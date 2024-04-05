Solar Eclipse Snacks: 25 Best Deals for Enjoying the Big Day

Although the coming solar eclipse on April 8th will last only about four minutes and 28 seconds, this celestial event inspires days of deals, freebies and discounts on good food, drinks, snacks and even solar eclipse glasses.

From Texas to Maine, "totality" — or when the moon completely blocks the sun — will cross 15 states. Locations along the path of the eclipse are among those looking to cash in on the frenzy.

The 25 best “eclipse” food deals anywhere

Before visiting your local foodery or ordering online, remember to never look directly at the sun during an eclipse without protective glasses. Doing so could damage your eyes and even cause blindness. Here's a look at where to buy solar eclipse glasses. A few places even have them for free.

7-Eleven

On Monday, April 8, 7NOW Gold Pass 7-Eleven subscribers can get a whole pizza for just $3.

Applebee's

Applebee's mixologists have whipped up a new concoction for the solar eclipse event: the Perfect Eclipse Margarita. This concoction is available now through April 14 at participating Applebee's restaurants.

Blue Moon

Get a special Eclipse Sips kit ($25) to celebrate the eclipse. The kit includes special black light coasters and a flashlight, four Blue Moon pint glasses and some "Moon Dust" to make your beer glow. The kits are on sale starting Wednesday, April 3, at 12 p.m. ET on the Blue Moon website (kits will arrive before April 8).

Biggby Coffee

Biggby Coffee is offering customers special eclipse-themed drinks on April 8: The Solar Flare and The Eclipse Biggby Blast.

Burger King

Get a buy-one-get-one-free BK Whopper coupon that can be redeemed during or after the eclipse between April 8th and April 15th by texting “ECLIPSE” to 251251. You must be a Royal Perks member (Burger King’s free rewards program) to snag the deal. Not a rewards member? Sign up to become eligible for the deal.

Chili's

Chili's customers who order an adult entrée on either April 7 or April 8 can score a free appetizer when they use the code "APPCLIPSE." The offer is valid for all in-restaurant and to-go orders.

Casey Jones Distillery

The Casey Jones Distillery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky has a new four-grain, 100-proof Total Eclipse Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($49.99 for a 750ml bottle) and a 100-proof Total Eclipse Moonshine ($29.99 for a 750ml) available online — just in time for the eclipse.

Cracker Barrel

Dine in on Eclipse Day April 8, and you can get a free side of pancakes with the purchase of any entrée, including kids' meals. Just ask for "Eclipse Pancakes." This deal is available to dine-in only guests, limit one side per order, buttermilk pancakes only. Cracker Barrel is also selling eclipse glasses, starting at $2.49, up to and on April 8, while supplies last.

Dippin' Dots

Order Dippin’ Dots online on April 8 and get 25% off. The discount is available online only.

Garbo's

If in Austin during the eclipse, head to Garbo’s (Austin, TX locations) between April 6 to 8 for their special Eclipse Lobster roll. Plus, get a pair of eclipse glasses, while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is giving away one free classic cookie with a $5 purchase in-store or online on April 8. You can also get its limited-edition Moon Cookie Cakes for the eclipse, available through April 8.

Jack in the Box

In honor of the solar eclipse, Jack in the Box will offer a special BOGO deal on April 8 for its Jumbo Jack. The offer is valid for any new or existing members of its Jack Pack loyalty program. Customers can redeem the promotion through the Jack in the Box app or website.

Jeni's Ice Cream

To celebrate the eclipse, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is showcasing a special Punk Stargonaut collection of four out-of-this-world flavors, including the pinkish Nebula Berry, tropical-flavored Cosmic Bloom, grape and currant-tasting Purple Star Born and Supermoon.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has announced a limited-time offer for an all-new Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut that's piped with a buttercream made with Oreo pieces, and features a whole Oreo cookie in the center. Available through April 8 in-store, pick-up or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website, while supplies last.

Marco's Pizza

Starting Monday, April 8, through Sunday, April 14, Marco's Pizza customers can get 50% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code ECLIPSE with orders made online and in the app.

MoonPie

Get a limited-edition MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival kit ($9.99) with four chocolate mini MoonPies and two pairs of Eclipse Glasses on Shop.MoonPie.com. Glasses also sold separately for $1.99. These limited-edition kits are available at participating Walmart stores and select grocery stores and at all Dollar Tree locations while supplies last.

OREO

Oreo partnered with Space Perspective for a sweepstakes to offer winners a six-hour trip to actual space. To mark the occasion, the company presented limited-edition Space Dunk cookies, chocolate cookies with two layers of pink and blue "cosmic creme" with popping candy and five different space-based cut-out designs. The sweepstakes deadline is April 5 but you can buy the cookies while they last in stores or online.

Pizza Hut

On Monday, April 8, get any large Pizza Hut pizza for $12. You can create your own pizza (up to 10 toppings) or order any of Pizza Hut's recipe pizzas, as well as Thin ‘N Crispy, Hand Tossed Pizza and Original Pan Pizza. Offer good for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's is offering $2.99 small The Original or Fresh Veggie sandwiches all day on Monday, April 8. The deal is good in-store at participating locations only. Limit 10 per order, per person. Catering excluded.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King has a special eclipse-themed drink — The Eclipse Berry Blitz, which is available March 27 through April 8 and includes a blue-green algae powder — yum!

Snapple

Just in time for the eclipse, Snapple is introducing a new flavor called Elements Sun. Snapple will also have a Snapple Solar Speakeasy pop-up on April 8 in New York City at the Lavan event space at 541 W. 25th St., open to consumers starting at 1:30 pm ET.

Sonic Drive-In

For an "out-of-this world experience" Sonic Drive-In is serving the Blackout Slush Float, a new limited-edition drink available through May 5. Sonic will also be handing out free solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the float, while supplies last.

SunChips

SunChips is showcasing limited edition eclipse-themed SunChips, only available when the sun in in totality, or completely blocked in the sky. Starting at 2:33 pm ET on Monday, April 8, as the eclipse begins in the U.S., go to SunChipsSolarEclipse.com and get a free bag, while supplies last.

The Perfect Bar

Perfect Bar is debuting a new flavor, Chocolate Brownie, and also giving shoppers 20% off the Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar on its website through April 12 (no promo code needed). If you're within the eclipse's path of totality, you can get 50% off the Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar on April 8. (This deal is only valid when you have signed up for text notifications).

Tincup Whiskey

Tincup Whiskey has your eclipse day — and night — covered with its Totality Bundle, a 750-milliliter bottle of their 10-year bourbon and two Carabiner mugs for $78 and free shipping.