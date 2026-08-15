In 1982, I had $30,000 saved and invested in the market until 1995, when I hit $1 million. It dropped and then came back to $1 million, then $2 million by 2011. Most investments were old-style stocks, high dividend yield, reinvested, not much tech.
Continued to invest as extra money came in.
Hit $4 million four years later, then $5 million in 2024, then $6 million in 2026.
What are you doing with the money?
Continued to invest heavily until 2022 when I sold the house. Already retired by then.
We donate through endowment funds to various organizations.
The Fun Stuff
Did you do anything to celebrate?
Every time we reach an additional million dollars, we watch one scene from the movie Giant. James Dean hits an oil well and says, "I'm a-richin'. I am a rich boy." A pretty funny scene.
Then we usually go out and have a Mexican dinner.
What is the best part of making $1 million?
I have a coin collector mentality. I like collecting bunches of different stocks. I probably have well over 120 stocks and maybe another 20 bonds.
Did your life change?
Yes, it allowed us to move into a nice retirement home. The important thing is not the amount of money you have, but the cash flow from that money that you can depend on.
It is like having a self-made annuity that helps to make life more stress-free.
Does anyone know you're a millionaire?
Due to where we live, it is implied that we must be rich.
Before you retired? I started bracing for retirement eight years before I retired, so I was ready when I did retire. I always say I was born to retire.
When you first started saving? Do better research.
When you first started investing? Do better research.
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Senior Contributed Content Editor for Adviser Intel, Kiplinger.com
As Senior Contributed Content Editor for the Adviser Intel channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has more than 30 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.