Walmart Black Friday Sales Events Starting Now
The nation’s largest retailer put another nail in the coffin of the the traditional "Black Friday." There's no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving for the deals anymore.
Walmart is joining a growing collection of retailers putting an end to the notion that Black Friday sales are solely for the day after Thanksgiving and the crushing throngs of early-rising shoppers, frantic for a bargain.
The nation’s largest retailer is unleashing Black Friday deals now (opens in new tab) in a campaign it calls Black Friday Deals for Days (opens in new tab). Many of the deals are available now online. They were scheduled to be in stores by Wednesday, Nov. 9.
As we’ve written, Amazon’s Early Access Sale event was the first to take the wind out of Black Friday 2022’s sails (or sales). Among retailers who also jumped the gun are Home Depot and Best Buy. And Bank of America, ran a one-day shopping event to reward shoppers for spending early.
A range of issues are fueling this end-of-Black-Friday-as-we-knew-it trend, including retailers eager to get rid of overstock, shoppers’ desire to get holiday shopping finished early this year, and, probably No. 1: inflation. Holiday shopping budgets are strained, and shoppers fret that instead of seeing bigger bargains as the holidays approach, inflation will instead boost prices.
So what’s Walmart doing about it? Walmart’s Black Friday deals on sale now include:
- An HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (opens in new tab), on sale for $79 (was $98).
- Apple Airpods Pro (opens in new tab) with charging case, on sale for $159 (was $214).
- Keurig K-Cup Essentials (opens in new tab) single-serve coffeemaker, on sale for $35 (was $54.96).
- Shark EZ Robot vacuum (opens in new tab) with self-empty base, on sale for $258 (was $449.99).
- Roku 4K streaming stick (opens in new tab) streaming device, on sale for $24.98 (was $46.49).
- Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard (opens in new tab), on sale for $79.99 (was $128).
- Instant Pot Duo (opens in new tab) 6-quart 7-in-1 electric pressure cooker, on sale for $50 (was $79.99).
