Stretch Your Holiday Shopping Budget Further with These Under-$50 Gifts That Don't Feel Cheap

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing. From now until midnight on October 8, Amazon Prime members can see discounts up to 70% off on some of the most popular gift items of the 2025 holiday season. If you were holding off until Black Friday to take care of your gift shopping, there's no need.

With the major deals available at Amazon right now, you can cross a few names off your list this week and leave less stress for yourself as the holidays get closer.

One of the best parts of a huge sales event like this one is that it gives you a chance to grab gifts with a premium feel like smart tech or top-of-the-line appliances at a bargain price you'd normally never find them at. So, if you're looking for gifts that will impress without straining your budget, here are some October Prime Day deals that are under $50 (but won't be once the sale ends).

Best under-$50 Prime Day deals that won't feel cheap

From $120 noise-canceling headphones on sale for just $35 to 67% off DNA testing kits, there are major deals this week that double as great gift ideas this year. So you can stretch your holiday shopping budget further without your gift recipients feeling like you're cheaping out on them.

Save 71% Amazon Echo Buds: was $120 now $35 at Amazon It's hard to beat a deal this good. Right now, you can get premium $120 noise-canceling headphones for just $35. That's a deep enough discount to grab a few of these to use as stocking stuffers that will be sure to impress all of the grandkids.

Save 44% Amazon Echo Spot: was $80 now $45 at Amazon From college kids to young adults, this smart alarm clock is a great gift for anyone who could use a virtual assistant to help them juggle everything.

Save 50% STAUB Ceramic Pumpkin Bakeware: was $50 now $25 at Amazon This durable ceramic bakeware comes in a cute design that will put a smile on anyone's face. It's a gift that feels stylish, functional and like it's worth far more than the $25 you'll pay if you pick it up during Amazon October Prime Day.

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $50 at Amazon This battery-powered video doorbell is half off during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. That's a great opportunity to grab one for yourself and any other home security-minded people on your gift list.

Save 45% Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Portable Speaker: was $60 now $33 at Amazon This compact portable speakers packs Sony's powerful sound in a device small enough to clip onto your backpack pocket. It's a great gift for hikers, campers or anyone who likes to have a soundtrack while spending time outdoors.

Save 40% Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler: was $45 now $27 at Amazon If there's a teen or tween on your gift list, this Stanley Quencher will be an instant hit. Even if you don't understand the obsession with this trendy water bottle, you can at least appreciate the major savings you enjoyed by taking advantage of this deal.

Save 30% Was $50 now $35 at Amazon For the adult who's young at heart, Lego has created tons of elevated designs like this fall centerpiece. It's almost like figuring out a 3D jigsaw puzzle and getting a unique piece of home decor as a reward.

Save 50% Chefman Air Fryer – 4 QT: was $100 now $50 at Amazon Air Fryers are popular for a reason. They pair the convenience of a microwave with the cooking performance of an oven. And if there's anyone on your gift list who doesn't have one yet, this Prime Big Deal is the perfect opportunity to fix that.

Save 37% Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: was $60 now $38 at Amazon From jet setters to campers, this portable charger is a great gift for the person who's never near an outlet. It's practical, compact and even if they already own one, it never hurts to have a spare.

More ways to save during the Amazon October Prime Day sale

Taking advantage of these under-$50 Prime deals is a great way to score gifts (for others or yourself) that feel more expensive than they are. But you can squeeze even more savings out of each deal by using a shopping rewards credit card at checkout.

From generous cash back to elevated points earning potential, your gift shopping this season can be just as rewarding for you as it is for everyone on your list.

