From Mortgages to Taxes to Estates: How to Prepare for Falling Interest Rates
As speculation grows that the Federal Reserve will soon start lowering interest rates, now is a good time to review your financial plans for housing, estate, taxes, investing and retirement to make the most of potential changes.
There's growing speculation that the Federal Reserve might start lowering interest rates later this year or next.
While no one can precisely predict when, it's useful to consider how a lower rate environment could influence financial decisions related to housing, estate planning, taxes, investing and retirement.
Housing
Housing is often the most noticeable area affected by falling rates. A rate drop isn't a magic solution for your housing plans, but it is an opportunity to reset and gain flexibility.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
If mortgage rates decrease, mobility may increase, giving more families the freedom to buy, sell or relocate.
However, it's important to keep in mind the broader financial implications of moving, such as property and casualty insurance costs and availability.
Adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) taken out in 2021 or 2022 are nearing reset, and although refinance rates may not be as low as they were then, they still appear more favorable than current levels.
For some households, tapping into home equity via a HELOC might also be a smart option if borrowing costs decline.
What you can do: Review your mortgage and debt. If you have an ARM or other variable-rate debt, think about refinancing to a fixed rate while rates are still historically favorable.
A lower rate could also make it a good time to consider using home equity through a HELOC for planned expenses or debt consolidation.
Estate planning
Estate planning becomes more relevant in a lower-rate environment. Strategies like grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) and intrafamily loans become more effective when the IRS' Section 7520 rate drops.
It's easier to shift appreciation out of an estate when the so-called "hurdle rate" is lower, which can help preserve wealth for future generations.
What you can do: Reassess your estate plan. If you're a high-net-worth individual, consult with your estate planning attorney about strategies like a GRAT.
These become more effective when the IRS 7520 rate (a benchmark for trust asset valuation) is lower, enabling you to transfer more wealth to heirs tax-free.
Tax planning
Falling interest rates can suggest slowing inflation. Since federal tax brackets and the standard deduction are indexed to inflation, slower growth may lead to smaller upward adjustments. This could place more income into higher tax brackets.
Simultaneously, lower borrowing costs often boost asset values, increasing capital gains exposure — a beneficial challenge if managed carefully.
Lower rates may also encourage more charitable giving. Certain planned giving strategies become more advantageous if rates are lower.
For example, a charitable lead trust (CLT) might become more attractive than a charitable remainder trust.
It's worth noting that starting next year, a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) will reduce the deduction for households in the highest tax bracket from 37% to 35%, so timing is critical.
What you can do: Analyze your tax strategy. A lower-rate environment may boost asset values, increasing exposure to capital gains taxes — a positive problem to have. Consider strategies like tax-loss harvesting to offset gains.
For charitable giving, a CLT might be more appealing, as lower rates reduce the gift tax value of the remainder interest.
Investing
In a lower-rate environment, diversification isn't just a strategy — it's your best defense.
Investments tend to respond strongly to changes in interest rates. Historically, large-cap stocks perform well when rates decline.
Companies benefit from cheaper borrowing, and investors often shift from bonds to stocks when yields fall.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth (soon to be called Adviser Intel), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Nonetheless, diversification remains essential. While yields on new bonds may reset lower, the value of existing fixed income holdings typically rises.
Managing reinvestment risk alongside opportunities makes portfolio management more important than ever.
What you can do: Examine your asset allocation. While declining rates may favor equities, they also reduce yields on new bonds.
Ensure your portfolio balances growth-oriented assets (like stocks) with stable, income-producing assets (like bonds) to reduce longevity risk and support your long-term goals.
Retirement planning
Retirement planning also needs attention in a declining rate environment. Lower yields can make conservative portfolios more vulnerable, underscoring the importance of including growth assets that support long-term objectives.
A proper mix of fixed income stability and equity growth helps mitigate longevity risk in a world where bonds alone may no longer suffice.
What you can do: Update your retirement projections. Lower bond yields can impact the income from your retirement portfolio.
Run new projections using a more conservative income assumption from fixed-income assets to keep your spending plan sustainable.
Adjust your savings rate or portfolio mix as needed.
Putting it all together
The potential of falling interest rates isn't a signal to overhaul your entire financial plan, but rather an opportunity to review and refine it. A proactive approach is vital.
By understanding how these changes could impact your housing, estate, tax and investment strategies, you can position your finances to benefit from the new environment.
The shift toward lower rates highlights the timeless importance of a well-diversified portfolio and a long-term perspective. While short-term market reactions may grab headlines, the true measure of a sound financial plan lies in its resilience and adaptability.
I often remind clients that the goal isn't to predict the future but to prepare for it, whatever it may bring.
Related Content
- I'm an Investment Strategist: This Is How the Fed's Next Rate Move Could Impact Your Wallet
- The Smartest Places to Keep Your Cash If Rates Drop in 2025
- How the Federal Reserve Affects Mortgage Rates — and What It Means for Homebuyers in 2025
- You Don't Want It, But You Should Plan for It Anyway: An Expert Guide to Long-Term Care
- Will My Children Inherit Too Much?
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Mallon FitzPatrick leads Robertson Stephens’ Wealth Planning Team and delivers comprehensive wealth planning solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. He collaborates with clients to develop a strategy that integrates tax planning, risk management, philanthropy, liquidity and balance sheet management, estate planning and investments. Ultimately, the client is provided with a cohesive wealth plan that helps increase the likelihood of experiencing good outcomes, meets their objectives and aligns with their preferences.
-
-
This Is How Lottery Winners Build Lasting Legacies, From a Financial Professional
Winning a massive lottery jackpot, like the recent $1.4 billion Powerball, requires seeking immediate legal and financial counsel, protecting your identity and winnings and planning your legacy.
-
S&P 500 Slips Ahead of Fed Week: Stock Market Today
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve ahead of next week's critical policy meeting.
-
This Is How Lottery Winners Build Lasting Legacies, From a Financial Professional
Winning a massive lottery jackpot, like the recent $1.4 billion Powerball, requires seeking immediate legal and financial counsel, protecting your identity and winnings and planning your legacy.
-
S&P 500 Slips Ahead of Fed Week: Stock Market Today
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve ahead of next week's critical policy meeting.
-
Is It Worth Upgrading to the iPhone 17?
The iPhone 17 is here. Learn what's new, where the best deals are and whether it's worth the switch.
-
September Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary
The September Fed meeting is a key economic event, with Wall Street keyed into what Fed Chair Powell & Co. will do about interest rates.
-
I'm an Investment Strategist: This Is How the Fed's Next Rate Move Could Impact Your Wallet
Interest rate cuts might be coming, which could affect everything from your credit card debt to your mortgage. It's smart to prepare now — here's how.
-
I'm a Retirement Planner: These Are Three Common Tax Mistakes You Could Be Making With Your Investments
Don't pay more tax on your investments than you need to. You can keep more money in your pocket (or for retirement) by avoiding these three common mistakes.
-
Want to Shave 10 Hours Off Your Workweek? A Startup Expert Shows How AI Can Help
Artificial intelligence is overhauling how companies operate, freeing up entrepreneurs and their workers to skip the menial stuff and get down to business.
-
Seven Surprising Reasons Retirees Are Going Back to Work
Sure, money is a big reason to come out of retirement, but it's not the only reason retirees are doing it.