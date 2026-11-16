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If you're planning a Starbucks run this week, you might want to time your visit for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17. The coffee giant is bringing back its popular Red Cup Day, giving customers a free limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of a qualifying holiday or fall beverage, while supplies last.
Not to be confused with the $39.95 collectible Bearista glass cups Starbucks released last week, this holiday cup won't cost you anything extra. And if you're a regular Starbucks customer, it could help you save a little money on your coffee orders throughout the year.
Here's how to get your hands on one and make the most of the perk long after the holidays are over.
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On November 17, customers who order any size qualifying handcrafted holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced or blended — will receive a free 16-ounce reusable red cup at participating Starbucks locations, while supplies last.
The offer is available in stores, at the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app and on delivery orders placed through DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats.
Qualifying beverages include seasonal favorites such as:
Peppermint Mocha
Caramel Brulée Latte
Gingerbread Chai
Sugar Cookie Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
Hot Chocolate
Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffee are not eligible for the promotion.
This year's cup is made with 95% recycled material and features an image of a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow, along with a green and white ribbon design.
These limited-edition cups are popular among Starbucks faithful, so consider getting to your local coffeehouse early to beat the crowds and snag a cup before supplies run out.
How your free Starbucks red cup can save you money
The real benefit of Red Cup Day comes after the giveaway ends.
Starbucks customers who bring in a clean, reusable personal cup receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage. Starbucks Rewards members also earn double Stars on their entire order when using a personal cup.
While saving 10 cents on a cup of coffee may not seem like much, those small savings can add up over the course of a year. Assuming you use your reusable cup on every visit, here's how much you could save:
One visit per week: $5.20 a year
Three visits per week: $15.60 a year
Five visits per week: $26 a year
One visit per day: $36.50 a year
You'll also have the opportunity to stretch your coffee budget further by earning extra Stars if you're a Starbucks Rewards member. Those Stars can be redeemed for eligible food, drinks and other rewards.
Of course, you don't need a limited-edition red cup to take advantage of these perks. Starbucks offers the same benefits to customers who bring in other clean, reusable personal cups.
If Starbucks is already part of your routine, Red Cup Day is a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a perk that can help you save money in the new year.
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Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.
Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.
Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.