Nine Personal Finance Podcasts Worth Checking Out
Business professionals give shout-outs to favorite podcasts aimed at helping listeners improve their financial literacy and manage their money responsibly.
Fifteen percent of adults lost at least $10,000 or more in 2022 due to a lack of financial literacy, according to a CNBC report that cites research from the National Financial Educators Council. And money-driven anxiety is real: As many as 77% of U.S. citizens worry about their financial status, whereas 58% claim that finances control their lives, according to a study by Capital One and The Decision Lab.
To help prevent money problems from getting a grip on you, we’ve asked business leaders and industry professionals to recommend the most helpful personal finance podcasts. These podcasts could give you key information you need to develop stable money management habits and conquer your finances.
Adulting Is Easy: Making Personal Finance & Real Estate Easy
Podcast host: Lauren K. Aumond
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Adulting Is Easy covers one of the key things leading to financial freedom in adulthood — investing in real estate.
Ryan Zomorodi, co-founder and COO of RealEstateSkills.com, says, “For me, Adulting Is Easy is an ideal example of a podcast about personal finances and real estate where the two merge into one inseparable duo. Offering a stable income stream, real estate can indeed fit in any financial plan, whether an individual invests in raw land, house flipping or mobile homes, the future of affordable housing.”
The podcast also includes other financial topics, like budgeting tips for dummies and even info about cryptocurrency — a new frontier of personal finance.
The Meaningful Money Podcast
Podcast host: Pete Matthew
“I can help you make sense of money.”
Matthew, a chartered financial planner, greets you with these words on his web page. With the Meaningful Money Podcast, he keeps his promise and simplifies the following concepts:
- Financial planning
- Budgeting
- Investments
- Emergency funds
- Insurance
- Annual financial reviews, etc.
In plain, easy-to-understand language, Matthew discusses how to manage money meaningfully and carefully and never have second thoughts on every dollar or cent.
According to Excel Champs founder Puneet Gogia, “Some of the most crucial strategies you can draw from this podcast on personal finance are how to monitor your financial position regularly, calculate your savings and expenses, and make proper adjustments to remain on the right track.”
Radical Personal Finance
Podcast host: Joshua Sheats
As a former financial adviser, Sheats teaches money lessons and encourages listeners of his Radical Personal Finance podcast to take radical steps to survive and thrive in the world where money reigns.
Andrew Pierce, CEO at LLC Attorney, notes, “Joshua’s podcasting style differs from similar podcasts on personal finances. Among other things, he holds regular Friday Q&A sessions with calls from people asking real-life questions and getting direct, instant answers. Importantly, he explains how to integrate lifestyle and money goals without trouble and in compliance with the law.”
Occasionally, Sheats also narrates chapters from The Richest Man in Babylon by George S. Clason, a classic personal finance book from 1926.
The Retirement Café
Podcast host: Justin King
The Retirement Café podcast takes a positive look at financial wellness for those who are getting older.
Guest financial advisers give clear-cut instructions on how to plan for retirement, addressing such topics as:
- Outlining time horizons
- Investing for grandchildren
- Traditional pensions
- 401(k) plans
- Taxation of retirement income
- Financial risk prevention (financial abuse and scams)
Stephan Baldwin, founder of Assisted Living, adds, “This podcast is not a purely financial guide for retirement. It’s also about the physical, mental and social well-being of retirees. For example, it can help you see the inside-outs of retirement communities if you plan your future through the lens of senior living options or prevent mental decline at an older age.”
Total Money Management
Podcast hosts: Steve Moriarty, Tom Hill and Jacob Senior
Previously known as The Stock Market Mentor Podcast, Total Money Management provides an unconventional view of stocks, properties, bonds, annuities and more under the guidance of its three hosts, who are also accomplished investors with many years of experience.
They often prefer to dwell on contrasts and comparisons like these:
- Signals vs noise
- Buy vs hold
- Skill vs luck
- Numbers vs narratives
Shawn Plummer, CEO of The Annuity Expert, says, “Being one of the newest personal finance podcasts in my playlist, it clearly demonstrates how the financial theory of investing differs from true numbers. Definitely recommend it to everyone who wants to become a better investor.”
Even if investment isn’t a tough field for you, this financial podcast should be compulsory listening to stay up to date with the latest trends and rapid changes in stock markets.
