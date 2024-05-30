Insurance Policies You Need to Change After Your Spouse Dies

Auto, home and health insurance policies all will need to be updated to ensure uninterrupted coverage. And don’t forget to check in on life insurance policies.

Dealing with the death of a loved one is one of the most painful experiences in life. While grieving, you may also be responsible for notifying other family members and making funeral arrangements. But unfortunately, these aren’t the only arrangements you’ll need to make. In the coming weeks, you’ll need to finalize your spouse’s estate and make some adjustments, particularly when it comes to your auto, homeowners and health insurance policies. If not, you’re at risk of losing coverage — especially if you’re not listed on the policy.

Auto insurance

Elder Law Attorney, Simasko Law

Kelsey Simasko is an associate attorney at the Simasko Law firm, where she specializes in Elder Law and Wealth Preservation. She follows in the footsteps of her late grandfather, Leonard J. Simasko, who started the firm in 1955, as well as her uncle, James M. Simasko, and father, Patrick M. Simasko — partners of the Simasko Law firm.

