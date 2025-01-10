Essential Tech Tools To Manage Your Home and Finances While Traveling
Stay secure and stress-free on the go with the best tech tools for managing your home, bills and security from anywhere.
Whether you’re a frequent flyer for business or pleasure, life on the road means packing up your essentials so you’re never without the things you need. But it also means leaving behind a host of personal responsibilities. Sure, you can pick up toothpaste or deodorant when you land. However, forgetting to pay the mortgage or closing the garage can be detrimental.
Fortunately, today's tech tools make staying connected and in control easier, no matter how far from home you are. From automating your finances to securing your property and managing smart home devices, these tools help you stay organized and stress-free while traveling.
Let's explore the top tech solutions for managing your home life on the go.
How to automate your finances and home utilities while traveling
Your money works regardless of whether you’re home or not. Consider automating as much as possible while you’re away by putting bills on auto-pay.
Banking and bill management
Download your bank’s app on your phone so you can keep a close eye on your account. You should also download utility company apps like your electric company, water, gas and car (the company that manages your loan and your insurance company if applicable).
For homeowners, download your mortgage lender’s app to ensure your payments are processed on time. For renters, if your landlord offers an app or electronic payment option, familiarize yourself with the process, including any associated fees. Even if you typically pay by check or money order, using digital payments can simplify rent management while you're away.
Budgeting
If you’re still mourning the loss of Mint, you may not have a dedicated budget app yet. Check out fan favorites like Monarch Money, YNAB and Rocket Money.
Monarch Money offers a dashboard for tracking investments and budgeting collaboratively with partners. YNAB (You Need a Budget) focuses on proactive budgeting by helping you assign every dollar to a job. Rocket Money, on the other hand, specializes in subscription management, identifying recurring charges and canceling unwanted services while offering budgeting tools.
If you like to be more hands-on, try building your budget on Google Sheets or Canva (plenty of templates are available online).
Security
Use password management apps like 1Password. Rather than remember every login for every app and website you use, get unique and secure passwords for every login and save it in a password manager. Then, remember the one password for that app.
Sometimes, you might need to log into apps while traveling and may not remember those passwords off the top of your head. It helps to have a password manager during temporary memory loss. I’ve used 1Password for more than a decade and will always recommend them.
For added security on the go, Quicken LifeHub uses 256-bit encryption and multi-factor authentication to keep your information private while providing secure access to important documents like medical records, insurance policies and travel itineraries from anywhere. This helps you avoid losing physical copies while staying prepared for emergencies.
How to control your home remotely while traveling
When traveling, it's important to leave your place as secure as possible. Smart Home apps for cameras, locks and lights are great for safety and security while you’re home or traveling.
Opt for an app-based garage door opener. Car and Driver suggests Chamberlain as the best overall. It’s compatible with the MyQ Smart Home app, allowing you to access your garage regardless of where you are.
If you haven't already, grab some LED smart light bulbs. Tom's Guide has some suggestions for all budgets.
For those who don't have a security system in place, check out their reviews of security cameras. Picking security cameras comes down to compatibility, easy installation and upkeep. If you don’t want to manage a home security system, you may want a different setup, like ADT, Vivint, SimpliSafe or something similar.
Some folks prefer the hands-off approach, while others want more control over their security setup. Either way, you should have a complete say over what happens at your home, whether you’re there or not.
Make sure your home apps are in a folder on your phone so you have easy access to them when you need them. If you live with others make sure they have the correct permissions and know their way around the app as well.
Get to know these tech tools long before you head out. They can come in handy when you’re home, but they are essential while traveling.
