Most People Think They Need $1.8 Million to Retire. Do You?

The majority of Americans believe they need $1.8M to retire comfortably, according to the 2024 401(k) Participant Study by Charles Schwab. While that's unchanged from 2023, it is up from $1.7M in 2022.

For many people, that figure feels out of reach as inflation remains the top obstacle (48%) to saving for a comfortable retirement. Workers cited stock market volatility as the second biggest concern at 36%, down from 42% last year. The study also found that people expect to retire at age 65 and have their retirement savings last for 23 years if using 401(k) plans to save.

Retirement goals

On a positive note, workers are increasingly confident they will ultimately reach their retirement savings goals, with 40% of Gen Xers and 50% of Gen Z individuals remaining optimistic. Approximately 43% of workers now think they are very likely to achieve their retirement savings goals, up from 37% in 2023, per the study.

“Workers are feeling more optimistic about their retirement prospects and an improving economic climate tends to boost financial confidence,” said Lee McAdoo, managing director of Schwab Retirement Plan Services.

Many people also expect their 401(k) to be their primary source of retirement, amid the uncertainty around Social Security. That said, the most recent report from the program’s trustees shows that the long-term outlook for Social Security has improved slightly, with the program paying full benefits for 11 more years.

After that, Social Security faces a significant funding shortfall. The Schwab report does show that workers within 10 years of retirement expect to rely much more on Social Security than workers who are 11 or more years from retirement.

Primary retirement income

Roughly 43% of workers surveyed expect their retirement income to come from their 401(k), the study showed, with 34% expected to come from their own 401(k) and 9% expected to come from that of a partner. That's up from 40% in 2023. In addition, most people (92%) seem to be paying more attention to how their 401(k) is performing, while only 8% (down from 12% last year) had no idea which investments they held in their 401(k).

There is a big difference, however, between the amount that most people feel they need to retire and the average 401(k) balances held by each generation. The average 401(k) balance was $125,900, as of March 2024, according to Fidelity Investment’s “Building Financial Futures” report and reported by Kiplinger. Other balances are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Generation Age Average 401(k) balance Gen Z Born 1997-2012 / Age 12-27 $11,300 Millennials Born 1981-1996 / Age 28-43 $59,800 Gen X Born 1965-1980 / Age 44-59 $158,500 Baby Boomers Born 1946-1964 / Age 60-78 $241,200

Roadblocks to saving

While inflation and stock market volatility, as well as a rise in the cost of living, continue to cause concern, other worries emerged in 2024, such as:

Meeting monthly expenses (35%)

Remaining current with monthly expenses (32%)

Paying down debt (27%). That figure is up from 24% last year.

Paying for their children's education (21%).

Investing in their future

Yet, more people (61%), up from 55% last year, said they needed the help of a professional with financial planning for the future. Most (61%) are comfortable using AI tools like ChatGPT for help, though most prefer the advice of a professional human (60%) over a computer program, the study showed.

“Both serve a purpose,” said Marci Stewart, director of client experience at Schwab Workplace Financial Services. “People start digitally because they can be anonymous, and there’s no judgment if you haven’t been doing what you think you should be doing." Stewart added, “When it comes to money, there’s still this source of trust for financial advice. They want reliable sources while they also check out social media and other tools.”

Find the full 401(k) Participant Study by Charles Schwab here.