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As streaming subscription prices continue to climb, Black Friday offers an opportunity to lock in savings on entertainment for an entire year.
For a limited time, new and eligible returning subscribers can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $4.99 per month for 12 months, a savings of $96 over the regular price. Prefer to watch without commercial interruptions? The Premium bundle is also discounted to $14.99 per month for a year.
The offer ends Nov. 30. Here's how much you can save, what each bundle includes and how to take advantage of this Black Friday streaming deal.
How much you can save with this Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal
Both the ad-supported and Premium Disney+ and Hulu bundles are discounted for Black Friday. Depending on which plan you choose, you can save between $84 and $96 on streaming costs over the next 12 months.
Here's how the promotional pricing compares with the regular subscription rates.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0
Ad-supported
Premium
Regular monthly price
$12.99
$21.99
Black Friday monthly price
$4.99
$14.99
First-year cost
$59.88
$179.88
Annual savings
$96
$84
Percentage savings
61.6%
31.8%
The offer is available to new and eligible returning U.S. subscribers age 18 and older and expires at 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 30.
After the 12-month promotional period, your subscription will automatically renew at the then-current regular monthly rate unless you cancel. You can cancel at any time, effective at the end of your billing period. Additional terms apply.
Get Disney+ and Hulu for just $4.99 a month for a year. Offer ends November 30. Eligibility restrictions apply.
Both bundles offer access to the Disney+ and Hulu streaming libraries, which include a mix of movies, television series, documentaries and live sports.
Hulu subscribers can watch popular shows such as Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy, along with FX series, Hulu Originals and most current-season network shows the day after they air.
Disney+ offers family entertainment, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Sports fans can also watch select ESPN college football and Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 on Disney+.
While both bundles offer access to the same streaming libraries, Premium subscribers can watch most programming without ads and download eligible movies and shows for offline viewing. Select live and linear programming will still include commercials.
Is this Black Friday streaming deal worth it?
At less than $60 for an entire year, the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle could be a cost-effective option for households looking to reduce their entertainment expenses.
Before signing up, take inventory of your existing streaming subscriptions. Consider whether this bundle could replace a more expensive service rather than add to your monthly expenses.
If you decide to subscribe, set a calendar reminder before the promotional pricing expires next year. This will give you an opportunity to reassess your viewing habits and determine whether the bundle is worth keeping at the regular monthly rate.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Carla Ayers is the eCommerce and Personal Finance Editor at Kiplinger, where she covers consumer spending, savings strategies and real estate trends. Since joining in 2024, she has focused on delivering practical, service-driven advice to help readers make smarter financial decisions.
Her background spans commercial and residential real estate, bringing firsthand insight to her work. She has written for Rocket Mortgage, Inman, the National Association of Realtors and other industry publications.
Carla is passionate about making complex topics clear and actionable, meeting readers where they are with timely guidance. Get personal finance insights delivered straight to your inbox with Kiplinger’s free newsletter, A Step Ahead.