Are You Owed Money From This LasikPlus Settlement?
The FTC says 159,711 consumers are eligible for payment from LasikPlus due to deceptive pricing.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has ordered LasikPlus, an Ohio-based chain that provides corrective eye surgery, to pay $1.25 million to a large group of customers for using what it called "bait-and-switch" advertising practices.
According to the filing, LasikPlus's ads led customers to believe they could have the entire corrective procedure done for less $300 — in fact, as low as $250 — when "in reality only 6.5 percent of consumers lured in for consultations were eligible for the advertised promotional price for both eyes."
To be eligible for the promotion, consumers had to already have near-normal vision, the FTC said. For everyone else, it added, the actual price is typically between $1,800 and $2,295. According to the January 2023 complaint, customers only learned the actual price after they spent "considerable time and effort undergoing lengthy full-dilation eye exams and in-person consultations."
LasikPlus did not respond to a request for comment.
The FTC has sent notices to 159,711 people who may be eligible for compensation as a result of the misleading promotions. The notices were sent mostly by e-mail, but those without email addresses were sent hard copies in the mail.
The deadline for filing a claim is May 20.
The action comes as the federal government cracks down on bait-and-switch tactics across industries including health insurance and banking, charging companies with making false or misleading claims. Last year, for example, fintech firm Credit Karma agreed to a settlement with the FTC over allegations that it "tricked" consumers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit offers.
It's not the first time LasikPlus has come under fire for its business dealings. A November 2021 Wall Street Journal report provides details on the way some former employees believed the company prioritized profits over patients care, requiring employees to provide between 40-50 surgical treatments per day.
Where and how to file a claim
If you visited a LasikPlus or Joffe MediCenter for a consultation about having LASIK eye surgery but ultimately declined due to the price discrepancy, you may be eligible to file a claim.
The amount of payout for each person will be dependent on a few things, including the number of people who fill out the claims. Claims can be filed at www.ftc.gov/lasik.
For questions about how to file or whether you're eligible to file, call 1-877-871-0504 or send an email to info@LasikPlusSettlement.com.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
