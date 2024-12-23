Stores Open on Christmas Eve and Day: TJ Maxx, Target, Costco and More

Forgot to buy a gift for an in-law or a new gravy boat since your nephew broke the old one on Thanksgiving? Before you run out to your local department store, check that it's open.

Many stores are changing hours for the Christmas holidays this week. Most major department stores will be closed on Christmas Day itself, but many will be open on Christmas Eve.

While I'm providing an overview of major stores here, you should check with your local location before you run out, as some may have different hours than what's listed here.

Major stores open on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve this Tuesday, December 24, several major department stores are planning to be open.

Target will be open Christmas Eve from 7 am to 8 pm.

TJX stores including TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 am to 6 pm.

If you're planning to get a last-minute Christmas deal at Costco, the store will be open on Christmas Eve, but with modified hours, generally closing at 5 p.m.

Walmart will be open Tuesday, with stores closing at 6 pm. Sam's Club locations will also be open Tuesday and closing at 6 pm.

Don't forget you can also pick up key items, including food staples, wrapping paper and cooking and cleaning products, at drugstores.

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open Christmas Eve. Rite Aid stores will be open on December 24 but will close a few hours early. In both cases, you should call ahead to check your local store's hours.

Stores open or closed on Christmas Day

Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations will be closed on Christmas Day, this Wednesday, December 25. Walmart stores will reopen as usual on Thursday.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores will also be closed on Christmas Day.

Target locations will be closed on Wednesday.

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open Christmas Day but may have reduced hours - check with your local store before you go. All Rite Aid stores will be closed on December 25.

More holiday store hours to be aware of

Don't forget that New Year's is right around the corner.

Walmart will operate on normal business hours on New Year's Eve and January 1. Sam's Club locations will close on New Year's Eve at 6 pm and will be closed completely on New Year's Day.

As for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense stores, they'll be open from 9:30 am to 6 pm on both New Year's Even and New Year's Day.

Kiplinger will add more information to this story as we receive it.