The Personal Finance Podcast
Podcast host: Andrew Giancola
Discover these how-tos and more financial masterclasses in The Personal Finance Podcast:
- How to prioritize your financial goals
- How to spend money happily
- How to build wealth with almost empty pockets
- How fast can you go from $100,000 to $1 million
As Gerald Lombardo, head of growth at Popl, puts it, “It’s one of the best personal finance podcasts explaining the three financial M’s: money mistakes, money moves and money myths. It will help you hack your brain and use money as a tool rather than an end goal.”
Indeed, instead of putting money as your finish line, you can leverage it at the start and, later, on the path to wealth building and enriching your life — all thanks to the insights from Giancola and his occasional guests.
Everyone’s Talkin’ Money
Podcast host: Shannah Game
Everyone’s Talkin’ Money reached the top 1% of podcasts about personal finance management with 1,100 episodes and counting. Each is a unique, easy-to-listen-to financial mini-guide that teaches you how to cultivate a healthy money mindset and achieve financial freedom.
Robert Kaskel, chief people officer at Checkr, highlights one of this podcast’s recent episodes: “A must-listen episode from this podcast is about pay transparency and how to stop shying away from discussing money and salaries. A brilliant guest, Hannah Williams, promotes open money talks and pay fairness in employment.”
The Inspired Budget
Podcast host: Allison Baggerly
With The Inspired Budget, Baggerly and her guests inspire women to manage finances confidently and budget wisely. You’ll hear personal finance management stories from such inspiring women as:
- A trio of travel-hacking moms
- A business founder
- A teacher/career coach
- A financial educator
- A certified neuroscience coach and international speaker
As Brooke Webber, head of marketing at Ninja Patches, says, “From one woman to another, every podcast guest passes the torch of budgeting wisdom. And I’m so grateful to Allison Baggerly for this personal finance podcast guiding me toward mindful money management and financing the future.”
Money Girl
Podcast host: Laura Adams
On Money Girl, Adams portions the information in bite-sized nuggets, covering such financial topics as budgeting apps, common health savings account mistakes and how to prepare kids for financial freedom.
Volodymyr Shchegel, vice president of engineering at Clario, says, “My journey with this podcast on personal finances began with the episode about money and cybersecurity with guest Adam Levin, author of Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers, and Identity Thieves. Since then, I’ve never missed a single episode, not less informative and often eye-opening in many aspects of personal finance.”
Related Content
Anthony Martin is CEO and Founder of Choice Mutual. Nationally licensed life insurance agent with 10+ years of experience. Official Member at Forbes Finance Council. Obsessed with finances, building tech and collaborating with other successful entrepreneurs.
-
-
Should You Let the IRS Do Your Taxes?
Tax Filing The new IRS Direct File program is now open to more taxpayers.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Senate Races Clock To Pass Six-Bill Funding Package Before Midnight
The Health and Human Services as well as Defense departments are among the agencies that would face challenges without this funding.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
Before You Claim Social Security, What’s Your Income Plan?
If you’ll have multiple income streams in retirement, you’ll need to coordinate everything so you don’t end up paying taxes on your Social Security benefits.
By Nick Stahl Published
-
Three Reasons I’m Bullish on Water, and You Should Be, Too
The U.S. government is heavily investing in water infrastructure, and that’s just one reason to dip your toe into investing in water.
By Peter J. Klein, CFA®, CAP®, CSRIC®, CRPS® Published
-
Should a Donor-Advised Fund Be Part of Your Estate Plan?
A donor-advised fund, or DAF, lets the donor reap tax benefits while also being able to direct how the money is distributed and invested.
By Tracy Craig, Fellow, ACTEC, AEP® Published
-
In Gray Divorce, Two Financial Planning Yardsticks Are Key
Watching your budget helps you reduce unnecessary expenses, and keeping an eye on your net worth as it rebuilds can provide a psychological boost.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
How Quitclaim Deeds Can Cause Estate Planning Catastrophes
A lot can go wrong (including inadvertent law-breaking) if you choose to go the easy route rather than using a trust to transfer real estate to your child.
By Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM Published
-
When Should You Start Social Security Benefits? It Depends
The answers to these five questions can help you determine when it’s a good time to file for Social Security. The timing is different for everyone.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
How Your Home Can Fill Gaps in Your Retirement Plan
If you have gaps in your plan for retirement income, you might consider adding the value of your home to your planning.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Read This Before You Sign a Letter of Intent
An older couple received a letter of intent, or LOI, about land a solar company wanted to lease, but it exhibited some valuable-to-know red flags.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published