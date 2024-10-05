Get Six Months of STARZ for Under $20

If you’re looking to save on streaming, switching from your current streaming service to STARZ could pay off. That’s because right now you can score six months of STARZ for only $2.99 a month when you prepay for the full six months. For comparison, a standard Netflix subscription (with ads) costs $6.99 a month, a Max subscription (with ads) costs $9.99 a month and a Hulu subscription (also with ads) costs $7.99 per month. The best part about STARZ aside from the current low price? You can watch ad-free.

Here’s what you need to know about the current discounts available for STARZ subscriptions.

Score a STARZ membership for just $2.99 per month when you prepay for six months

Thanks to the current promotion offered by STARZ, you can now score the streaming service for 70% off. It costs just $2.99 a month when you prepay for six months —just $17.94 total. The offer is available to new and previous STARZ App subscribers who re-subscribe via starz.com. After the six-month trial period ends, the service will automatically renew for an additional 6-month term at $45.99/term, plus applicable taxes. However, the trial can be canceled at any time.

Or get one month for 50% off, just $5.99

Alternatively, if you want to give the service a try for just a single month, you can save 50% off the regular price. STARZ is offering new STARZ App subscribers one month of membership for just $5.99. When your first month is complete, the service automatically rolls to month-to-month at the then-current price (currently $10.99/month plus applicable taxes), unless canceled.

With STARZ, you'll be able to stream over 800 movies and more than 70 television shows ad-free. Plus, you're able to stream on up to four screens at the same time and can download titles directly to your device to watch anytime, anywhere.

Current popular titles available on the service include Outlander, Nope and Black Sails, as well as dozens of horror movies including The Black Phone, The Thing, Imaginary and Silent Hill available to stream in anticipation of Halloween.