Five treats to splurge on with your tax refund
Want to use your tax refund to splurge on a little something nice this spring? Here are five treats to make the most out of that extra cash.
According to the IRS, the average tax refund filers will receive this season is $3,116. Sure, your financial advisor might tell you to squirrel it away in a high-yield CD or use it to boost your retirement portfolio.
That is sound advice, but sometimes you just need to splurge on something fun.
Whether you want to go big and spend the whole check on a dream vacation or just use a few hundred dollars to splurge while putting the rest of your tax refund toward a smart use, we say go for it.
Not sure where to start? We put together a few fun ideas on how to use your tax refund to treat yourself.
From booking a cruise or a resort stay to taking advantage of deals to stretch your shopping spree funds further, here are five treats to splurge on with your tax refund this year.
Go on a cruise
Cruises are one of the biggest travel trends of 2025, so if you haven’t been on one yet, maybe that refund check coming your way is your sign that it’s time to book a cruise.
Major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Celebrity Cruises are offering itineraries that span from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean.
Whether you're craving beach time, cultural excursions or just endless onboard entertainment, there’s a cruise out there that fits your tax refund budget.
Find short trips from under-$500 4-day jaunts to pricier amenities-packed cruises, and use your refund to dip your toes into the world of cruise vacations without dipping into your savings.
Explore popular cruises and limited time deals on cruise packages at Expedia.com.
Book a relaxing resort stay
Take it easy for a weekend (or longer) at a luxurious resort with stunning waterfront views. Whether you want to be pampered with an all-inclusive stay or relax on a budget, there are tons of popular resorts at destinations all over the world.
If true relaxation is the goal, consider an adults-only resort that caters specifically to quiet getaways, wellness experiences or romantic escapes.
Many offer spa treatments, private beaches, and fine dining in a peaceful, kid-free setting — no cannonballs at the pool, just cocktails and ocean breezes.
Go to Expedia.com to find top-rated resorts where you can let the stress melt away faster than the ice cubes in your cocktail.
Upgrade your luggage by taking advantage of deals
Use your tax refund to upgrade your luggage ahead of your next vacation.
There are some tough-to-beat deals on Samsonite, Delsey Paris and other premium luggage brands right now.
- Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Expandable Large Spinner, $151 (originally $200)
- Wrangler Smart Luggage Carry-On with Cup Holder and USB Port, $53 (originally $64)
- Delsey Paris Titanium Hardside Expandable Checked Luggage, $100 (originally $210)
- Baggallini 3-in-1 Convertible Backpack, $98 (originally $130)
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Carry-On Spinner, $136 (originally $200)
- Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Hardside Luggage, Set of 2, $480 (originally $750)
- London Fog Oxford III Cabin Bag, $75 (originally $100)
- Vera Bradley Convertible Backpack, $47 (originally $55)
Get the golf clubs Rory McIlroy used to win the Masters
If you were on the edge of your seat as Rory McIlroy finally achieved his career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters, why not add one or more of his game-winning clubs to your bag next time you head to the golf course.
Here are the clubs that were in McIlroy’s bag in Augusta:
- Taylormade Qi10 Driver, $400 (originally $600)
- Taylormade Qi10 Fairway Wood, $270 (originally $350)
- Taylormade MG4 Wedges, $180
- Taylormade P-Series Irons, $1,486
- Taylormade Spider Red X3 Putter, $250
Score some under-$500 deals and stash the rest of your refund in savings
Don’t want to spend your entire tax refund on a shopping spree? You can still use a portion of it to treat yourself to something fun.
As long as you put most of it into a high-yield savings account or short-term CD, it still counts as financially responsible even if you spent a few hundred on wish list items – especially if you can score a great deal.
To get you inspired, here are some cool under-$500 splurges that won’t blow through your entire tax refund:
- Kindle Scribe, $365 (originally $450)
- Karcassin Dual Zone 28-Bottle Wine Fridge, $352 (originally $440)
- Garmin Approach S62 Golf Watch, $400 (originally $500)
- Selkirk Neo Pickleball Paddle, Set of 2, $43 (originally $60)
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones, $249 (originally $349)
- AirPods Pro 2, $190 (originally $250)
- Sony WF1000XM5 Noise Canceling Earbuds, $200 (originally $300)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, $250 (originally $400)
- Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender Tent 6, 6-Person Tent, $83 (originally $200)
- MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights, 18-feet, $33 (originally $55)
- Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler, $201 (originally $250)
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
