My First $1 Million: Retired International Finance Director, 68, Atlanta
See our earlier profiles, including a writer in New England, a literacy interventionist in Colorado, a semiretired entrepreneur in Nashville and an events industry CEO in Northern New Jersey.
These features are intended to provide a window into how different people build their savings — they're not intended to provide financial advice.
THE BASICS
How did you make your first $1 million?
I saved in a 401(k) and received a pension. It took my entire career.
What are you doing with the money?
Various things: I've invested it, paid off debt, made donations, traveled — I still have the majority of it.
THE FUN STUFF
Did you do anything to celebrate?
No. I didn't really think about it and didn't realize when it happened.
What is the best part of making $1 million? Did your life change?
Yes, I had financial security.
Did you retire early?
I was forced out at 62.
LOOKING BACK
Anything you would do differently?
I might have invested differently, but that's always after the fact.
Did you work with a financial adviser?
I have had many — some who ripped me off and others who didn't. I like my current guy. I've mostly done it myself, but he manages certain things.
Did anyone help you early on?
I've had a different outlook on investing, so most people didn't understand what I was trying to do.
LOOKING AHEAD
Plans for your next $1 million?
Paying for health care for my husband and me and traveling.
Any advice for others trying to make their first $1 million?
Concentrate on living, not making $1 million. You don't know how long you'll live. Taking things slow and steady and having a good life is best. Also, get a good tax person and a good estate attorney. You need a team, not just one professional.
What do you wish you'd known …
When you first started saving? I saved as much as I could all my professional life.
When you first started investing? I wish I had taken advantage of more professional expertise that focused on long-term returns vs short-term returns, including long-term tax implications.
Before you retired? The future, but of course that's not possible. And that I would make investing mistakes, so be well diversified.
When you first started working with a financial professional? That (you can be) taken advantage of if you aren’t savvy.
If you have made $1 million or more and would like to be anonymously featured in a future My First $1 Million profile, please fill out and submit this Google Form or send an email to MyFirstMillion@futurenet.com to receive the questions. We welcome all stories that add up to $1 million or more in your accounts, although we will use discretion in which stories we choose to publish, to ensure we share a diversity of experiences. We'll also want to verify that you really do have $1 million. Your answers may be edited for clarity.
