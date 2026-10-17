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When you first started saving? Everyone starts somewhere. Just start, no matter the amount.
When you first started investing? You will make mistakes. Just keep plugging away and learn something from every loss.
My favorite saying is "10% of $100 is $10. 10% of $10,000 is $1,000. 10% of a million is $100,000," and that is way more money than I need in a year's time.
Anything you'd like to add?
Having $2 million doesn't mean anything to me if I can't share the knowledge that got me there. My aunt shared tips with me. If she had said nothing, I'm not sure I would have known I could do this.
Sure, sharing money, paying for dinner or buying gifts is nice, but I'm teaching my daughter how to invest so she will have her own money.
Sharing the information is very important to me. I talk about it. Most people in my life know I'm an investor. And they know I will share information with them.
I tell them that investing isn't a pie that gets divided. There's money out there for everyone.
If you have made $1 million or more and would like to be anonymously featured in a future My First $1 Million profile, please fill out and submit this Google Form or send an email to MyFirstMillion@futurenet.com to receive the questions. We welcome all stories that add up to $1 million or more in your accounts, although we will use discretion in which stories we choose to publish, to ensure we share a diversity of experiences. We also might want to verify that you really do have $1 million. Your answers may be edited for clarity.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Senior Contributed Content Editor for Adviser Intel, Kiplinger.com
As Senior Contributed Content Editor for the Adviser Intel channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has more than 30 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.