kyle D. Sikes Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Become a Financial Adviser: Here's Why
There's a growing need for financial advisers. Why not take on a role that offers earning potential and work-life balance and helps change lives?
By John Roberts Published