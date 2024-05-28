30 National Burger Day Deals and Freebies

If you love the yummy and delightfully greasy taste of one of America's favorite foods, you're in for a treat—today is National Hamburger Day. In fact, Americans are so in love with the hamburger that they consume an average of 2.4 per day or more than 50 billion burgers each year. That’s a lot of juicy goodness.

Is your mouth watering yet? If so, grab a fistful of napkins and get hold of the 30 best deals from restaurants and burger joints celebrating National Hamburger Day 2024 on May 28 or all week long.

Wendy’s

For only 1 cent, you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app or on Wendy’s website through June 2.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Arby’s

All Arby’s rewards members can get 50% off any burger when ordered through the Arby’s app through June 2.

Burger King

In celebration of Burger King turning 70 this month, Burger King Royal Perks members get a free hamburger with a purchase of 70 cents or more. Then, check out more juicy deals all week long:

Jack in the Box

Place an order of $1 or more and get a free Jumbo Jack burger.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering its Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99. The offer is valid in-house, online or via the Applebee’s app.

Dairy Queen

All Dairy Queen rewards members can get a Signature Stackburger for just 99 cents when they purchase another Signature Stackburger of equal or greater value.

Smashburger

Get a classic single Smashburger for just $5 — online and in-store — using code CLASSIC24.

Dave and Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s loyalty reward members get 50% off a burger, May 28 only.

Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers is offering 50% off any Brothers’ Choice burgers.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings rewards members can buy one burger get one free while dining in or ordering takeout or delivery.

Wayback Burgers

Buy one Classic Burger and get one free.

Bad Daddy’s

Order a limited-edition Birria Burger at Bad Daddy’s and get a Modelo pint for $3. (Offer not valid in North Carolina).

BurgerFi

BurgerFi customers who buy a Coca-Cola Freestyle drink can get a BurgerFi Burger for only $3. (Offer valid at participating locations for dine-in guests who mention the deal when checking out).

Next Level Burger

Buy one plant-based burger and get one free (of equal or lesser value) at Next Level Burger. Just mention the offer while ordering.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is giving you the chance to win a limited-edition Pepsi and Johnny Rockets pool float. When you place an order on your next visit, you’ll receive an email voucher for $5 off a burger and a secret menu item (Offer valid May 28 — June 30).

Kona Grill

Kona Grill has burger deals all month long. Get a Kona Grill Bacon Cheeseburger for just $15, a Steakhouse Burger for $25, a Double Stacked KG Cheeseburger for $20, or a takeout and delivery cheeseburger for only $9.99.

Dog Haus

Dog Haus rewards members get two Haus Burgers for the price of one if you order on the app or website. (While supplies last).

Bar Louie

Bar Louie rewards members earn triple points on craft burgers. If you’re not yet a rewards member, register by 7 p.m. on May 28 to take advantage of the offer.

Krystal

Krystal customers can get a Krystal Burger Meal for just $4.99.

Del Taco

Del Taco rewards members can get one free Double Del Cheeseburger with the purchase of another Double Del Cheeseburger via the app or website. Offer not valid with any other discounts or third-party delivery. (Limited to one offer per guest per day).

Omaha Steaks

Get the Perfect Burger Pack for $79.99; four free Omaha Steaks Burgers with shipments of over $149, or 50% off Omaha Steaks Burgers with the purchase of other items from Omaha Steaks.

Outback Steakhouse

From May 28 - 30, get $10 burgers from Outback Steakhouse.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones customers who buy a $2.99 soft drink or alcoholic beverage can get a cheeseburger with a regular side for $6.49. (Dine in only, while supplies last).

The Greene Turtle

All burgers are 50% off for customers who dine in at The Greene Turtle. (Can not be combined with other discounts).

Farm Burger

Build your own burger for only $5 at Farm Burger.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Get the limited edition Hopdoddy Burger Bar Hoppy Meal for $15. (A Coke or Mini Shake can substitute for the alcoholic beverage).

Rock & Brews

Get Rock & Brews Cheeseburger Rolls for $5.28 (normally priced at $14.99).

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys customers can get a Big Cheese Burger for $4 after 2 p.m.

Sonic

Get your favorite burger (and other treats) for under $4 at Sonic.

McDonald's

Get a free McDonald’s Big Mac w/ $1 minimum purchase.