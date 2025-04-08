Lowe's Stores Closing All Locations for 24 Hours
Lowe's will close all of its retail locations and contact center for one day in April.
Lowe's, a popular home improvement retailer, announced it will close all of its more than 1,700 stores and contact centers for 24 hours.
The day? April 20, which marks Easter Sunday this year. And the reason Lowe's stores are closing is to give employees a day off, particularly during a faith and family holiday.
Lowe's chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said: "I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service — not only in spring, but all year-round. In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Easter is one of the most important holidays in Christianity. While it isn't a national holiday, some retailers mark the occasion by closing their stores since it's widely celebrated.
Is it common for Lowe's stores to close on Easter?
Yes, Lowe's is one of the many retailers regularly closed on Easter. However, the occasion can also mark a big boon for retailers.
The National Retail Federation found 81% of those surveyed planned to celebrate Easter, with people spending on average $177.06 last year.
Moreover, Easter usually marks an occasion to spend money on more seasonal fare. The NRF found the most popular items bought during Easter include flowers, candy (refrigerated Reese's eggs are exceptionally delicious), gifts, food, clothing and greeting cards. And don't forget the plastic eggs for the hunt.
The bottom line
Recently, Lowe's announced it will close all of its store locations and contact center for Easter Sunday on April 20. This isn't unusual, as the retailer has closed its doors for this holiday before.
Therefore, if you plan to use that weekend to get some work done around the house, make sure to plan ahead before the closure.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
Are You Ready to Pay More Taxes to Save Social Security?
Social Security Across party lines, many believe saving Social Security trumps other financial considerations.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
Annuities: Do You Need Guaranteed Income In Retirement?
Annuities are now an option in some 401(k)s but that doesn't mean they should be included in your retirement plan.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
His Employees Don't Work 'For' Him, But 'With' Him
While it might not seem that way, there are indeed employers out there who value the relationships they have with their employees. Here's an example.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Trump's Tariffs Could Make Your Favorite Clothing Brands More Expensive
President Donald Trump announced tariffs on imported goods from a litany of countries. See how these tariffs will impact your favorite clothing line.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
GameStop Is Closing More Stores — Here’s Where to Shop Instead
As GameStop closes more locations, here’s how to score similar deals on games, consoles and collectibles at other major retailers.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Retirees: Is Your Local Bank Closing? Four Ways to Cope
Bank branches are closing across the country. If you are among the retirees who prefer to bank in person, you have some options.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Why I'd Put My Tax Refund in a Money Market Account
A money market account offers you the benefits of having access to your money when you need it, while earning a rate outpacing inflation.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
What Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) Program Gets You at Hotels In Sydney, Vegas and Lisbon
Three examples of hotel stays in Sydney, Vegas and Lisbon show what you get through American Express' Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) program.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
How to Use Your Cell Phone on a Cruise
Avoid surprise charges and stay connected at sea with these expert tips on how to use a cell phone on a cruise.
By Paige Cerulli Published
-
How Much You Could Save on Gas with Costco, Walmart and Other Memberships
Gas prices jumped 10 cents this week. Compare gas savings perks and see how much you’d save with Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, Walmart Plus and Amazon Prime.
By Rachael Green Published