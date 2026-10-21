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Bundling isn't just for home and auto insurance anymore. Walmart and Sam's Club are taking a similar approach, giving shoppers a way to save by combining two memberships.
Launched on October 20, the new bundle combines Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus for $120 a year. Purchased separately, the memberships would cost $218 annually, making the bundle a potential $98 savings.
With holiday shopping around the corner, the timing couldn't be better for shoppers looking to stretch their budgets. But before signing up, here's what you need to know about the benefits, savings and a few catches worth considering.
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What if you already have a Walmart+ or Sam's Club membership?
If you're already paying for Walmart+ or Sam's Club, you don't have to wait until your membership expires to take advantage of the new bundle. Walmart is offering several upgrade options, depending on which membership you currently have.
For households that regularly shop at both retailers, this could mean keeping the benefits they already use while paying less each year.
Here's how the membership options compare:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Your current membership
What you'll pay
No membership
$120 annually for both
Walmart+ annual ($98/year)
$22 more per year to add Sam's Club Plus
Sam's Club basic ($60/year)
$60 more per year to upgrade to Plus and receive Walmart+
Sam's Club Plus ($120/year)
Add Walmart+ at no additional cost
Already paying for Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus
Link accounts and potentially receive a prorated Walmart+ refund
Is the new membership worth it before the holidays?
For households that regularly shop at both retailers, the new bundle could be an easy way to save without changing shopping habits. Buying groceries in bulk at Sam's Club and picking up everyday essentials at Walmart can be especially useful during the holidays, when grocery bills and to-do lists tend to grow.
My family already has memberships at both retailers, and we've found having both worthwhile. With a busy household and both stores nearby, we have the flexibility to shop where it makes the most sense.
There are a few catches to consider, though. Free scheduled delivery requires a minimum $35 order at Walmart and $50 at Sam's Club. The2% Sam's Cash benefit applies only to eligible purchases, and the new bundle doesn't come with a free trial. It also renews automatically each year unless you cancel.
Switching to the new annual bundle means losing those credits. Members receiving discounted memberships through AARP, USAA or other promotional offers could also lose their existing savings. Check your benefits before making the switch.
Ultimately, the $120 bundle makes the most sense if you already shop at both stores or plan to use the benefits regularly. Consider how often you visit each retailer, whether you'd use the delivery services and what you're currently paying for memberships. The potential $98 savings is appealing, but only if you're getting your money's worth.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.
Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.
Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.