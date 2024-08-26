Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice and Other Fall Favorites Are Back

Marking the unofficial start of the fall season, Starbucks is bringing back the hotly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai and a full lineup of favorites — while supplies last.

All fans of pumpkins, rejoice. Starbucks has you covered.

Pumpkin Spice (and everything nice)

Just in time for cooler weather, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks, for a limited time, while supplies last. Since debuting in 2003, the Pumpkin Spice Latte continues to be Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage. Made with real pumpkin, the Pumpkin Spice Latte combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with the flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. This fall beverage is finished off with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, and is available hot, iced or blended.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Another fan favorite, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will spice up a cool fall day with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

In the mood to try something a bit different? After a successful debut last year, the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai returns. This creamy fall beverage combines spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping. Yum.

Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai

New this year, the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai combines the flavors of chai with creamy oat milk and is topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam. It's a seasonal sip that is supposed to remind you of your grandma's homemade apple pie.

“We are excited to introduce the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai to our customers,” said Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer. “This beverage perfectly captures the taste and feeling of fall. We have combined creamy oat milk with notes of cinnamon, clove and other warm baking spices from our chai tea to compliment the layered flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar which are infused into the nondairy cold foam topping.”

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Returning for an encore is the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, featuring layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar combined with rich espresso poured over creamy oat milk, topped with a spiced apple drizzle. This yummy fall beverage is available hot and iced.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Apples and fall go together, just like the Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which features a combination of Starbucks® Blonde Espresso with the flavors of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oat milk for a smooth taste. It's sure to become your fall favorite!

More fall favorites

Get the Starbucks app and find two additional fall beverages — the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte, made with rich espresso combined with milk and notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, served over ice and topped with smooth salted caramel cream cold foam.

The Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White features Starbucks® Blonde Espresso and almond milk poured over ice with a hint of honey and nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

Get a taste of fall from the bakery

Enjoy the new Raccoon Cake Pop, which combines vanilla cake and buttercream, dipped in chocolaty icing. Or, check out the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a moist pumpkin muffin topped with sweet cream cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas. More apples anyone? Try the Baked Apple Croissant and popular Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf. For a limited time while supplies last.

Starbucks Reserve

Also starting August 22, Starbucks Reserve locations in Chicago, New York City and Seattle will debut the fall menu with the returning Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.

At select Starbucks stores, you can also try a variety of new coffee blends for the fall season roasted daily at Starbucks Reserve® Roasteries. Try the new Starbucks Reserve® Honduras Cafico, Starbucks Reserve® Tanzania Lyenga, Starbucks Reserve® Sun-Dried Uganda Embogo and Starbucks Reserve® Colombia Las Margaritas Sudan Rume blends.

Guatemala Casi Cielo® — a customer favorite — is a single-origin coffee that is sourced from Guatemala’s high-altitude, volcanic Antigua region and harvested once each year from coffee cherries picked at peak ripeness. This coffee is bright, smooth and irresistibly balanced, with elegant floral aromatics and notes of citrus and dark cocoa. Too hard to resist!

New seasonal drinkware

Customers will fall head over heels for the newest collection of seasonally inspired drinkware, including tumblers, cold cups, mugs in vibrant orange, deep purple and rich green hues.

You'll find a collection of drinkware by artist Rex Sterling Hamilton’s as part of Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series, which features meaningful symbols from the artist’s life in Austin, TX, including wildflowers and the red cardinal, in bold hues that radiate energy and joy.

Plus, Starbucks® Rewards members who bring a clean, personal reusable cup into participating cafés will earn 25 Stars in addition to 10 cents off their beverage. This offer is valid at participating stores on in-store beverage purchases only.

You can also find Starbucks Fall flavors for a limited time only where groceries are sold, including the new Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee by Nespresso® for Vertuo and the return of favorites like Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, Creamers (dairy and non-dairy), and ready to drink beverages such as bottled Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino beverage, and multi-serve Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Considering signing up for a Starbucks rewards membership (free to sign up)? With the membership, you’ll get dozens of perks, like free refills on brewed coffee, birthday freebies, the convenience of in-store, curbside or drive-thru pickup at select stores, exclusive offers, and the chance to earn Stars to redeem on various rewards. The best way to join is to sign up online or in the app.

To learn more about Starbuck's fall food and beverage menu items, visit starbucks.com/menu/featured.