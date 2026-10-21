Walmart and Sam's Club Just Launched a $120 Membership Deal Ahead of the Holidays

Walmart's new membership bundle combines Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus for $120 a year. Here's what's included, how much you could save and what existing members should know.

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Bundling isn't just for home and auto insurance anymore. Walmart and Sam's Club are taking a similar approach, giving shoppers a way to save by combining two memberships.

Launched on October 20, the new bundle combines Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus for $120 a year. Purchased separately, the memberships would cost $218 annually, making the bundle a potential $98 savings.

With holiday shopping around the corner, the timing couldn't be better for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets. But before signing up, here's what you need to know about the benefits, savings and a few catches worth considering.

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What if you already have a Walmart+ or Sam's Club membership?

the front of a Walmart retail store

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're already paying for Walmart+ or Sam's Club, you don't have to wait until your membership expires to take advantage of the new bundle. Walmart is offering several upgrade options, depending on which membership you currently have.

For households that regularly shop at both retailers, this could mean keeping the benefits they already use while paying less each year.

Here's how the membership options compare:

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Your current membership

What you'll pay

No membership

$120 annually for both

Walmart+ annual ($98/year)

$22 more per year to add Sam's Club Plus

Sam's Club basic ($60/year)

$60 more per year to upgrade to Plus and receive Walmart+

Sam's Club Plus ($120/year)

Add Walmart+ at no additional cost

Already paying for Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus

Link accounts and potentially receive a prorated Walmart+ refund
Two memberships, one price, more ways to shop

Two memberships, one price, more ways to shop

From bulk groceries at Sam's Club to everyday essentials at Walmart, the new $120 annual bundle brings both memberships together ahead of the busy holiday season.

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Is the new membership worth it before the holidays?

For households that regularly shop at both retailers, the new bundle could be an easy way to save without changing shopping habits. Buying groceries in bulk at Sam's Club and picking up everyday essentials at Walmart can be especially useful during the holidays, when grocery bills and to-do lists tend to grow.

My family already has memberships at both retailers, and we've found having both worthwhile. With a busy household and both stores nearby, we have the flexibility to shop where it makes the most sense.

There are a few catches to consider, though. Free scheduled delivery requires a minimum $35 order at Walmart and $50 at Sam's Club. The 2% Sam's Cash benefit applies only to eligible purchases, and the new bundle doesn't come with a free trial. It also renews automatically each year unless you cancel.

Before switching, check how you're currently paying for Walmart+. The American Express Platinum Card® and and the American Express® Business Gold Card offer statement credits that cover the monthly Walmart+ membership fee, up to $155 annually.

Switching to the new annual bundle means losing those credits. Members receiving discounted memberships through AARP, USAA or other promotional offers could also lose their existing savings. Check your benefits before making the switch.

Ultimately, the $120 bundle makes the most sense if you already shop at both stores or plan to use the benefits regularly. Consider how often you visit each retailer, whether you'd use the delivery services and what you're currently paying for memberships. The potential $98 savings is appealing, but only if you're getting your money's worth.

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Carla Ayers
Carla Ayers
eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor

Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.

Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.

Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.