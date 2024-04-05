Solar Eclipse Glasses: Where to Buy, Where to Get Them Free

To watch the solar eclipse as safely as possible, you’ll need ISO-certified glasses. Looking directly at the sun during such events is dangerous and can cause long-term eye damage. So you don’t fall for cheap knock-offs that may harm your eyes, we’ve compiled a list of 10+ places to get your safe and certified solar eclipse glasses.

When is the Solar Eclipse?

On Monday, April 8, one of the sky’s most anticipated events occurs as the total solar eclipse sweeps across the U.S. and worldwide and casts its shadow on our planet. That‘s nothing to blink at. The last solar eclipse in the U.S. was in 2017.

The greatest eclipse occurs at 2:17 p.m. EDT with a maximum length of totality anywhere on Earth of 4 minutes 28 seconds. While the sky won’t be as dark as night, the light will rapidly change as the Moon’s shadow approaches. A few minutes before totality, the sky will take on an eerie shade and shift to a deep twilight as totality begins.

Where to buy solar eclipse glasses?

Because the eclipse is just days away, you’ll want to get your glasses now, as many stores ran out before the 2017 eclipse. You’ll also want to be sure the glasses you get are on the AAS' list of approved eclipse glasses brands.

Some, but not all, retail chains sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses or handheld viewers, and some stores only have glasses in-store and not online. Do your homework to be sure (before you make your purchase) that the glasses are ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses and not fakes.

And, if you’re craving good food while watching the eclipse, some places, like MoonPie and Jeni's Ice Cream, are also offering food discounts and free snacks, along with solar eclipse glasses.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker is giving away free certified solar eclipse glasses at its more than 240 retail locations across the U.S. That’s good news if you’re worried about getting imitation glasses or getting them on time. You can pick up your glasses or order online between Monday, April 1, and Monday, April 8. This deal is limited to two pairs of glasses per family.

U.S. libraries

Use this interactive map to find eclipse glasses at more than 13,000 libraries across the country. Since the STAR Library Network is distributing only five million eclipse glasses, check with their local library to see if they received any free pairs.

MyEyeDr

Eye care company MyEyeDr. is giving away over 90,000 free solar eclipse glasses to over 400 locations in 20 U.S. states from March 25 through April 8 while supplies last.

Target

Pick up a two-pack of MedicalKingUSA, CE, and ISO-certified glasses at Target for only $13.99. Reg $21.99.

MedicalKingUSA

MedicalKingUSA is offering discounts on Solar Eclipse Glasses. Available in one, two, and six packs, these glasses are ISO-certified and safe for direct sun viewing. The one-pack price is $19.99, regularly priced at $24.99. You can also purchase these glasses at participating Target stores.

Lunt Solar

Get a five-pack of premium eclipse glasses, AAS Approved 2024 Solar Glasses, CE and ISO Certified from Lunt Solar for only $19.95. Reg. price: $25.95. Other pack sizes are available, plus a four-pack of junior-size eclipse glasses for the kids, starting at $12.94, regularly priced at $14.95.

B&H

B&H Photo is selling a four-pack of American Paper Optics solar eclipse safety glasses for $3.99 while supplies last. You can also pick up a ten-pack of solar eclipse glasses from DayStar for $10.99.

New York State

New York State is offering two free ISO-certified pairs of “I LOVE NY” solar eclipse glasses while supplies last, according to the I LOVE NY webpage. They are available at New York State Welcome Centers, select Thruway Rest Stops, and other locations. Find specific locations with addresses here.

Soluna Glasses

Get a two-pack of ISO compliant solar eclipse glasses on the Soluna website for only $16.99. Or, get a five-pack for only $19.99. You can also purchase Soluna solar eclipse glasses on Amazon.

Jeni's Ice Cream

Jeni’s Ice Cream is giving away four pairs of eclipse glasses with the purchase of the “Punk Stargonaut collection,” four “out-of-this-world flavors” launched to celebrate the eclipse from March 28 through Friday, April 5th, in-store.

MoonPie

One of America’s favorite space-themed snack brands, MoonPie, is offering customers the chance to purchase a “MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival kit” for only $9.99. The kit comes with four chocolate mini MoonPies and two pairs of eclipse glasses. Glasses can also be purchased on MoonPie’s site for $1.99.

Don't be fooled by fakes

If you’re counting the days and hours until the the next eclipse, only purchase solar eclipse filters and glasses that are ISO and CE certified. There are reports that some companies are selling counterfeit products that don’t conform to international safety standards. In fact, Amazon ended up giving refunds to customers who had unknowingly purchased fake solar eclipse glasses to view the last solar eclipse in 2017.