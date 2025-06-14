My First $1 Million: Retired International Finance Director, 68, Atlanta

Welcome to Kiplinger’s My First $1 Million series, in which we hear from people who have made $1 million. They’re sharing how they did it and what they’re doing with it. This time, we hear from a 68-year-old woman who worked for The Coca-Cola Company as an international finance director.

Each profile features one person or couple, who will always be completely anonymous to readers, answering questions to help our readers learn from their experience.

These features are intended to provide a window into how different people build their savings — they're not intended to provide financial advice.

THE BASICS

How did you make your first $1 million?

I saved in a 401(k) and received a pension. It took my entire career.

What are you doing with the money?

Various things: I've invested it, paid off debt, made donations, traveled — I still have the majority of it.

THE FUN STUFF

Did you do anything to celebrate?

No. I didn't really think about it and didn't realize when it happened.

What is the best part of making $1 million? Did your life change?

Yes, I had financial security.

Did you retire early?

I was forced out at 62.

LOOKING BACK

Anything you would do differently?

I might have invested differently, but that's always after the fact.

Did you work with a financial adviser?

I have had many — some who ripped me off and others who didn't. I like my current guy. I've mostly done it myself, but he manages certain things.

Did anyone help you early on?

I've had a different outlook on investing, so most people didn't understand what I was trying to do.

LOOKING AHEAD

Plans for your next $1 million?

Paying for health care for my husband and me and traveling.

Any advice for others trying to make their first $1 million?

Concentrate on living, not making $1 million. You don't know how long you'll live. Taking things slow and steady and having a good life is best. Also, get a good tax person and a good estate attorney. You need a team, not just one professional.

What do you wish you'd known …

When you first started saving? I saved as much as I could all my professional life.

When you first started investing? I wish I had taken advantage of more professional expertise that focused on long-term returns vs short-term returns, including long-term tax implications.

Before you retired? The future, but of course that's not possible. And that I would make investing mistakes, so be well diversified.

When you first started working with a financial professional? That (you can be) taken advantage of if you aren’t savvy.

