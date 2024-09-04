Best Fall Travel Deals 2024

Things are cooling off. That means both the high temps of summer are easing up as well as prices on travel to destinations across the U.S. Crowds are thinning out, peak season prices are falling and discounts are dropping like leaves as fall arrives on the scene.

Take a look at this abounding harvest of fall travel deals for 2024.

Airline Deals

Fall is the perfect time to find deals on flights to destinations around the world.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Delta

Delta Airlines features deals to regional destinations, destinations by interest, by season and more. Right now, book your seasonal travel from Minneapolis, MN to Nice, France between September 30 - Oct 06, 2024 for only $1,149. Or, travel from Madison, WI to Edinburgh, Scotland from November 10 - November 18, 2024 for $895. Ready to take in the outdoors of the Pacific Northwest. Travel from New York to Seattle from October 16 - October 22, 2024 for $337.

Google Flights

If you're looking for fall travel deals, check out Google Flights. You will find a gold mine of information to help you plan your trip, search and compare flights on several airlines and find the cheapest days to book and get to your destination.

Just enter your home airport and a map will pop up with the best travel deals to places across the country, and worldwide. Right now, book your October travel from Minneapolis, MN to Tokyo, Japan for as low as $801. Or travel from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia on Fiji Airways for only $893.

American

You can find some of the best deals on both domestic and international flights this fall on American Airlines. Book your November round trip from Dallas, TX to New York for $159. Or, from Dallas to Boston for only $137 in October. And, for a limited time, earn 75,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles plus travel benefits (bonus miles earned after $3,500 in purchases within the first 4 months of account opening) when you apply for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®

United

Just in time for travel this fall, enjoy discounts on over 4,500 flights to 300+ destinations on United Airlines. Plus, some United deals also let you earn extra miles. Travel from chilly Chicago to sunny Cancun this November for $279, round trip. Or, from Chicago to San Francisco for only $179 in October. Better yet, take your family on an international vacation to Rome (from Chicago) for $466. This November, you can also fly from Denver to Orlando for only $197 round trip.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines' special offers for fall have landed. Travel on Wednesdays and score low fares to dozens of destinations around the U.S. Leave Minneapolis, MN on October 10 and travel to Denver for only $74. Or, leave from Norfolk, VA and travel to Orlando on October 22 for only $149. Save $50 instantly when you bundle flight + hotel and book your flight by September 9 and travel by April 7, 2024. Plus, say “Yes!” to Rapid Rewards®, and get unlimited rewards seats, no blackout dates on reward travel and no point expiration.

Hotel and resort deals

Some of the best hotel deals and bargains can be found this fall at hotels and resorts around the country and around the world.

Marriott Bonvoy

This fall, earn up to 4,000 bonus points on 2-night stays from September 10–November 26 at Marriot Bonvoy hotels. (Registration of a Marriott Bonvoy® Account is required). Or, book by September 6, 2024 to secure your luxury stay and exclusive end of summer sale rates! For example, stay at the Mount Juliet Estate in the heart of Ireland's countryside between September 02, 2024 - March 31, 2025 and get 30% off your one-night stay. Explore all Marriot's fall savings to locations around the U.S. by booking between August 01, 2024 - January 31, 2025 and using promotional code ZJL.

Hyatt Hotels

Earn double points for qualifying stays completed by October 15, 2024, at 550+ participating Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels worldwide. Or, if you are traveling to the Caribbean or Latin America, World of Hyatt members can earn 5,000 bonus points for every three nights they stay between now and October 15; to benefit, register by the end of September 2024.

Hilton

Save up to 17% off Hilton's best available rate with the Honors Discount Advance Purchase when you book at least seven days in advance of your stay. Or, book a Hilton Experience the Stay package and get an on-property credit, plus perks like premium WiFi, free early departure, early check-in and late check-out where available. Join the Hilton Honors program and get 2X points on September 3 and 4 at many locations. Or, save up to 17% off the Best Available Rate* by booking your fall vacation in advance. AARP and AAA/CAA Members, save up to 10%. Get 20% off on-property credit at Hilton resorts when you book by September 30, 2024 and stay by December 31, 2024.

Best Western

Best Western has several great deals, just in time for fall. Register now to become a Best Western member and get double points at more than 4,000 Best Western hotels if you book your stay between September 3, 2024, and November 18, 2024.

Wyndham

Join Club Wyndham and book your flight, hotel and car rental all in one place - and save on cruises, tours and more. Not ready to join? You can still take advantage of dozens of discounts on your hotel stay at dozens of Wyndhams across the country. Plus, right now save up to 85% off hotel prices for a 4-day, 3-night stay at 18 Wyndham destinations, starting at $199 per stay. Soak up the final days of summer with extra savings for Wyndham Rewards members.

Stay one night, save 10% or more

Stay two consecutive nights and save 15% or more

Stay three plus nights and save 20% or more

Sandals Resorts

Sandals - For a limited time, take advantage of last minute deals and special rates at select Sandals resorts. Get up to $500 Air Credit and $275 Tour Credit on bookings to Jamaica resorts. Book now through October 6, 2024, for travel between now and December 26, 2026. Or, book Sandals Travel Last Minute deals, and get one night free when booking for select arrival dates.

Car rental deals

Thinking of roadtripping it? Or just want to rent a car when you get to your destination? Here are some great deals for the fall.

Enterprise

Thinking about a road trip this fall? Check out these deals from Enterprise. If you're staying close to home, save up to 15% off base rate (time & mileage) on a neighborhood rental. Heading out for the weekend? Save 10% off base rate (time & mileage) on weekend rentals. Or, save 10% off base rate (time & mileage) on weekly rentals. (Rental terms apply). Get 15% off base rate* on car rentals around the world. Join the Enterprise Plus program and earn points towards free rentals.

Hertz

Book your next fall adventure with Hertz car rental. Right now, travelers 50 and over save up to 20% off base rates. Plus, take advantage of premier travel perks when you sign up for Hertz Gold Plus Rewards®. If you become an ALL Accor member, you can enjoy up to a 10% discount on worldwide rentals as well as earn five ALL Reward points on every Euro spent with Hertz when renting an electric vehicle in Europe.

Alamo

Just in time for the changing colors of the leaves, get $15 off the base rate rental of $175 or more on a 1-day rental with a 27-day maximum rental time at Alamo. This offer is valid for travel from now through December 29, 2024. Vehicle must be picked up by December 15, 2025 and returned by the 29th. You can also great deals on last minute rentals or when you plan ahead.

Budget

Plan your road trip for the fall by September 3 and get 25% off the rental cost of all vehicles at Budget car rental. Or, save up to 35% off base rates by booking with Pay Now, and earn10% back in an Amazon.com gift card. You can also save another 30% when travelling to Minneapolis, Boston or Denver during Budget's Flash Sale.

More ways to save on fall travel

Save money on all of your travel plans with Costco Travel, then stop by the store and pick up everything else you need for your fall vacation. You can find deals on hotels, car rentals and cruises, plus limited time travel and cruise deals when you book by September 9, plus other great deals to places like Hawaii and New Orleans.

You can also find dozens of summer package deals, including airfare, hotels and car rentals, from Priceline, Kayak, Expedia, and more. Or search for a fall deal on Going. Or try the Dollar Flight Club, Airfarewatchdog, or Momondo, and find fall bargains on cruises at Cruise Critic.

Plus, if you’re heading out this autumn, we can help you avoid the summer travel rush and plan a fall getaway. Where will you go next?