Microwave vs Air Fryer: Which is Cheaper for Cooking?

Experimenting with microwaves vs air fryers in the kitchen to find the most cost savings makes sense as energy prices continue to rise this winter.

Here we crunch the numbers to find out which is cheaper to run in the kitchen, with some help from our friends at The Money Edit.

But first, consider our other articles about home energy savings, including heat pumps vs solar panels, oven vs air fryer, electric heaters vs radiators, wood burning stove vs central heating, fan heaters vs oil heaters, dishwasher vs hand washing, and our audit on how to save on energy bills.

Microwave: Cost to run

It costs around $0.20 per hour to run an average 1200W microwave, which works out to be $74.00 per year if used every day, according to CNET.

Microwaves are quick for heating up food, they’re easy to clean, you can use them to defrost frozen items and they don't consume much energy.

Using a microwave is common for reheating, and cooking ready meals. Many microwaves offer different cooking options for foods like rice and pasta, fish and meat or beverages.

Air fryer: Cost to run

It costs $0.25 to use a standard 4 qt. air fryer for an hour, which works out to $91.25 per year, according to CNET. But it varies depending on how powerful the air fryer is, the model and the duration you use it for.

Retailers are stuffing shelves and websites full of air fryers as they grow in popularity – meaning there are plenty of options depending on your budget and the size of your household.

The internet is flooded with people who love their air fryers because of how easy it makes cooking. It’s also a healthier option than frying food by other means. Sites like Food Network are full of easy air fryer recipes like "healthy air fryer chicken wings" and "air fryer teriyaki salmon fillets."

The verdict

If you want to base your purchase or cooking option based solely on which is cheaper to run, then the microwave wins. But it is common to have both a microwave and an air fryer in the kitchen because you can use them for different purposes.

A microwave heats and reheats food well. An air fryer gives foods that crispy, fried quality that a microwave just can’t replicate. An air fryer is also a healthier option and speeds up the cooking time.

Ultimately, it depends on what you like to cook and which appliance works best for that, but there’s definitely no shame in using them both.